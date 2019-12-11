Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals | Winter 2019/2020

LIVE MUSIC | ARTS & CULTURE | CULINARY DELIGHTS | THE GREAT OUTDOORS | HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS

LIVE MUSIC

Small Ensemble Concert

Dec. 20 | Airport Gardens | Reno, Nev.

Reno Wind Symphony offers a free concert at the Reno/Tahoe Airport at noon. | renowindsymphony.com

Nevada Chamber Music Festival

Dec. 26-Jan. 1 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

The 16th annual festival features unique concerts showcasing world-class musicians and the best in classical music, culminating with a New Year’s Day celebration, presented by the Reno Chamber Orchestra. | renochamberorchestra.org

MTV SnowGlobe Music Festival

Dec. 29-31 | SLT Community Playfields & Bijou Park | South Lake Tahoe

This is the only festival in Tahoe that gets everyone outdoors moving and dancing to some of the hottest DJs to hit the lake culminating with fireworks to ring in the New Year. | snowglobemusicfestival.com

The BRRR-Roque Masters

Jan. 4-12 | Area venues

TOCCATA Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will begin the 2020 Season with Baroque chamber music masterpieces from Handel, Bach and Vivaldi, featuring soloists from within the orchestra. | toccatatahoe.org

Celtic Music Series

Jan. 18-May 16, 2020 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City Nov.

The Celtic Music Series presents local, regional and internationally recognized traditional, acoustic Celtic music artists every third Saturday of the month from October through May, except December. | breweryarts.org

Classix Series: Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto

Jan. 18 & 19 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Violinist Esther Yoo joins the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra for Tchaikovsky’s beloved Violin Concerto, Nielsen’s Symphony No. 4 and Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Something for the Dark.” | renophil.com

Reno Chamber Orchestra

Jan. 25 & 26 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

This January concert will be led by music director finalist Nicholas Carthy. After a light-hearted Schumann opening, soprano Hope Briggs joins the RCO for a Beethoven concert aria. | renochamberorchestra.org

Apex Concert: Piano and Winds

Feb. 20 | University Arts Building | Reno, Nev.

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will perform compositions by Mozart, Barber, Ligeti, Francaix and Reicha. | unrmusic.org

Classix Series: Landscapes & Legends of Mexico

Feb. 22 & 23 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Partnering with the acclaimed symphonic photo-choreography company Westwater Arts and Nicholas Bardonnay, the Reno Phil brings you “Magico,” a collaboration of live symphonic music with photography that weaves together a vibrant tapestry of the landscapes and people of Mexico. | renophil.com

Reno Wind Symphony

Feb. 23 | Nightingale Concert hall | Reno, Nev.

Reno Wind Symphony presents “Variations Around the World.” | renowindsymphony.com

University Symphony Orchestra Honors Concert

Feb. 25 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Every year students at the University of Nevada, Reno compete for the honor of playing a solo with the University Symphony Orchestra. This concert is a showcase for the best young musicians that UNR has to offer. | events.unr.edu

Martha Redbon

Feb. 27 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Redbone is a compelling voice in American roots music. “Bone Hill: The Concert” exposes a never-before-told piece of American history in this dramatic musical by Redbone and long-time collaborator Aaron Whitby. | events.unr.edu

ALTUS Music Festival

March 18-21 | South Shore

Enjoy four days of music, snow sports and entertainment during Spring Break.

Steel Betty

March 12 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

This authentic Austin, Texas band proves Austin is still the heart and soul of the American music scene. Their shows honor the original musical pioneers of bluegrass, folk, country and conjunto music. | events.unr.edu

Reno Chamber Orchestra

March 14 & 15 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Maestro Kuo will take listeners on a journey back in time, from a recent classical composition to a traditional Beethoven symphony. | renochamberorchestra.org

Classix Series: Scheherazade

March 21 & 22 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Andrew von Oeyen will bring his artistic flair and piano technique to the Reno Phil for Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1. The concert also features Rimsky-Korsakov’s most popular work, Scheherazade. | renophil.com

Apex Concerts: Flautissimo

March 26 | University Arts Building | Reno, Nev.

Flutist Demarre McGill, violinist Angelo Xiang Yu, cellist Dmitri Atapine and pianist Hyeyeon Park will perform compositions by Ravel, Villa-Lobos, Nino Roto, Handel-Halvorsen and Kapustin. | unrmusic.org

WinterWonderGrass

March 27-29 | Squaw Valley Ski Resort | Olympic Valley

WinterWonderGrass brings the best of bluegrass, acoustic roots and Americana music, along with California craft beers, wines, spirits and local food in a winter wonderland. | winterwondergrass.com

Reno Chamber Orchestra

April 4 & 5 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Dynamic young conductor Conner Gray Covington brings the season to a close with a concert juxtaposing new works with traditional classics. | renochamberorchestra.org

ARTS & CULTURE

“Frozen, Jr.”

Until Dec. 15 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City, Nev.

The enchanting modern classic is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film. | wildhorsetheater.com

“Winter Dreams”

Until Dec. 22 | Sierra Marketplace | Reno, Nev.

The most unusual, breathtaking and hilarious performers come together in “Winter Dreams,” a blend of modern entertainment with Old World artistry. Audiences of all ages will enjoy the skills honed by years of dedication and training. | magictheatercircus.com

“Hearts Like Fists”

Until Dec. 22 | Restless Artists’ Theatre | Sparks, Nev.

This superhero noir comedy is about the dangers of love. The city’s heart beats with fear: Doctor X is sneaking into apartments and injecting lovers with a lethal poison. Can the Crimefighters stop Doctor X? | rattheatre.org

“The Addams Family”

Dec. 13-15 | Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe | Kings Beach

Great Futures Productions’ presents this musical comedy from the multi-award-winning writers of “Jersey Boys,” with music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated composer Andrew Lippa and directed by Rayme Sciaroni. | bgcnlt.org

The Nevada Show

Dec. 13-April 25 | Harveys Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

This show, hosted by The Magic(ish)an Nick Fedoroff, takes you on a wild ride through the many reasons all other states are eNVious. It features an entirely Nevadan cast of classically trained dancers, singers, acrobats and circus freaks. For age 21 and older. | caesars.com

Ignite Cabaresque

Dec. 14-March 2020 | Harrah’s Reno | Reno, Nev.

Hosted by the magician Tyler Wilson, Ignite is a fiery exploration of the things that heat you up — passion, desire, adrenaline — and an explosion of sensations to put a little pink in the cheeks. | caesars.com/harrahs

Kirkwood Deep Riders Awards

Dec. 14 | Kirkwood

Enjoy the latest film edits from Kirkwood skiers and riders in this video competition awards ceremony and showing. | kirkwood.com

“A Year with Frog and Toad”

Dec. 14-15 | Damonte Ranch High School | Reno, Nev.

Two great friends, the cheerful Frog and the grumpy Toad, work and play their way through four fun-filled seasons. | sierraschoolofperformingarts.org

PJ Masks Live! Save the Day

Dec. 20 | Reno Events Center | Reno, Nev.

