Artists are needed to participate in High Fives Foundation’s 10th Annual Lion Heart Art Show at Riverside Studios in Truckee on Feb. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. Artists may pick up wood planks to create artwork to benefit High Fives at Riverside while supplies last. Artists may donate all or half of the proceeds to the sale for the Foundation. Completed artworks must be delivered by Feb. 1. | (530) 587- 3789