Holiday Worship Services

BAPTIST

Deerfield Community Church, 11605 Deerfield Road, Truckee. Sunday service at 11 a.m., Children’s Church at 11:30 a.m. Pastor James Stark. | (530) 582-4045

First Baptist Church of South Lake Tahoe, 1053 Wildwood Ave., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday Bible study at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m. Pastor Alan & Sharon Morse. | (530) 544-2743, firstbaptistchurchslt.com



First Baptist Church of Tahoe City, 390 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City. Sunday service at 9 a.m. followed by fellowship. Kids’ Club & nursery offered during service. Wednesday youth group 6:30 p.m. Pastor Scott Capshaw. | (530) 583-7458, tahoeministries.com

CATHOLIC



Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 10930 Alder Drive, Truckee. Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. in English and 6:30 p.m. in Spanish. Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. in English. Monday, Tuesday & Friday Mass at 8 a.m. Holy Hour with Benediction Friday at 8:30 a.m. Confessions Saturday 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rev. Vincent Juan. | (530) 587-3595, assumptiontruckee.com

Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 905 W. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City. Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. Sunday Mass at 8 & 10 a.m. all year. From July 4th to Labor Day Mass at 9 a.m. at Marie Sluchak Community Park, Tahoma. Daily Mass at 8:30 a.m. Confessions Saturday at 4:30 p.m. or by appointment. Father Benedict DeLeon. | (530) 583-4409, corpuschristi-tahoe.org

Our Lady of Tahoe Catholic Church, 1 Elks Point Rd., Zephyr Cove. Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. Sunday Mass at 8 & 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays-Fridays Mass at 1:10 p.m. Saturday Confession from 4-4:30 p.m. & by appointment. Father Larry Morrison. | (775) 588-2080, ourladyoftahoe.org

Our Lady of the Lake (Mission Church of Assumption of the BVM), 8263 Steelhead Ave., Kings Beach. Sunday Mass in English at 4 p.m., Sunday Mass in Spanish at 6 p.m. Sunday Confession 3:30 & 5:30 p.m. Thursday bilingual Mass at 8 a.m. Rev. Vincent Juan. | (530) 587-3595, assumptiontruckee.com

Queen of the Snows, 1550 Squaw Valley Road, Olympic Valley. Sunday Mass at noon from Easter Sunday to July. Outstation Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. at Marie Sluchak Community Park, Tahoma, from July 4th to Labor Day. Father Benedict DeLeon. | (530) 583-4409, corpuschristi-tahoe.org

St. Francis of Assisi, 701 Mount Rose Highway/State Route 431, Incline Village. Saturday Mass at 5 p.m. Sunday Mass at 9 & 11 a.m., & 5 p.m. in Spanish. Tuesday-Friday Mass at 9 a.m. Saturday Sacrament of Reconciliation from 4-4:30 p.m. & on request. Fr. Chris Kanowitz. | (775) 831-0490, sftahoe.org

St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1041 Lyons Ave., South Lake Tahoe. Saturday vigil at 5:30 p.m. Sunday Mass at 8 & 10 a.m., 12 & 7 p.m. in Spanish. Monday, Tuesday & Thursday Mass at 8 a.m. Wednesday & Friday Mass at 8 a.m. & 12 p.m. Saturday Confession at 4 p.m. Fr. Mauricio Hurtado (530) 544-3533, www.tahoecatholic.com

CHRISTIAN



Calvary Chapel of South Lake Tahoe, 807 Emerald Bay Rd., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday services at 9 & 10:30 a.m. & 6 p.m. Children’s Sunday School & Youth Church at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday Ladies’ Bible Study at 10 a.m. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. with childcare. Thursday Awana Kids Club at 6-7:30 p.m., Youth Group at 7:30 p.m. Pastor Jerry Foster. | (530) 544-7320, calvarytahoe.com

Calvary Chapel of Truckee, 11725 Donner Pass Road, Truckee High School cafeteria. Sunday service 10 a.m. with Sunday school & childcare. Wednesday evening home groups in Truckee at 6 p.m. Pastor Brian Larson. | (530) 587-1711, cctruckee.com

Church on the Lake, a Home Church Network. Fellowship gatherings on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the home of Randy & Josie Smith, 771 Titilist Drive, No. 3, Incline Village, Nev. Check Web site regularly for updated locations. Pastors Ken Kasterko & Jimetta Mayne. | (530) 580-8292, tahoechurchonthelake.org



Iglesia Cristiana Vida Nueva, 918 Northwood Blvd., Incline Village. Servicio cada Domingo a 12 p.m. Pastores John y Ruby Cole. | (775) 831-5030, inclinevidanueva.org



Lake Tahoe Church of Christ, 3609 Vanda Lee Way (in the Seventh-day Adventists building), South Lake Tahoe. Sunday class at 10 a.m., services at 11 a.m. & 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Bible class at 7 p.m. Guest speakers. | (530) 208-9509, southtahoechurchofchrist.com

