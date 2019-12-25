New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Get your tickets to some of the hottest parties in the Tahoe Sierra and beyond, make reservations at your favorite restaurant and be sure to book a room to stay to enjoy the all-night parties on New Year’s Eve in the Tahoe Sierra. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com for a roundup of the celebrations including Reno, Sparks, Carson City and beyond.



FIREWORKS

5:50 p.m. | Mt. Rose

6:30 p.m. | Tahoe Donner Downhill

7 p.m. | Squaw Valley

9 p.m. | Kirkwood Village

9 p.m. | Heavenly Village

9 p.m. | Northstar Village

Midnight | Edgewood Tahoe

Midnight | Hard Rock

Midnight | Downtown Reno



NORTH SHORE & TRUCKEE

Mt. Rose | Ski in 2020 with the New Year’s Eve Spectacular featuring a Poker Run at 1 p.m., DJ in the Main Lodge at 3 p.m., Snow Cat Parade at 5, Kids Torchlight Parade at 5:25 p.m. and fireworks show at 5:50 p.m. | skirose.com

Homewood Mountain Resort | Head to Big Blue View Bar at 3 p.m. for a complimentary Champagne toast to the last run, which will be at 3:45 p.m. From 4 to 5 p.m., enjoy complimentary s’mores around the firepit at West Shore Café. | skihomewood.com

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | Celebrate the New Year with a guided snowshoe hike on Tahoe Donner’s cross-country ski trails from 5:30 to 8 p.m. | tahoedonner.com

Resort at Squaw Creek | The Kids’ Night Out New Year’s Eve Bash from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. features dinner, bounce house, kid-friendly games, crafts, kid-friendly DJ and a dessert station. There will be a celebratory balloon drop at 9 p.m., along with a late-night movie at 10.

Granlibakken | Spend a special Tahoe New Year with kids’ movies playing all night and kid-friendly activities. A balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight will ring in the New Year in style. | granlibakken.com

Tahoe Donner Downhill | New Year’s Eve Light Parade and Fireworks Show is a fun free event for intermediate skiers and riders, ages 10 and older, who can ski or ride unassisted in the dark. Chair loading time is at 6:15 p.m. for participants; fireworks show will follow. | tahoedonner.com

Village at Northstar | Ring in the New Year with live music, ice skating and roasting s’mores by the fire at Northstar. Enjoy a fireworks exhibition at 9 p.m. | northstarcalifornia.com

Village at Squaw | Ring in the New Year in style with free live music in The Village, fireworks and all-night parties. Enjoy the Torchlight Parade, a kids’ torchlight parade, fireworks and more. | squawalpine.com

Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe | Guests can start celebrating at 3 p.m. with champagne and caviar in The Living Room, dinner in Manzanita from 4 to 9:30 p.m. with live music, a champagne bar in The Living Room starting at 7 along with dueling pianos performances throughout the evening. | ritzcarlton.com

Olympic Village Lodge | Rock in the New Year with the Rock-N-OLV New Year’s Eve Concert with The Nomads as they return on the 20th anniversary of their legendary performance in OVL in 1999. Ring in 2020 with a midnight countdown, balloon drop and music from one of Lake Tahoe’s most popular bands. | squawalpine.com

Crystal Bay Casino | Celebrate New Year’s Eve with The California Honeydrops and special guests Sal’s Greenhouse; the after party features The Sextones. | crystalbaycasino.com

Tahoe Biltmore | Shlump performs more with special guests Chee, Milano, Kowta and Call Me from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. | tahoebiltmore.com



SOUTH SHORE & BEYOND

“M.S. Dixie II” | The cruise celebration includes dinner, live music with dancing and special celebrations. “MS Dixie II” will begin celebrating the New Year at 6 and return at 9 p.m. | zephyrcove.com

Kirkwood Ski Resort | Ring in the New Year with an evening of fun with the Kirkwood Torchlight Parade followed by a spectacular fireworks display viewable from the Village Plaza. | kirkwood.com

