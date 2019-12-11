Mountains to Meadows debuts in 2020

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship announces the expansion of the Original Gravel Enduro with Gravelation at Mountains to Meadows from Sept. 24 to 27, 2020. Registration opens on March 20.

The new Mountains to Meadows featuring Gravelation will celebrate the trails renaissance in Plumas County with new events. The headlining event, Gravelation, replaces Grinduro in Quincy and will feature the redesigned and challenging 2019 Grinduro course with four timed stages known as Hough and Puff, Pine Creek Plunge, Rouler’s Revenge and Smokechaser. There will also be a Friday night cyclocross race. live music, weekend camp out and other outdoor adventures. | quincymountainstomeadows.com