This live musical production is back with an all-new show features preschoolers’ favorite superheroes and familiar songs. | visitrenotahoe.com

Golden Dragon Acrobats

Dec. 20-Jan. 11 | Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

The spellbinding artistry and amazing athletics of the world’s leading Chinese acrobatic troupe will thrill you. | caesars.com

“Winterland” showing & dinner

Dec. 27 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Enjoy a showing of Teton Gravity Research’s “Winterland” along with a farm-to-table dinner, whiskey tasting. | squawalpine.com

Reno Latin Dance Fest

Jan. 9-12 | The Row Reno | Reno, Nev.

This Latin dance festival hosts workshops taught by professional instructors, night parties with hours of social dancing, Latin DJs and an evening showcase where couples and teams from all over the nation perform. Enjoy an array of styles such as bachata, salsa, cumbia, hip-hop and the now popular kizomba. | renolatindancefest.com

“What Rhymes with America?”

Jan. 10-26 | Restless Artists’ Theatre | Sparks, Nev.

A father and his teenage daughter stand on either side of a closed door. Life is unraveling for him and it is entirely uncertain for her. So begins this poignant, funny play about estrangement and the partially examined life. | rattheatre.org

“Shrek, The Musical Jr.”

Jan. 17-26 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

An ogre named Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits, who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad and rescue princess Fiona. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

Take Five 2020

Jan. 17 & 18 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Thirty artists have five minutes each to share the unique characteristics of making art in Reno. | bruka.org

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Jan. 16-20 | Nevada City & Grass Valley

The renowned Wild & Scenic Film Festival inspires environmental activism and a love for nature through film with more than 100 films, workshops, filmmaker and activist talks, family-friendly programs, exhibits, parties and much more. | www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org

“The Play That Goes Wrong”

Jan. 24-26 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous — sure to bring down the house. | pioneercenter.com

“Murder on the Orient Express”

Jan. 24-Feb. 9 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

With a train full of suspects and an alibi for each one, it’s the perfect mystery for the world-famous detective Hercule Poirot. Wax your mustache, hold on to your passport and get ready for a suspenseful, thrilling ride aboard the legendary Orient Express. | renolittletheater.org

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Jan. 25 & April 17-18 | Area venues

Wild & Scenic Film Festival goes on tour with showings on Jan. 25 in Reno, April 17 in Truckee and April 18 in Tahoe City. | wildandscenicfilmfestival.org

“Disrupted”

Jan. 31 | Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema | Tahoe City

Realization Films, a Tahoe-based, feature-film production company run by Mark Gogolewski, Jared Drake and Steven Siig, offers this tight-knit thriller that festers in the collateral damage of gentrification and race-related tensions rooted in modern day Oakland. | disruptedmovie.com

Writers in The Woods

Feb. 7-8, 22-23, April 10-11 | Sierra Nevada College | Incline Village, Nev.

This literary series features poets, writers and essayists, who give readings followed by Q & A from the audience on Friday night. On Saturday morning, they teach a workshop. | sierranevada.edu

“The Children”

Feb. 7-19 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

How do we decide when a stranger’s life is worth more than our own? | bruka.org

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live

Feb. 10 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

The Peabody Award-winning hit TV comedy is coming to Reno with The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour. Show creator and original host Joel Hodgson and riffing robots Tom Servo, Crow and Gypsy will take you through some of the cheesiest films ever made. | pioneercenter.com

Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville

Feb. 14-16 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

This musical comedy features both original songs and Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and many more. | pioneercenter.com

Mountainfilm

Feb. 15 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Alpenglow Sports brings MountainFilm to Tahoe at 7 p.m. at part of the annual Mountain Festival. | alpenglowsports.com

“Slow Girl”

Feb. 21-March 8 | Restless Artists’ Theatre | Sparks, Nev.

This is the story of a teenager who flees to her reclusive uncle’s retreat in the Costa Rican jungle to escape the aftermath of a horrific accident. The week they spend together forces them both to confront who they are as well as what it is they are running from. | rattheatre.org

Shen Yun

Feb. 28-March 1 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Everyone loves a great story and Chinese culture has 5,000 years full of them. Each Shen Yun performance includes short dance stories of heroes who battle demons, fly up to the heavens and visit deep-sea palaces. | pioneercenter.com

TEDx UNR

Feb. 29 | Reno Sparks Convention Center

Explore new ways of thinking, learn something new and stoke your curiosity in an environment full of intrigue and optimism featuring 21 speakers including entrepreneurs, journalists, techies, authors, therapists, artists and more. | tedxuniversityofnevada.org

“Noises Off”

March 6-April 4 | Good Luck Macbeth | Reno, Nev.

This play takes a fond look at the follies of theater folk, whose susceptibility to out-of-control egos, memory loss and passionate affairs turn every performance into a high-risk adventure. This play-within-a-play captures a touring theater troupe’s production in three stages. | goodluckmacbeth.org

Roses are RAD Film Festival

March 13 | Cargo | Reno, Nev.

The Roses are RAD Film Festival is an amateur film festival where Mt. Rose skiers and snowboarders have a chance to show off their editing skills on the big screen. | skirose.com

“The Imaginary Invalid”

March 13-29 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

Zany as a Marx Brothers movie, a hypochondriac complains of a million imaginary ills and astronomical medical bills. He concocts a plan to wed his daughter to a doctor in hopes of receiving free medical care, but she has her eye on another. | renolittletheater.org

“Never the Sinner”

March 19-28 | LTCC Duke Theater | South Lake Tahoe

This is a love story set to themes of crime and punishment, the press, the times, humanism, Nietzsche’s philosophy and the end of the jazz age. | blackicetheatreco.com

“The Secret in the Wings”

March 20-April 4 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

This is a fantastical story into a spellbinding netherworld of rarely told fairy tales. | bruka.org

Dancing with the Stars

March 21 | Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, Nev.

TV’s biggest dance show is returning to Reno. The show will feature fan-favorite professional and troupe dancers in a new production showcasing every type of dance style as seen on the hit ABC show from ballroom and jazz to modern and hip-hop. | grandsierraresort.com

“Steel Magnolias”

March 27-April 5 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Louisiana, where all the ladies who are anybody come to have their hair done. Helped by her new assistant, Annelle, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s ladies. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

“Bandstand”

March 27-29 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

This inspiring new American musical explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing. It’s 1945. Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind. | pioneercenter.com

Diamond Cut

April 3 | The Chateau | Incline Village, Nev.

View the winning videos at The Diamond Cut Awards Ceremony and Screening. | diamondpeak.com

“Jersey Boys”

April 8-12 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

This is the true story of how four blue-collar kids became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. They wrote their own songs, invented their own sounds and sold 175 million records worldwide – all before they were 30. | pioneercenter.com

“Deer”

April 10-26 | Restless Artists’ Theatre | Sparks, Nev.

West Side empty-nesters Ken and Cynthia hit a deer while driving to their weekend house in the Poconos. Cynthia tries desperately to nurse the dead animal back to life, as Ken fights for his first weekend alone with his wife in 25 years. | rattheatre.org

CULINARY DELIGHTS

Art of the Mixology

Sundays | Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe | Northstar

Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe hosts Art of the Mixology during the winter. This entertaining, educational experience will feature freshly cut herbs, classic ingredients such as bitters and infused liquors to create three unique cocktails paired with appetizers. | RSVP ritzcarlton.com

Carson City Wine Walk

1st Saturday | Downtown Carson City, Nev.

