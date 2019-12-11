Tahoe XC Celebrates 20 Years

Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area will celebrate its 20th anniversary by throwing a party like it’s 1999 on Dec. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. with music from The Blues Monsters, a raffle, 20th anniversary T-shirts, an obstacle course for the whole family and food available from MOGROG Unimog Food Truck.

Now is the time to dig deep into the bottom of your closet and pull out those neon tights that were the best and brightest 1980s and 90s Nordic fashion. The event is free, but reservations are requested. | tahoexc.org