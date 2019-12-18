Snowball Festival Packs a Punch of Fun

Soda Springs Mountain Resort hosts the annual Snowball Festival at Planet Kids on Dec. 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Just a snowball’s throw away from the lodge and parking lot, the site will transform into the North Pole with a holiday bounce house, a giant snow globe and Santa himself. Holiday music will fill the air as guests make their way through the candy-cane forest or take in the thrill of tubing. Holiday cheer continues with joyful snow play, face-painters, balloon artists, festive foods and a craft hot-cocoa bar. Festival activities are free with Mountain Adventure access. | skisodasprings.com