Enjoy the Wine Walk from 1 to 5 p.m. while strolling through downtown sipping and tasting the afternoon away. | downtowncarson.org

Wine Walk at the Carson Mall

2nd Saturday | Carson Mall | Carson City, Nev.

Come sip and shop at the Carson Mall on the second Saturday of the month from 2 to 6 p.m. | visitcarsoncity.com

Wine Walk

3rd Saturday | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.

The Wine Walk along the Truckee River is from 2 to 5 p.m. on every third Saturday of the month. | renoriver.org

Reno Beer Crawl

4th Saturday | The Library Tap House | Reno, Nev.

Attendees can sample domestic, nationally recognized and locally distributed craft beers across 15 different locations. This self-guided event is every fourth Saturday of the month. | renobeercrawl.com

Holiday Mixology

Dec. 13, 20, 27 | Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley

Learn how to make three delicious craft cocktails with Six Peaks Grille master mixologist. Participants will use fresh, seasonal ingredients provided. | RSVP (530) 581-6610

Tail & Ale

Dec. 14 | Tahoe Biltmore | Crystal Bay, Nev.

The annual Tail & Ale from 5 to 9 p.m. features North Lake Tahoe’s only indoor, winter, dog-friendly microbrew festival. Tickets include unlimited beer tastings, a commemorative glass and live entertainment. All proceeds benefit Pet Network Humane Society. | northernlightstahoe.com

Moonlight Snowshoe Tour & Dinner

Dec. 14, 17-19, Jan. 11 & 25, Feb. 1 & 8 | The Chalet | Alpine Meadows

After the mountain closes and the winter moon rises, experience a snowshoe tour to the mid-mountain Chalet for an intimate seated dinner featuring Bavarian-inspired, multi-course cuisine created by Executive Chef Steve Anderson. | squawalpine.com

Anthony Chophouse Wine Dinners

Dec. 19, Jan. 30, March 26 | Nugget Casino Resort | Sparks, Nev.

Enjoy wonderful wine and delectable dining in an attractive atmosphere. The dinners offer several courses, paired with the perfect wine from the featured winemaker. | nuggetcasinoresort.com

S’moresapalooza

Dec. 21, Jan. 18, Feb. 1 & 15, March 7 & 14 | Northstar California

Enjoy creative, delicious s’mores in the Village at Northstar. | northstarcalifornia.com

Farm to Table Dinner with Olympians

Dec. 26 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Enjoy a cozy, family-friendly dinner in the company of some of the region’s most renowned athletes. Gather beside local legends for an intimate evening of stories, camaraderie and history in the making over a buffet-style dinner. | squawalpine.com

WhiSki Farm to Table Dinner & “Winterland” showing

Dec. 27 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Enjoy a holiday Farm to Table dinner and whiskey tasting, followed by dessert, a showing of Teton Gravity Research’s “Winterland” and Q&A with the athletes. | squawalpine.com

Farm to Table Dinner & movie

Dec. 29-30 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Guests will enjoy a cozy, family-friendly, buffet-style meal beside the grand fireplace following by a showing of “The Lion King.” | squawalpine.com

New Year’s Day Pancake Breakfast

Jan. 1 | Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area | Tahoe City

Kick off 2020 with the annual New Year’s Day Pancake Breakfast. Enjoy pancakes, bacon, coffee and juice then take a ski and snowshoe. Proceeds benefit youth programs. | tahoexc.org

Elevate Your Palate Week

Jan. 10-17 | area venues | South Lake Tahoe

Score dining deals throughout the week at some of the best local eateries that belong to the South Tahoe Restaurant Association. | tahoesouth.com

Brew HaHa

Jan. 25 | Nugget Casino Resort | Sparks, Nev.

Brew HaHa is a benefit for the Sierra Arts Foundations, featuring a large selection of micro and macro beer tasting plus entertainment from The Garage Boys. | nuggetcasinoresort.com

First Tracks Breakfast

Jan. 25, Feb. 9 & March 1 | Homewood Mountain Resort

Early birds looking for the freshest snow can load Madden Chair from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and take laps on Old Homewood Express before the slopes open to the public. Grab a breakfast burrito at the bottom of Madden Chair and hit the slopes. Free to passholders. | RSVP skihomewood.com

Science of Cocktails

Jan. 31 | Sierra Nevada College | Incline Village, Nev.

Science of Cocktails is a unique evening event where mixology and science meet. UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center together with support from community partners, will host the fourth annual event; proceeds directly support the UC Davis Tahoe Science Center and innovative science education programs. | tahoe.ucdavis.edu

Last Tracks Wine & Beer

Feb. 1-April 11 (Saturdays) | Diamond Peak Ski Resort

Intermediate and advanced skiers and snowboarders can take the last chairlift up to the mid-mountain Snowflake Lodge and enjoy wine or beer tastings and appetizers before skiing down a freshly groomed run at sunset. No event Feb. 15. | RSVP diamondpeak.com

Devil Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl

Feb. 8 | C Street | Virginia City, Nev.

Stroll through Virginia City’s historic saloons and sip on signature, themed drinks with your colored cup, which tells others if you’re single, taken or open for suggestions. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Ability Bash

Feb. 8 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Get your tickets to the 26th Annual Achieve Tahoe Gala feature amazing food and wine selections to benefit Achieve Tahoe. | achievetahoe.org

Reno Onesie Crawl

Feb. 8 | Downtown Reno, Nev.

With more than 70 bars, restaurants and nightclubs within walking distance, downtown Reno has established itself as the undisputed bar crawl capital. Each event is themed. Party until the sun comes up. | crawlreno.com

200-Foot Banana Split Extravaganza

March 14 | Tahoe Donner Downhill

Help devour an incredible 200-foot banana split at 1:30 p.m. for free. | tahoedonner.com

Mountain Family Dinners

March 16 | The Lodge at Big Springs | Northstar

All aboard the gondola for this unique dining experience. Ride up to The Lodge at Big Springs where hot wine and hot cocoa await, followed by a family-style interactive dinner. Finish the evening with s’mores around the fire pits. | northstarcalifornia.com

Beer & Gear

March 21 & 22 | Homewood Mountain Resort

Guests can sample new suds and find a new favorite board or skis, including a sneak peak of 2020-21 gear. Don’t miss the action at the 4th annual “Homewood King of the Hill Race” on The Face on March 21. | skihomewood.com

THE GREAT OUTDOORS

Holiday Snowshoe Tours

Dec. 12-28 | Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley

Enjoy a guided snowshoe tour of Squaw Valley against the beautiful backdrop of Tahoe’s alpenglow, while learning about the history of how the Olympic Valley came to be. Offered are sunset tours, full-moon tours, Christmas Day tours and private tours | destinationhotels.com/squawcreek

PSIA Western Nordic Symposium

Dec. 13-15 | Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area | Tahoe City

Professional Ski Instructors of America Nordic Symposium for cross-country ski instructors offers a variety of skiing and teaching-oriented topics designed as a Level I exam prep clinic. | tahoexc.org

AIARE Avalanche Training

Dec. 13-15, Jan. 18-20, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 15-17 | North American Ski Training Center | Truckee

