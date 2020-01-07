Adrian Ballinger to discuss expedition

Alpenglow Sports hosts professional mountaineer and founder of Alpenglow Expeditions, Adrian Ballinger as the fourth speaker in its Winter Speaker Series on Jan. 23. Ballinger will talk about his recent expedition to the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan, the trials and tribulations he and his team faced along the way and his triumphant summit of the mythical mountain, K2, without oxygen.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Olympic Village Lodge at Squaw Valley. Admission is free and bar and raffle proceeds go to Truckee Donner Land Trust. All ages are welcome. The last in the series will feature Hadley Hammer on Feb. 20. The series is sponsored by Tahoe Weekly. | alpenglowsports.com