Tahoe Sierra Nordic Ski & Snowshoe Guide | Winter 2019-20

ASC Training Center

Events

Jan. 5 | 10th Mtn. Biathlon

Jan. 12 | Paco’s Freestyle

Feb. 2 | Chuck Lyda Biathlon

Feb. 17 | President’s Cup Freestyle

March 4-15 | Cross Country Junior Nationals

ASC Training Center is open to the public with trail access available from Wednesday to Sunday each week. No dogs are allowed.

Combined Alpine & Nordic | ASC Training Center is a nonprofit winter sports facility and one of the few combined venues for Alpine, Nordic, biathlon and snowboard in the United States.

Biathlon | ASC has the only Olympic distance, year-round Biathlon range in the West, with winter and summer programs, as well as group and private clinics. ASC also offers the hard-to-pass USBA Red Book Certification for biathletes.

The Deals | Season passes are only $129 for adults and include unlimited access to the cross-country trail system, use of the Training Center facilities, five discounted guest tickets and five free nights of skiing or riding at Boreal Mountain Resort.

auburnskiclub.com

Bijou Community Park

Centrally located in South Lake Tahoe, Bijou features 4km of marked trails that is mostly flat and great for beginners at Bijou Community Park.

Free access | There is no fee for skiing or snowshoeing. No rentals or services are available on site.

Fun for all | The park features a historic railroad exhibit, skateboard park and fenced dog park.

(530) 542-6056

Camp Richardson

Events

Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 21 & April 18 | Snowshoe Cocktail Races

Camp Richardson’s Mountain Sports Center provides 10km of groomed and marked trails for beginners to experts. Several trails head out from the center looping through the open forest to the shores of Fallen Leaf Lake. Two other shorter trails meander through the grounds of the resort and along the shores of Lake Tahoe.

Snowshoe Cocktail Races | Think you have what it takes to run with a full cocktail tray in hand through obstacles up and down the beach at The Beacon Bar & Grill while wearing snowshoes? There are prizes for the fastest (and cleanest) at the obstacle course finish line.

camprichardson.com

Clair Tappaan Lodge

This rustic Sierra Club lodge is located near the top of Donner Summit. There are 14km of trails heading out from the back door of the lodge and up to the area near the back of Boreal Ski Resort.

Guests ski free | Skiing is free for lodge guests and rentals are available. Trail passes for non-guests are $15.

Explore the back country | Clair Tappaan Lodge operates four back-country huts – Benson, Bradley, Ludlow and Peter Grubb –for year-round recreational use. Each hut provides rustic accommodations for about 15 people and includes a sleeping loft, wood stove and outhouse. Each hut can be reached in one day or less from the nearest road by an average group with good weather. Reservations fill up fast and all huts may be difficult to locate in heavy snow years.

clairtappaanlodge.com

Donner Memorial State Park

Donner Memorial State Park has more than 16km of trails throughout the park. Although the trails are not groomed, visitors can make his or her own route to Schallenberger Ridge, Coldstream Canyon or along the shores of Donner Lake.

Free trail access | Access to the trails is free; parking is $5. Dogs are welcome but must be on leash.

Sierra history | Be sure to check out the new Visitor Center built a few years ago featuring local history and an amazing bookstore with something for all ages.

Annual parking pass | Purchase a Tahoe Regional Parking Pass for $75 good at all of the state parks in the Tahoe region for a year – D.L. Bliss, Donner Memorial, Ed Z’Berg Sugar Pine Point, Emerald Bay and Kings Beach State Recreation Area.

parks.ca.gov

Granlibakken

Events

Dec. 31 | New Year’s Eve Party

Feb. 17 | Tru Retreat

May 15 | Kaia Fit Retreat

Cross-country skiers and snowshoers can explore the historic resort’s 74 acres. Follow a 1.5-mile trail around the property and a groomed access trail to Paige Meadows (flat-groomed, without stride-skiing tracks) when weather and snow conditions permit.

Kids sled free | Kids younger than 3 sled for free.

The Deals | Unlimited sledding pass is $100; lodging guests receive half-off sledding and lift tickets.

granlibakken.com

Hope Valley Outdoors

Events

Jan. 18 & March 14 | AIARE Rescue Course

Jan. 24-25 & March 13-14 | Backcountry Ski Touring

Feb. 11-13 | AIARE Level 1 Avalanche course

March 6-8 | AIARE Level 2 Avalanche course

Hope Valley Outdoors, or Hope Valley Cross Country, is a sustainable, off-the-grid, small winter resort operating out of a yurt at Pickett’s Junction in Hope Valley offering guests great outdoor winter recreational opportunities.

Owner Joyce Coker launched the yurt to offer her cross-country skills and back-country knowledge to help visitors explore the outdoors and improve his or her skills.