The curriculum is an intensive seminar designed to give an understanding of avalanche formation, observation skills, the ability to use an avalanche transceiver and probe and how to dig a snow study pit. | gotahoenorth.com

Alpenglow Tailgate Talks

Dec. 14 | Alpenglow Sports | Tahoe City

Alpenglow Sports’ Tailgate Talk series of Fall 2019 is the largest Tailgate Talk lineup to date for the mountain shop. Famed athletes, conservationists, photographers and others will give free talks at 7 p.m. Beverages are available for purchase; all proceeds go to a nonprofit beneficiary. | alpenglowsports.com

Feel Good Fridays

Dec. 13, Jan. 17, Feb. 14, March 13, April 10 | Boreal |Mountain | Soda Springs

Ski or ride for a $25 lift ticket at Boreal Mountain; the price includes a $5 donation to High Fives Foundation. | Boreal on Facebook

Heavenly/Kirkwood Holiday Rail Jam

Dec. 14, 21, 28 | Heavenly & Kirkwood

The rail jam will feature both professional and amateur riders, as well as kids. Experience all the fun for the whole family from 4 to 6 p.m. | skiheavenly.com

S A.F.E. A.S. Clinic

Dec. 14-15 | Squaw Valley Ski Resort | Olympic Valley

Women, ages 14 and older, interested in snow and avalanche safety in and out of bounds can attend a S.A.F.E. A.S. Clinic. The Intro to Avalanche and FUNraiser Day offers classroom and on-snow training, morning yoga, lunch, après party and raffle. | squawalpine.com

Christmas Bird Count

Dec. 15 | South Lake Tahoe

Join Tahoe Institute for Natural Science for its annual Christmas Bird Count. The Christmas Bird Count is regarded as the largest and oldest citizen science projects in the world dating back to 1900. TINS has coordinated the South Lake Tahoe count since 2004. | tinsweb.org

Silver Belt Series

Dec. 21, March 2 & April 9 | Sugar Bowl

A Sugar Bowl signature, the Silver Belt Series, returns with three events: D-Money’s on Dec. 21, the Banked Slalom TBA and Quad Crusher TBA. | sugarbowl.com

Snowshoe Star Tours

Dec. 23, Jan. 20, Feb. 24 | area venues

Tahoe Adventure Company and Tony Berendsen present telescopic tours of the night sky. It starts with guided sunset snowshoeing, followed by a brilliant tour of the night sky. For ages 8 and older. | tahoeadventurecompany.com

Friday Fun Nights

Dec. 27-April 4 | Village at Northstar

Join the fun in the heart of the Village as the disco lights surround the ice-skating rink every Friday night with drink specials, complimentary face painting and live music. | northstarcalifornia.com

Snowshoe Stargazing Tours

Dec. 28-Feb. 29 | Cross Country, Telemark & Snowshoe Center | Northstar

In this easy to moderate snowshoe walk, tours are led by Tahoe Star Tours Tony Berendsen; each tour features a science-based talk about the cosmos, followed by the opportunity to view constellations through high-powered, professional telescopes. | northstarcalifornia.com

Disco Tubing

Dec. 28-March 7 | SnoVentures Activity Zone | Olympic Valley

On Saturdays, families can spin, slide and speed down the snow tubing lanes to vibrant DJ tunes as the night is illuminated with colorful lights and lasers splashed on the mountainside from 5 to 8 p.m. | squawalpine.com

Ski with a Ranger

January-March | Heavenly

The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management invites participates to Ski with a Ranger at Heavenly. Tours begin at the top of the gondola every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. starting in January. | skiheavenly.com

Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series

Jan. 2 & 23, Feb. 20 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Back for its 14th year, the Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series will be showcasing its best lineup to date. Locals and athletes share stories of their incredible adventures in the mountains. | alpenglowsports.com

Lake Tahoe Backcountry Demo Days

Jan. 4-5 | Alpine Meadows Ski Resort | Alpine Meadows

Alpenglow Sports offers this annual backcountry demo event to perpetuate the enthusiasm for all aspects of in-area and back-country skiing. Join guides, forecasters, AIARE instructors and gear experts for a resort-based showcase of all things back country, including demos, avalanche education, guided tours and a raffle. | squawalpine.com

Avalanche Rescue Tips & Tools

Jan. 8 | Craft Wine & Beer | Reno, Nev.

Learn the ins and outs of avalanche rescue. The night will begin with a discussion on the essential avalanche safety tools and how beacons work, best practices when using a shovel and probe and the role of an airbag. Raffle benefits Tahoe Backcountry Alliance. | Tahoe Mountain Sports on Facebook

Full Moon Snowshoe Tours

Jan. 10-April 7 | Area venues

Tahoe Adventure Company offers full moon snowshoe treks monthly during the winter. Enjoy instruction, natural history and hot drinks and snacks. No experience is needed. | RSVP tahoeadventurecompany.com

Reno Rumble

Jan. 10-11 | Reno Event Center

Professional Bull Riders: Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour brings the excitement and top levels of cowboy and bovine talent that fans have come to expect from the sport’s leader. | pbr.com

Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Count

Jan. 10 | Area venues

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science will be coordinating the 39th annual mid-winter Bald Eagle count and volunteers are invited to participate. There are 26 stations located around the Tahoe Basin. | tinsweb.org

Moonlight Snowshoe Hikes

Jan. 10, Feb. 7 & March 6 | Diamond Peak

Join a Community Snowshoe Hike to Diamond Peak’s Snowflake Lodge for ages 10 and older. Enjoy s’mores and hot cocoa at the top. | diamondpeak.com

STOKE Mountain Tours

Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 7 | Diamond Peak | Incline Village, Nev.

Join a free, guided interpretive tour of the mountain while learning about natural and local history. Must be an intermediate skier and have a lift ticket. | diamondpeak.com

Full Moon Snowshoe Tours

Jan. 11, Feb. 8 & March 7 | Sugar Pine Point State Park | Tahoma

Enjoy a guided full moon snowshoe tour through the park and along Lake Tahoe’s shore to learn about local and natural history from 6:30 to 9 p.m. | sierrastateparks.org/events

The Sheep Show

Jan. 16-18 | Reno Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.

