Tahoe’s season of celebrations

December in Tahoe is not only a time for celebrations for the holiday season, but it’s also a time for celebration of many other important milestones – the 20th anniversary of Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area, the 60th Anniversary in February of the 1960 Winter Olympics, the 70th Anniversary of Squaw Valley and the 80th Anniversary of Sugar Bowl. These are all important milestones in our community, the ski industry and the regional economy from a summer-only destination to a year-round destination (and, if I missed any other important dates, I know you’ll send me an email.)

The holiday season celebrations are already in full swing, with a jam-packed few weeks left until Christmas of live music, holiday performances, family-friendly fun, festive activities and lots of visits from St. Nick. As we do to kick off every December, Tahoe Weekly features its Winter Tahoe Music, Events & Festival guide with the season’s best events to enjoy during the holidays and for the next few months with some winter favorites to some fun new events coming to Tahoe.

Just in time for the holidays, Priya Hutner discovered some of the behind-the-scene secrets for making a classic holiday decoration – life-sized gingerbread creations. It’s a favorite local tradition to visit the life-size creations of some of the region’s best chefs, so be sure to check out these amazing holiday displays at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, Resort at Squaw Creek and Harveys Lake Tahoe.