Hope Valley Outdoors offers cross-country skiing, back-country skiing, snowshoeing, rentals and guided tours. Hope Valley maintains a limited number of trails around the Yurt. Trails are skier packed and easily accessed, along with limited grooming for classic cross-country skiing.

Free trail access | Trail access is free, but donations are needed to maintain operations. Services are provided by check or cash only; there’s no cell service.

hopevalleycrosscountry.com

Kirkwood’s Cross Country & Snowshoe Center

Events

Jan. 10-11, Feb. 8-9, & March 8-9 | Moon Light Snowshoe Trek

Jan. 11-12 |Learn to Ski Month half-price weekend

Feb. 14 | Scott Hudson Relay Race

March 7-8 | Operation Rebound: A Winter Sports Clinic for Veteran Athletes

Jan. 18, 25; Feb. 1, 15, 22, 29; March 14, 21, 28 | Sunset Snowshoe Trek

Kirkwood’s Cross Country & Snowshoe Center offers 60km of groomed trails at 7,800 feet featuring spectacular scenery and three interconnected trail systems nestled in a beautiful alpine valley.

Fat Bikes | Rent a fat bike or bring your own to explore three interconnected trail systems.

Guided tours | Along with daily lessons, Kirkwood offers guided cross-country and snowshoe tours.

Historic eats | Finish the day with a scrumptious meal at the historic Kirkwood Inn, opened in 1864. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Local Flavor to read about Tahoe Weekly’s recent visit to the Kirkwood Inn.

Dogs welcome | Dogs are allowed on the High Trail located behind the Kirkwood Inn and the Outer Loop on the meadow for only $5.

kirkwood.com

LTCC Nordic Center

The Nordic Center on the campus of Lake Tahoe Community College provides up to 7km of trails for classic and skate skiing. The trails provide views of Freel Peak and Job’s Sister.

The center is operated by volunteers, and trails are groomed several times a week. Dogs are welcome; dogs must be leashed at trailheads and in parking lots. The center offers a variety of day and season passes.

ltccnordiccenter.weebly.com

Nevada Nordic

Nevada Nordic is a nonprofit organization bringing a groomed cross-country ski presence back to the state of Nevada. Trails are offered at several locations in the region and are groomed and open depending on conditions.

Trails are operated at Tahoe Meadows near the Mount Rose summit off Highway 431 with 2km of groomed skate trails (plans are in the works for classic trails), and at Spooner State Park on the East Shore of Lake Tahoe. Future plans are for a trail to be offered in the Incline Meadows area. Check for updates and grooming reports at facebook.com/inclinemeadowsxc.

nevadanordic.org

Northstar Cross Country, Telemark and Snowshoe Center

Events

Dec. 28, Jan. 18 & 25, Feb. 15 & 29 | Stargazing Snowshoe Tours

Dec. 29, Jan. 19, Feb. 16 | Family Snowshoe Tours

Dec. 29, Jan. 19, Feb. 23, March 9 | S’moresapalooza

Jan. 4 & 11; Feb. 1, 8 & 22; March 7 | Twilight Snowshoe Tours

Northstar California provides 32.5km of Nordic terrain right in the middle of a world-class downhill ski resort.

Telemark skiers welcome | Northstar is one of the few resorts offering a full line of downhill telemark equipment and instruction.

Family friendly | Northstar offers an optimal place where families can enjoy all of their favorite activities such as cross-country skiing, downhill skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, fat tire biking, ice skating and more.

Kids ski free | Kids 4 and younger ski free.

Fat tire biking for everyone | Northstar offers fat tire bike rentals, as well as rentals for pedal assist e-bikes.

Stargazing Snowshoe Tours | All ages can join in an easy to moderate snowshoe walk with an unobstructed view of the cosmos. Stargazing Snowshoe Tours end at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe with telescope viewing and hot beverages.

northstarcalifornia.com

North Tahoe Regional Park

Free access | Trail access is free, but parking is $5. No rentals are available on site.

Snowshoe tours | Guided snowshoe tours are offered through Tahoe Adventure Company including full moon, sunset and star tours. Visit tahoeadventurecompany.com upcoming dates.

Sled hills | North Tahoe Winter Adventures operates the main groomed sled hill and a sled is included with a sled hill ticket. A children’s sled hill is located at the entrance of the park and is not groomed; bring your own sled or tube.

Snowmobile track | The park boasts a snowmobile track for those wanting to try out a snowmobile; personal snowmobiles are not permitted.

Ropes course | Tahoe Treetop Adventure Park consists of 70 tree platforms connected by a variety of bridges and/or ziplines open on select dates in the winter. Visit tahoetreetop.com for details.

Grooming | The trails are groomed about three times a week and has a new snowcat/groomer for this season. Check the North Tahoe Regional Park Facebook page every Friday for weekend park updates.

northtahoeparks.com