The Wild Sheep Foundation’s premier outdoor and mountain-hunting expo includes an exhibit hall filled with more than 400 North American guides and outfitters and top-of-the-line retailers of gear, art, taxidermy and outdoor items. | wildsheepfoundation.org

National Winter Trails Day

Jan. 25 | Echo Lake

This National Winter Trails Day, The Tahoe Rim Trail Association and the Sugar Pine Foundation will be co-hosting a snowshoe trek to Echo Lake from the Echo Lake Sno-Park. | tahoerimtrail.org

Burton Qualifier

Feb. 1 | Boreal Mountain | Soda Springs

The Burton Qualifier is the premiere amateur snowboard contest series offering local riders of all ability levels and ages the chance to come together for a fun day of riding, cash prizes and the opportunity to go to the finals at Boreal for the third year. | events.burton.com

Mountain Festival Winter

Feb. 15-23 | Area venues

Alpenglow Sports presents this nine-day festival, a celebration of human-powered mountain sports with events, clinics, equipment demonstrations and films. Geared toward beginner and intermediate winter-recreation enthusiasts, the festival will showcase Nordic skiing, back-country skiing, splitboarding and snowshoeing and natural history of the region. | alpenglowsports.com

McKinney Cup

Feb. 22 | Mt. Rose

The McKinney Cup, a USSF Far West Masters event, pits some the fastest skiers in the sport against each other in Giant Slalom, sponsored by Tamara McKinney in memory of members of her family, Steve, McLane and Frances McKinney. | skirose.com

Banked Slalom

Feb. 23-24 | Kirkwood

Back for its 25th year, The Kirkwood Banked Slalom is a local favorite where top local skiers and riders battle it out over two days. Day 1 is the kid’s competition and Day 2 is for adults. Watch or participate in this intense race through Snowsnake Gully, and catch the awards ceremonies, including one for the best parent and child duo. | kirkwood.com

Pain McShlonkey

March TBA | Squaw Valley Ski Resort | Olympic Valley

Dress up in outrageous ski duds and come out for a day full of belly laughs, camaraderie and philanthropy in celebration of legendary skier Shane McConkey. Festivities include the Extreme Small Mountain Invitational and a downhill race, where pros and amateurs battle it out on snowblades for the Golden Saucer trophy. | shanemcconkey.org

The Great Ski Race

March 1 | Tahoe Cross Country Ski Area | Tahoe City

The 42nd annual Great Ski Race challenges cross-country skiers to race from Tahoe City to Truckee. The event raises funds for the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team, a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization. This is one of the largest Nordic ski races west of the Mississippi. | thegreatskirace.com

Community Cup

March 7 | Homewood Mountain Resort

This event is open to skiers and riders of all ages and abilities. Participants will be required to register in teams, with races starting at the mid-mountain Big Blue View Bar. | skihomewood.com

Spring Loaded

March 9-April 5 | South Lake Tahoe venues

Celebrate sun, snow and good times during Spring Break with events from rail jams and fun runs, to cruises on Lake Tahoe and snowmobile tours, to beer tastings and late-night events. | springloaded.tahoesouth.com

Banked Slalom

March 21 | Boreal Mountain | Soda Springs

The seventh annual Boreal Banked Slalom is a costume race benefiting the High Fives Foundation and includes live music and a legendary après party. | rideboreal.com

Subaru Winterfest

March 13-15 | Sierra-at-Tahoe | Twin Bridges

Enjoy live music by emerging artists, along with s’mores and craft coffee, daily giveaways and test the latest gear. | sierraattahoe.com

Clover Cup

March 14 | Woodward Tahoe | Soda Springs

Woodward Tahoe is hosting a fun-filled day of action sports competitions — skate, scooter and BMX — to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with lots of clovers, high fives, smiles and green clothes. | rideboreal.com

Gold Rush Festival

March 14-215 | Royal Gorge Cross Country | Soda Springs

This cross-country festival at Royal’s Gorge’s Summit Station hosts a number of races both classic and freestyle in a number of distances. There are also kids’ races and obstacle races. | royalgorge.com

US Freestyle Moguls Championship

March 19-22 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

This event brings the nation’s top freestyle mogul skiers together for intense competition in moguls and dual moguls. National team members and divisional athletes will face off on the renowned Red Dog ski run. | squawalpine.com

Subaru WinterFest

March 20 | Boreal Mountain | Soda Springs

Demo the latest equipment from Nordica and LibTech, grab great giveaways and hot chocolate, support Adaptive Sports Chapter, participate in the Subaru scavenger hunt or take a photo in the giant Subaru Adirondack chair. | rideboreal.com

Pink Heavenly

March 21 | Heavenly Mountain | South Lake Tahoe

A family-friendly deck party, all-day music, costume contest and prizes will bring thousands of fun-loving, pink-clad participants together at the California Base Lodge. All proceeds benefit Barton Health cancer support services. | pinkheavenly.com

PinkFest Tahoe

March 21 | Mt. Rose Ski Area

Mt. Rose hosts its annual PinkFest Tahoe fundraiser featuring women’s specialized clinics, ski and snowboard clinics and a Deck Party at Winters Creek Lodge. | RSVP pinkfesttahoe.com

IFSA Freeride World Tour Qualifier

March 26-29 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Tahoe Freeride teams up with the McConkey Foundation to create the McConkey Cup. The IFSA FWQ will be run in Shane’s honor the same weekend as the McConkey Foundation Gala and the PMS Downhill. | freeskiers.org

Pride Ride

March 28 | Homewood Mountain Resort

The second annual Pride Ride will return, featuring a fun weekend of festivities on and off the mountain including live DJ and dance parties, slalom drag race, Rainbow Ridge Pride Parade and more. | skihomewood.com

Gunbarrel 25

March 28 | Heavenly

GB25 in its 17th year is bigger and better than ever. With awards from leading industry manufactures from the fastest 25 laps to the Iron Man/Women award. | skiheavenly.com

Spring It On

March 28 | Northstar California

Enjoy the celebration at Northstar with retro costumes, upbeat music, Family Fun Night, the annual Pond Skim and more. | northstarcalifornia.com

Luggi Foeger Uphill/Downhill Festival

March 28 & 29 | Diamond Peak

The weekend features an uphill face to the top of the mountain followed by a race back down to the finish line, along with a recreational course, ski boot races, live music, fun relays and more. Costumes are strongly encouraged. | diamondpeak.com

Tom Sims Retro World Championships

March 28 & 29 | Soda Springs

Enjoy three days of crazy fun and rubbing elbows with legends and heroes of snowboarding’s history from The Great Race and The Beach Party Hand-Shaped Old-School Pipe Session. | Tom Sims Retro on Facebook

NASTAR National Championships

March 31 | Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows

NASTAR participants qualify for the championships by earning a Top 10 national ranking or a Top 5 state ranking within their age, gender and ability group. It will be an exciting week of activities with free concerts, autograph signings by NASTAR Pacesetters, a raffle, awards receptions, a Family Team Race, a Team Race for Friends, a Resort Team competition, a slalom competition and a final Race of Champions to determine overall winners. | squawalpine.com

Beyond the Boundaries Camp

April 3-5 | Boreal Mountain | Soda Springs

Beyond the Boundaries provides a women’s snowboard camp that is freestyle focused with pro-rider coaches and staff. Private parks, morning yoga, goodie bags and celebratory aprés create this weekend snowboarding experience. | rideboreal.com

Spring Fling Rail Jam

April 4 | Heavenly Mountain Resort | South Lake Tahoe

Come compete or watch the fun at the base of World Cup for the annual Heavenly Spring Fling Rail Jam. | skiheavenly.com

Boarding for Breast Cancer

April 4 | Sierra-at-Tahoe | Twin Bridges

Boarding for Breast Cancer partners with Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort for breast cancer awareness, prevention and fundraising during the Boarding for Breast Cancer event. | sierraattahoe.com

Heavenly Pond Skim

April 11 | Heavenly Mountain Resort | South Lake Tahoe

Come celebrate Spring and see if you can make it across the pond or cheer on others as they skim or sink at Heavenly’s Pond Skim. | skiheavenly.com

