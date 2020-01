With more than 70 million record sales including eight No. 1 hits between 1968 and 1971, Charley Pride is a bona-fide country music legend. Along with DeFord Bailey and Darius Rucker, this son of Mississippi sharecroppers is one of only three African-Americans to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. | nuggetcasinoresort.com

Jan. 10 | 8 p.m.

Nugget Casino Resort | Reno, Nev.