South Lake Tahoe Brewing | Come dressed in 1920’s attire and ring in the New Year 20’s prohibition style with a private drinking and dining experience at 6:30 p.m., then stay for the New Year’s Eve Party open to everyone starting at 8:30 p.m. with a DJ, photo booth, dessert bar and more.| southlakebeer.com

Heavenly | A Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Celebration is packed with world-class music, games, fireworks and the world’s only Gondola Ball Drop, along with a drone light show and fireworks. Entertainment includes an outdoor concert with local bands and DJs, as well as country superstar Jerrod Niemann. | skiheavenly.com

The Loft | This New Year’s Eve celebration is complete with food, drink, music, decorations, party favors, DJs, midnight countdown and more. The event is from 8:30 p.m. until the wee hours of New Year’s Day. | thelofttahoe.com

Hard Rock | Get ready to kiss 2019 goodbye at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe with Across the Decades Dance Party with The Garage Boys, starting at 9:30 p.m. and a Champagne toast at midnight. “Christina,” the yacht-turned-art-car will set sail to 2019 for the New Year’s Eve celebration at Guitar Plaza. The “Christina,” 21-foot wide, 65-foot long, 25-foot high boat will be docked for Rock the Plaza, a free admission event with DJ spinning starting at 8 p.m., a NYE light-up countdown on the Hard Rock’s guitar and fireworks at midnight. VIP bottle service and firepit seating on the Alpine Union deck with reservations. | hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

Edgewood Tahoe | Edgewood will trade in its mountain modern flair for the timeless charm of Paris with the New Year’s Eve Black & White Ball. Celebrate the class of the Champs-Élysées, the refined flavors of fine cuisine and the clink of champagne flutes and fireworks at midnight. | edgewoodtahoe.com

MontBleu Resort Casino | Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Opal Ultra Lounge starting at 9 p.m. with the Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve 2020. Dress to impress. | montbleuresort.com



RENO & BEYOND

Gardnerville Heritage Park Gardens | The community is invited to Gardnerville’s fifth annual New Year’s Eve Candlelight Labyrinth Walk from 6 to 9 p.m. Luminaries will light the way. Labyrinths are used as a way to quiet the mind and recover a balance in life. Walk to create hopeful tomorrows. | (775) 782-8027

Max’s Casino | Max’s NYE Bash will celebrate at noon and midnight with party hats and countdown toasts to the New Year. Eve Mussleman will play at 11 a.m. with The Greg Austin band at 9. | maxcasinocc.com

The Row | Eldorado Resort Casino, Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Circus Circus Reno will welcome 2020 in big ways with nearly a dozen rollicking parties, plenty of celebratory party hats, favors handed out on the casino floor and a countdown to the New Year followed by champagne toasts and a spectacular downtown fireworks show at midnight. | silverlegacyreno.com

Sands Regency Casino Hotel | This Rockin’ 80s NYE Bash starts at 9 p.m. with New Wave Crave. The party is free. | sandsregency.com

Nugget Casino Resort | The festivities will feature shows, free musical entertainment throughout the casino and ends with a bang on New Year’s Eve with food and drink specials, party favors and property-wide free entertainment, plus a Ballroom dinner show, Celebrity Showroom Dance Party and more. | nuggetcasinoresort.com

Peppermill Reno | Ring in 2020 at Edge Nightclub with Four Color Zack spinning all night long. Enjoy champagne tasting from 9 to 11 p.m. Celebrate in style with party favors, a midnight champagne toast and a celebratory balloon drop. Cocktail attire is suggested. | peppermillreno.com

Grand Sierra Resort | The resort’s Summit Pavilion will sparkle with music by The A List, complimentary drinks and a champagne toast during a “Roaring 20s” New Year’s Eve party. | grandsierraresort.com

BUS & SHUTTLES

North Lake Tahoe & Truckee (TART)| tahoetruckeetransit.com

South Lake Tahoe (East Shore Express) | tahoetransportation.org