Billy Dutton Uphill

April 12 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Participants start at the base of KT-22 and go up the Mountain Run to High Camp. Ski it, skin it, run it, snowshoe or hike, whatever works. The Billy Dutton Uphill is a unique race with a tough 2,000 feet of climbing over the 3.2-mile course. | squawalpine.com

FRIVOLITY & Festivities

Retro Après Ski Party

Dec. 28 | Alpine Bar | Alpine Meadows

Pay tribute to the good ol’ times and get ready to say goodbye to 2019. Grab your best retro après ski gear and meet Jonny Moseley, host of an unforgettable throwback party. There’ll be a live DJ mixing classic beats from the 1960s, 70s and 80s. | squawalpine.com

White Out Soirée

Dec. 28 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

This dazzling evening is filled with delicious food, dancing and merrymaking to celebrate the holiday season and support Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Foundation. Guests will enjoy an outstanding silent auction and rockin’ music. | squawalpine.com

Winter Fireworks

Jan. 4-Feb. 22 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Enjoy a winter fireworks celebration every Saturday at 7 p.m. at KT Deck. | squawalpine.com

Snowshoe Cocktail Races

Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 21, April 18 | Camp Richardson | South Lake Tahoe

Think you have what it takes to run with a full cocktail tray in hand through obstacles up and down the beach while wearing snowshoes? We have great prizes for the fastest (and cleanest) at the obstacle course finish line. | camprichardson.com

UllrFest

Jan. 24-25 | Diamond Peak Ski Resort | Incline Village, Nev.

The 10th annual UllrFest is a benefit weekend to raise funds for the Diamond Peak Ski Team. It kicks off Friday night with a torchlight parade, bonfire, party and live music. There are also a gala and auction at The Chateau. Dress in Ullr attire; the event is named for the Scandinavian god of winter and snow. | diamondpeak.com

Winterpalooza

Jan. 26 | Snowplay Area | Tahoe Donner

Winterpalooza may be the most exciting day of the year at Snowplay, with tube racing, snowman building, relay races, a snowstrider course and much more. | tahoedonner.com

Glowstick Parade & Carnival

Feb. 22 | Tahoe Donner Downhill

A light parade and carnival for kids. Children 10 or younger who can ski or ride unassisted in the dark on our Snowbird run will be given glowsticks. | tahoedonner.com

SnowFest!

Feb. 28-March 8 | Area venues

Every spring since 1982, North Lake Tahoe has come alive with 10 fun-filled days and nights of events and activities for all ages. On and off the mountain, at North Tahoe’s resorts and lakeside neighborhoods, enjoy on-snow events, special events, parades, races, parties, concerts, theater and more. | tahoesnowfest.org

Leap of Love

Feb. 29 | Squaw Valley | Olympic Valley

Leap of Love is for couples ready to get married or those wanting to renew their vows on the High Camp Upper Deck with a light reception to follow in the Terrace Room that offers panoramic views of the Sierras and Lake Tahoe. | squawalpine.com

Cocktail Bingo

March 7 | Historic Downtown Truckee

Truckee Downtown Merchant Association offers a bi-annual tradition of fun, laughter and play with eight games of bingo. There will be a no-host bar and small assortment of snacks. | historictruckee.com

Monster Jam

March 20-22 | Reno Livestock Events Center

Watch some of the best tricks and stunts from Monster Trucks, ATVs and Speedsters with fun for the entire family. | monsterjam.com

Dummy Downhill

March 22 | Diamond Peak | Incline Village, Nev.

Join the fun at the 19th annual Dummy Downhill. Participants build a dummy on skis (or a snowboard) that gets launched off a jump on Show-Off while spectators cheer them on from the Base Lodge Deck. This wacky event is fun for the whole family. | diamondpeak.com

Downhill Dummy Contest

April 12 | Tahoe Donner Downhill

Join Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort for the annual end of season bash. Enjoy food and beverage specials, a bounce house, live music and the traditional Downhill Dummy event, in which teams build unique dummies to send sliding down the hill and off a massive jump. | tahoedonner.com

HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS

Candy Cane Express

Until Dec. 15 | V&T Depot | Virginia City, Nev.

Begin the holiday season aboard vintage, heated coaches traveling along the historic Virginia & Truckee route to Gold Hill. Savor hot chocolate, candy canes and cookies during this magical trip. | virginiatruckee.com

Noel Nights

Until Dec. 20 | Village at Northstar | Northstar

Kick off the holiday season with Noel Nights every Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be carolers, sleigh rides, face painting, holiday crafts and pictures with Santa. | northstarcalifornia.com

“Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge”

Until Dec. 21 | Good Luck Macbeth | Reno, Nev.

The premise of the parody is the question: What if Dickens’ Mrs. Cratchit wasn’t so goody-goody, but instead was an angry, stressed-out, modern-day, American woman who wanted out of this harsh London 1840s life? The main character is the hard-drinking, suicidal Gladys Cratchit. | goodluckmacbeth.org

“Son of a … Buttcracker 9”

Until Dec. 21 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

In this ridiculous parody of “The Nutcracker,” an outlandish underbelly of Mary Shelly-isms, neologisms and Brüka-isms abound. | bruka.org

WinterFest Reno

Until Dec. 24 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev.

Adults and children can ride the Holiday Express Train, a custom narrated journey around the inside of the stadium, taking you on a mission from Reno to the North Pole to deliver Santa’s Naughty and Nice list, take pictures with Santa and enjoy ice skating. | WinterFest Reno on Facebook

The Polar Express

Until Dec. 24 | Eastgate Depot | Carson City, Nev.

The one-hour-long train rides are great family fun. Kids can even wear pajamas. The popular holiday movie is brought to life with characters, including Santa. A souvenir silver sleigh bell is offered as remembrance of a journey to the North Pole. | vtrailway.com

Silent Nights

Until Dec. 26 | Village at Northstar

Enjoy ice skating and s’more roasting while watching Holiday classics from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursdays. | northstarcalifornia.com

Santa’s Christmas Wonderland

Until Dec. 29 | Eldorado Resort Casino | Reno, Nev.

Santa’s Christmas Wonderland features glittering costumes, sensational sets, a dazzling cast and the highest kicking chorus dancers this side of the North Pole. | eldoradoreno.com

Candy Cane Lane

Until Dec. 31 | Carson Valley Inn | Carson Valley, Nev.

Drive down Candy Cane Lane to see thousands of Christmas lights and a variety of scenes depicting traditional characters and images. Accompanying music can be heard by tuning the car radio to 89.9 FM. | carsonvalleyinn.com

Christmas on the Comstock

Until Dec. 31 | Area venues | Virginia City, Nev.

