Tahoe’s holiday celebrations

St. Nick is one busy fellow in Tahoe during the Christmas season and you’ll be hard pressed not to find Santa spending his days skiing on the mountain slopes, visiting with local kids, joining in torchlight parades, chowing down on breakfast with the locals and having a jolly good time. Read our Events Calendar for the lowdown on where you can catch up with Santa Claus to share your last-minute Christmas wishes.

There are also a number of wonderful celebrations to enjoy with the family from the Snowball Festival at Soda Springs to the Lake Tahoe Dance Collective’s “Tahoe Nutcracker” and Truckee Dance Factory’s “The Twisted Nutcracker,” to the Heavenly Holidays Family Festival and Squaw Valley’s Merry Days. Look for dancing, merriment, movie showings, dining, carnivals, sleigh rides, snowshoe tours and much more all inside this edition.

And, for those that can’t get enough of the sounds of a Charlie Brown Christmas, you’ll want to read Sean McAlindin’s feature on The Peanut Gang Trio and then make plans to enjoy their music with performances in Reno and Truckee.

Holiday services

If you’re looking for local services, there are a plethora of places of worship in the Tahoe Sierra. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com and click on Explore Tahoe: Community for a listing of all of the places of worship in the Tahoe area. Happy holidays.