Tahoe’s Nordic side

Tahoe is known for many things from its exceptional beauty to its downhill ski resorts, but it also boasts the largest concentration of Nordic ski areas in the country. There are 19 ski areas in the Tahoe Sierra offering groomed trail access for Nordic skiing from Royal Gorge – the largest cross-country ski area in North America – to ski areas with more than 100 trails, to small, locally owned resorts and ski areas with free trail access at local parks.

Tahoe Weekly has the details on all of these amazing cross-country areas large and small in our 13th annual Tahoe Sierra Nordic Ski & Snowshoe Guide. Our guide is chocked full of information on the resorts, new features for this season, upcoming events and great deals (several ski areas offer free passes for kids). We encourage you to find out what’s new at your favorite ski area, visit one you haven’t been to before (you should really try them all) or give the sport a try for the first time (some even offer free lessons).

New Year’s Eve

It’s hard to believe 2019 has come to a close, but I for one am ready to welcome in 2020. You’ll find information on all of the parties for kids and adults in this edition, along with all of the local fireworks shows. If you plan your night just right, I think you should be able to see four different fireworks shows on New Year’s Eve. If you do, share your photos with us #thetahoeweekly.

Free ski shuttles

Just in time for the New Year, everyone will be able to enjoy free transit service in North Tahoe and Truckee, free holiday shuttles to downtown Truckee from local neighborhoods, and free ski shuttles to Squaw Valley and Northstar from the North Shore and Truckee on weekends. Ditch your car and leave the driving to someone else to fully enjoy your vacation in Tahoe.

Happy Holidays & Happy New Year!