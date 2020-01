KidZone Museum in Truckee offers Family Fun Fridays every Friday of the month from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a play-based class designed to inspire and enrich kids’ brains, bodies and hearts. The planned activities are all about exploration and discovery, where curiosity is treasured and kids are encouraged to feel, touch and learn through sensory activities. The event is free to members or with the price of admission. | kidzonemuseum.org