Celebrate Christmas as they did in the 19th Century in this month-long celebration. Historic Virginia City hosts a Sierra Concert with the Comstock Cowboys at Piper’s Opera House, the Grinch Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl, Parade of Lights, photos with Santa and V&T Candy Cane Express. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Magical Memories

Until Dec. 31 | Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley

Experience the magic of the holiday season at this annual resort-wide celebration. Holiday festivities include Gingerbread Village and holiday music, movie nights, family events and more. | destinationhotels.com/squawcreek

Northern Lights Tahoe

Until Dec. 31 | Area venues

This annual, popular, month-long festival will highlight local communities. Celebrate the season with a Santa Pub Crawl, holiday parties, ski films, music and more in Crystal Bay and Incline Village, Nev. | northernlightstahoe.com

Heavenly Holidays

Until Dec. 31 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

Heavenly Holidays Family Festival offers a search for Santa and his elves on the slopes, ice sculptures, breakfasts with Santa, ice-skating performances starring Disney characters, a Ferris Wheel, virtual reality, ski simulator, magic shows, symphony orchestra and a Heavenly Rail Jam. Adult highlights include holiday-themed après-ski parties with a DJ inside Santa’s 16-foot interactive snow globe. | skiheavenly.com

39 North Pole Village

Dec. 12-14 | 39 North Victorian Ave. | Sparks, Nev.

Downtown Sparks becomes a sparkling winter wonderland as the Nugget Casino Resort and 39 North Downtown team up to host 39 North Pole Village. Stroll through the holiday lights and enjoy visits with Santa and more. | 39northdowntown.com

Tree Lighting & Holiday Toy Drive

Dec. 13 | West Shore Café | Homewood

West Shore Cafe hosts its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Dinner event with live music, Christmas caroling from the Tahoe Truckee School of Music and the inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the end of the pier. Bring an unwrapped gift for Toys for Tots. | westshorecafe.com

Jubilate! Holiday Concert

Dec. 13 & 15 | Assumption Catholic Church | Truckee

Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus, Tahoe Truckee Youth Chorus and Truckee Christmastime Strings present holiday music and traditional carols to celebrate the season, including the annual audience sing-along. | truckeechorus.org

How Hip-Hop Stole Christmas Ugly Sweater Party

Dec. 13 | MontBleu Resort Casino | Stateline, Nev.

Blu Nightclub is the scene of this holiday party featuring Del the Funky Homosapien and Chali 2na with special guest DJ Vangloryus. | montbleuresort.com

A Comstock Christmas Carol

Dec. 13-15 | Piper’s Opera House | Virginia City, Nev.

This production borrows from the classic story by Charles Dickens with historical Comstock characters set in 1860s Virginia City. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Festive Fridays

Dec. 13, 20 | Downtown Truckee

Celebrate with free parking from 4 to 6 p.m., Victorian scavenger hunts, historical tours and holiday sip & shop. | historictruckee.com

“The Nutcracker”

Dec. 13-15 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents the annual ballet. Artistic director Alexander Van Alstyne has choreographed an exciting rendition of the popular holiday ballet and the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s moving score. | pioneercenter.com

Santa Train

Dec. 13-14, 20-21 | Western Pacific Railroad Museum | Portola

The Santa Train rolls into the Western Pacific Railroad Museum featuring visits with Santa, exhibits, cookies and hot drinks and more. Museum open from 4 to 9 p.m.; trains departs at 5. | santa.wplives.org

“Home for the Holidays”

Dec. 13 & 14 | Cargo Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Reno Jazz Orchestra has been dazzling audiences with grand sound and soul since 1997. They embellish great music with grand Christmas tradition in the spirit of the jazz big-band stage performance. | renojazzorchestra.org

Holiday Music with Sierra Strings of Tahoe

Dec. 14 | South Lake Tahoe Library | South Lake Tahoe

The Friends of the Library present Sierra Strings of Tahoe to usher in winter and the holiday season. Meet with local authors first and then enjoy this magical performance. Free and open to all. | engagedpatrons.org

Holiday Open House

Dec. 14 | Tahoe Maritime Museum | Tahoe City

While Mrs. Claus reads a story, guests can take photos with Santa and make an ornament from 3 to 5 p.m. There will also be wine, beer and light appetizers from 4 to 6 p.m. | RSVP (530) 583-9283, ext. 105

Santa’s Workshop and Maker Market

Dec. 14 | Truckee Roundhouse | Truckee

Santa will be visiting from the North Pole workshop to work with his maker elves. Visit with Santa, shop for local art and gifts from the makers and visit the textile elves to make a custom elf hat. | truckeeroundhouse.org

Home Ranch for the Holidays

Dec. 14-15 | Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park | Minden, Nev.

Home Ranch for the Holidays is a celebration of the season that includes a vintage toy exhibit, music and treats. A doll house, dolls, handmade clothing and accessories are features of the exhibit. Construction toys, cooking toys, games and cards will also be shown. | visitcarsonvalley.org

Carson Valley Winter Concert

Dec. 14 | CVIC Hall | Minden, Nev.

Carson Valley Pops Orchestra will delight young and old with a lineup of musical selections. The concert starts at 7 p.m. | cvpops.org

Breakfast with Santa

Dec. 14 | Town Hall | Genoa, Nev.

Santa will be visiting throughout the morning for three seatings starting at 8:30 a.m. | genoanevada.org

Santa Fly-In

Dec. 14 | Truckee Tahoe Airport | Truckee

Kids can watch Santa fly in on a special plane at 10 a.m., and then visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will be hot chocolate, holiday treats and holiday photo ops. | chamber.truckee.com

Brunch with Santa Claus

Dec. 14 | The Chateau | Incline Village, Nev.

This family event features many fun activities including a delicious brunch, magic show, arts and crafts, raffle prizes, a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus and more. Reservations. | yourtahoeplace.com

Reno Winter Light Festival

Dec. 14 | Reno City Plaza

There will be an ice-carving contest; watch ice carvers create sculptures from a block of ice and vote for your favorite artist. There will be a performance by Fire Dancers and food trucks and beer garden. | reno.gov/community

Santa Pub Crawl

Dec. 14 | Incline Village/Crystal Bay, Nev.

Celebrate the season with a pub crawls at North Shore venues as part of Northern Lights Celebration. The crawl is from 8 to 11 p.m. with stops in Incline Village and Crystal Bay. There is a complimentary shuttle for participants. | northernlightstahoe.com

Grinch Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl

Dec. 14 | Downtown Virginia City, Nev.

Have some spirited fun in Virginia City saloons featuring specialty holiday drinks from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Tahoe Flow Arts Holiday Bazaar

Dec. 14 | Tahoe Flow Arts Studio | Tahoe Vista

Tahoe Flow Arts Studio presents a high-caliber mixed-media performance of acrobatics, aerialists and dance followed by a bazaar from 5 to 10 p.m. | tahoeflowartsstudio.com

Reno Santa Pub Crawl

Dec. 14 | Reno Arch | Reno, Nev.

Get your jollies on and run those cookies off. Dress up like Santa and run around Reno with 20,000 others dressed in their best Santa costumes. Be under the Reno Arch at 10 p.m. | renosantacrawl.com

Homestead Holidays

Dec. 14-15 | Silver Saddle Ranch | Carson City, Nev.

