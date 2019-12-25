SnowGlobe Music Festival | The future of EDM is female

“It’s definitely still a boys’ club although it is certainly starting to change,” says LP Giobbi of the electronic-dance-music artist community. “There is sometimes this idea that since there are so few women, there is only room for one at the top. We’re proving that wrong. The more we work together, the stronger we become.”

Dec. 29-31 | 2 p.m.

Community Playfields & Bijou Park | South Lake Tahoe

While two out of three acts at most major festivals are all-male, EDM is even more of a cave rave. With ticket buyers basically equal in gender representation, females make up only 17 percent (9 out of 53) of the artists on this year’s SnowGlobe lineup. Still, it’s better than in the past for a genre that’s been slower than almost any other to put women at the top of the bill.

“Representation matters. I used to feel really isolated in the beginning. Now more than ever we are getting to show what we can do.” — UNIIQU3

“It’s another way of affirming we can do things,” says Giobbi, the musician whose newest track “Jungle Queen” is a steamy collaboration with Baltimore club queen TT the Artist. “I think camaraderie and uplifting each other up is so important.”



Catch the women of SnowGlobe

Dec. 29

Elohim

Dec. 30

Doja Cat

LP Giobbi

Kah-Lo

GG Magree

Kendoll

UNIIQU3

Dec 31

Kaleena Zanders

Venessa Michaels

LP Giobbi is a guiding light for a new generation of female artists, turning the music industry on its head by writing, recording, producing and marketing her music from the ground up. Along with Sophie Hawley-Weld of German-American dance duo Sofi Tukker, she is co-owner of Animal Talk Collective and founder of FEMME HOUSE, an educational platform created to address the lack of representation and equity in electronic music by empowering women to learn the language of the recording studio at free monthly sessions in Los Angeles.

“My first Ableton course was me and 250 dudes, not that I wasn’t fine with it,” she says. “Still, I think it’s important to create safe spaces for women to learn this stuff.”

Breaking Down Barriers

Once an emo theater kid who started a funk rock band in college, Studio City recording artist Kaleena Zanders got her first big break when club hit, “California” by SNBRN, went viral worldwide in 2015.

“It’s insane,” Zanders says. “Everyone was hitting me up and wanting to work with me. I got introduced to a whole different world and I stuck with it.”

When an inspiring track called “Stronger Than I’ve Ever Been” ran on a commercial featuring a Paralympic athlete during Superbowl LII and the PyeongChang Olympics, her career reached yet another level.

“It changed my whole entire life,” says the gifted vocalist. “It has put me in more rooms writing with higher-caliber artists. By the grace of God or the universe, I am a completely independent artist.”

Zanders produces like the legendary Rick Rubin in that she doesn’t press the buttons; rather, she directs the scope of the process like a composer or maestro at the helm of a musical vision — something that was once practically unheard of for a female artist.

“As a gay woman of color in the electronic dance music scene, I quickly realized there is not anyone doing this from my race,” she says. “We’re not always seen for our value although we often make the song. I do think it’s changing. There have been more women on bills and audiences coming to support woman in heavy waves. We’ve been given the spotlight and we’re fighting for change.”

The Jersey Club Queen

Growing up in Newark, N.J., Cherise Gary was an actress and ballerina. In high school, she found electronic music, became UNIIQU3 and has since gone on to conquer the world as one of the principal purveyors of Jersey club, a sub-genre of EDM derived from Baltimore house.

“It’s fast-paced, made for the dance floor and very instructional,” she says. “The lyrics basically translate to get down, let loose and turn up.”

Ten years into her career, UNIIQU3 has performed as an independent solo female EDM artist on every continent except for Africa and Antarctica.

“I think about it all the time, how far I come,” she says. “Representation matters. It shows it’s possible for female acts to achieve that level of success based off of pure talent. I used to feel really isolated in the beginning. Now more than ever we are getting to show what we can do.”

Her songs “LSD” and “Freaking in the Club” are in-your-face bangers with the role reversal of a woman telling a man what to do rather that the other way around.

“If you come to the UNIIQU3 set, you have to expect the unexpected,” she says. “I know we’re in Lake Tahoe and it’s going to be snowing, but I’m going to melt that bitch down.” | snowglobemusicfestival.com