More than 8,000 feet of lights make Silver Saddle Ranch look magical. Visitors can enjoy live music, Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides, chili from Hillbilly Chili and Kiwanis, fire pits, hot cocoa, apple cider, and more. | visitcarsoncity.com

“Messiah”

Dec. 14, 15, 21 & 22 | Area venues

TOCCATA presents its annual grand performance of Handel’s classic with Maestro James Rawie. | toccatatahoe.com

Merry Days & Holly Nights

Dec. 14-31 | Village at Squaw | Olympic Valley

The holidays at Squaw Valley begin with a welcoming reception for Santa, who will stay around until his big night on Dec. 25, followed by an opening ceremony and glow stick parade to the Merry Wonderland and Ice Garden. Enjoy musical, dance and dramatic performances, enter contests, take sleigh rides and ski with Santa. | squawalpine.com

Christmas in the Sierra

Dec. 14 | Douglas County Community & Senior Center | Gardnerville, Nev.

This event features David John and the Comstock Cowboys at 7 p.m. | (775) 782-5500

Holiday in History

Dec. 14 | Lake Tahoe Historical Society | South Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe Historical Society is planning a festive day of free family fun as the museum is transformed into a Victorian Christmas scene. Tour the museum and 1930’s log cabin. Santa arrives by sleigh and there will be free sleigh rides for all. | laketahoemuseum.org

“The Twisted Nutcracker & The Tale of the Rat King”

Dec. 14 & 15, 20-22 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Truckee Dance Company is celebrating the season with a twist on the timeless tradition of “The Nutcracker.” A spectacular choreography of upbeat and passionate performances will thrill and amaze audiences in the lavishly decorated Merry Wonderland. | truckeedancefactory.com

Santa Ski Day

Dec. 14 | Mt. Rose

Get into the holiday spirit and experience the Santa Ski Day, where every ski and rider is dressed as Kris Kringle, elves, candy canes, shiny presents, Mrs. Claus and more. | skirose.com

Reno Wind Symphony Holiday Celebration

Dec. 14-15 | UNR Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

One of the highlights of this concert is the recitation of the poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” by KOH Radio personality Ross Mitchell, accompanied by the Reno Wind Symphony. | renowindsymphony.com

Santa Train

Dec. 14-15, 21-22 | Wabuska Depot | Carson City, Nev.

Nevada State Railroad Museum celebrates the 34th year of Santa Train. Ride in rail cars pulled behind the historic V& T Railroad No. 25 steam locomotive. Santa hands out candy canes to all the riders and listens to children’s Christmas wishes. | nvculture.org

Snowball Festival

Dec. 14 & 15, 21 & 22, 28 & 29 | Soda Springs ski area

Soda Springs’ Plant Kids will transform in to the North Pole from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a holiday bounce house, a giant oversized snow globe and Santa himself. Holiday music will fill the air as guests make their way through the candy cane forest or take in the thrill of holiday-themed tubing. Holiday cheer continues with joyful snow play, merry face-painters, cheerful balloon artists, delicious festive foods and a craft hot cocoa bar. | skisodasprings.com

Holiday Treat

Dec. 15 | Carson City Community Center | Carson City, Nev.

Carson City Symphony presents its 35th annual Holiday Treat, a feast of seasonal and holiday entertainment including the Carson City Symphony Chorus and the Victorian Dancers. | ccsymphony.com

Breakfast with Santa

Dec. 16 & 17, 23 & 24 | Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley

Tell Santa Claus all of your favorite toy wishes as you enjoy a breakfast buffet in Cascades from 8 to 10 a.m. | squawcreek.com

Whitehats Christmas

Dec. 18 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City, Nev.

This special evening of acoustic splendor and harmonic bliss features The Whitehats: harmonies atop acoustic stylings with bassist Kyle Rothchild and percussionist Frank “Fletch” Fletcher. | Brewery Arts Center on Facebook

Joyful Noise

Dec. 19 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City, Nev.

The 18th annual Joyful Noise community show featuring Cherie and John Shipley with special guest artist Tom Miller, Lanny Hansen and the fabulous eight-piece Joyful Noise chorus. | breweryarts.org

“The Christmas Express”

Dec. 19-21 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

Apropos to this celebratory year of the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, this play, presented by Truckee Community Theater, is set in a train depot in the festively named town of Holly. | truckeecommunitytheater.com

Holiday Dreams

Dec. 19-Jan. 1 | Grand Sierra Resort | Reno, Nev.

Holiday Dreams is a unique holiday-themed show with a fresh approach, taking the time-honored elements of the holidays — music, decorations and spirit of Christmas — and mixing them with computer animation and projection mapping, for a modern, up-to-date spin on the classic holiday show. | grandsierraresort.com

Cruise with Santa

Dec. 21 | M.S. Dixie | Zephyr Cove, Nev.

Zephyr Cove Resort Santa Cruise features a meet and greet with Santa, spectacular views of the beautiful Lake Tahoe, professional photography, holiday music and delicious treats with hot cocoa. | (775) 589-4922

“A Rat Pack Christmas”

Dec. 20 | Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, Nev.

The Dean O’Holics present this tribute to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. | crystalbaycasino.com

“Tahoe Nutcracker”

Dec. 20-22 | North Tahoe High School | Tahoe City

Lake Tahoe Dance Collective offers this holiday classic set in 1919 Tahoe with professional guest artists, community members and local dancers. | laketahoedancecollective.org

“The Nutcracker”

Dec. 20-24 | Nugget Casino Resort | Sparks, Nev.

Reno Dance Company’s production of this classic holiday ballet features 20 professional dancers and 200 local children. | nuggetcasinoresort.com

Unsilent Night

Dec. 22 | Brewery Arts Center |Carson City, Nev.

Unsilent Night is an original composition by Phil Kline, written specifically to be heard outdoors. It takes the form of a street promenade in which the audience becomes the performer. Each participant gets one of four tracks of music in the form of a cassette, CD or Mp3 and walks a route according to the music. | Brewery Arts Center on Facebook

Fa La La La La

Dec. 22 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City, Nev.

Tintabulations Handbell Ensemble perform with 120 glistening bronze bells and chimes. | Tintabulations on Facebook

Breakfast with Santa

Dec. 24 | Village at Northstar

Come to TC’s Christmas Eve morning from 8 to 10 a.m. before Santa has to head back to the North Pole. | northstarcalifornia.com

Torchlight Parade

Dec. 24 | Granlibakken | Tahoe City

Granlibakken’s annual Torchlight Parade starts at 5 p.m. Ski down the holding a torch, then enjoy hot chocolate, cider, s’mores and gifts. Santa will be there for photos. | granlibakken.com

Santa & Penguin Pete

Dec. 24 & 25 | Diamond Peak | Incline Village, Nev.

Santa and Penguin Pete will be handing out stickers and treats and visiting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the slopes and in the Base Area. | diamondpeak.com

Christmas Day Breakfast with Santa

Dec. 25 | Tahoe Donner Downhill | Tahoe Donner

Enjoy breakfast, starting at 10 a.m., with Santa followed by a half day of skiing and riding with Santa. Lifts open at 11:30 a.m. | tahoedonner.com

Cirque Musica Holiday Wishes

Dec. 28 | Nugget Casino Resort | Sparks, Nev.

This production brings a holiday story to life, featuring the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica with favorite holiday hits performed live by a full symphony orchestra. | nuggetcasinoresort.com

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Dec. 30 | MontBleu Resort Casino | Stateline, Nev.

Everyone’s favorite holiday classic comes to life in the all-new touring production live on stage. Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the whole Peanuts gang will produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season. | montbleuresort.com