Lake Tahoe Christian Fellowship, 3580 Blackwood Road, South Lake Tahoe. Sunday service at 10 a.m. Children’s ministries at 10:40 a.m. Every other Monday Iglesia Vida Nueva prayer night at 7 p.m. Wednesday Igelsia Vida Nueva worship & Bible study at 7 p.m. Friday Iglesia Vida Nueva Bible study at 7 p.m. Saturday Iglesia Vida Nueva service at 7 p.m. Pastors Terry and Cheryl Edwards. | (530) 544-4357, laketahoecf.com



New Life Church, 918 Northwood Blvd., Incline Village. Sunday service at 10 a.m. Nursery & New Life Kids meet at same time. Pastors Tim and Jen Allen. | (866) 248-2332, newlifeincline.org

Sierra Bible Church 11460 Brockway Road, Truckee. Sunday service at 8:30 & 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays Awana at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday Junior High & Senior High Youth at 5:30 & 7:15 p.m. Pastor Jesse Richardson. | (530) 587-6025, sbctruckee.com

Sierra Community Church, 1165 Sierra Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday services 9 & 10:45 a.m. Nursery care for ages younger than 3. Sunday school age 3 & older. | (530) 544-7055, sierra.church

Squaw Valley Chapel, United Church of Christ, 444 Squaw Peak Road (behind Tram), Olympic Valley. Historic chapel built for 1960 Winter Olympics. Sunday services at 10 a.m. Christmas Eve Children’s Pageants at 4 & 5:30 p.m., candlelight service at 7:30 p.m. Rev. James Kosko | (530) 581-4011, squawvalleychapel.org

South Shore Christian Assembly, 886 Glorene Ave., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday service 10 a.m. Children’s church at 10 a.m. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. Pastor Bob & Marie Sapp. | (530) 541-0757, southshorechristianassembly.wordpress.com

Tahoe Community Church, 145 Daggett Way, Stateline, Nev. Adult Sunday school at 9 a.m. Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Men’s Bible study at 7 a.m. & Thursday at 6 p.m. Thursday Women’s Bible study at 9 a.m. & 5:30 p.m. Pastor Mondo Gonzales. | (775) 588-5860, tahoecommunitychurch.org

Tahoe Faith Fellowship 330 Fairway Dr., Tahoe City. Sunday service at 10 a.m. Home fellowship & other services during the week. Pastors Bill & Betty Ransom. | (530) 583-3977, tahoefaithfellowship.org

Tahoe Forest Church, 10315 Hirschdale Road, Truckee. Sunday services 9 & 10:30 a.m. High School and Middle School groups at 7 p.m. Terrence Sutton, Lead Pastor. | (530) 587-7725, tahoe.church

Town Church Truckee, 15726 Glenshire Drive, Truckee. Sunday Prayer at 9 a.m. Pastor’s Coffee at 9:30 a.m. Sunday services at 10 a.m. Childcare for ages 4 and younger. Wednesday Men’s Bible study at 6:30 a.m. & Women’s Bible study 6 p.m. both at Coffeebar. Pastor Luke Lewis. | (530) 448-3416, townchurchtruckee.com



Truckee Christian Center, 11556 Brockway Road, Truckee. Sunday school & worship at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Bible study at 7 p.m. Pastors Jerry & Lynda Burks. | (530) 587-4638, truckeechristiancenter.org



CHRISTIAN SCIENCE



Christian Science Society, at For Goodness Sake, 10157 Donner Pass Rd., Truckee. Sunday service & Sunday School at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday Testimony meetings at 7:30 p.m. Childcare provided at all services. Reading room open after services. Christian Science literature Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. |(530) 386-0173, christiansciencetruckee.com

First Church of Christ, Scientist, 2081 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday service & Sunday school at 10 a.m. Wednesday meeting at 7 p.m. Childcare provided for all services. Reading Room open Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m. and Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | (530) 541-7892, christiansciencechurchslt.org, talksthatinspire.org

EPISCOPAL



St. John’s In the Wilderness, 1776 U.S. Route 50, Glenbrook, Nev. Sunday service at 10 a.m. Rev. Victoria Warren. | (775) 586-2535, stjohnsnv.org

St. Nicholas, 855 W. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City. The church and Camp Noel Porter have been sold. Services at the church ended on April 1. Rev. Leonetti. | (530) 583-4713, stnicksepiscopal.org



St. Patrick’s, 341 Village Blvd., Incline Village, Nev. Sunday services at 8 & 10 a.m., forum at 9 a.m.; Godly Play for preschoolers and grade-school kids at 10 a.m. Tuesday A Course of Miracles at 4:15 p.m., Intercessory Prayer Group at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday Meditation Circle at 5:30 p.m. Thursday Lectio Divina at 12:15 p.m. Rev. Sarah A. Syer. | (775) 831-1418, tahoeepiscopal.org

JEHOVAH WITNESSES



Kingdom Hall, 1325 Herbert Ave., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday service meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday Bible study, school and service meeting at 7 p.m. | (530) 544-4770



Kingdom Hall, 3005 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe City. Sunday service meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday Bible study, school and service meeting at 7 p.m. | (530) 581-0122

Kingdom Hall, 10155 Smith St., Truckee. Sunday service meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday Bible study, school & service meeting at 7 p.m. | (530) 214-8033

JEWISH



North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation, 7000 Latone Ave. (off National Ave.), Tahoe Vista. Friday Shabbat service at 7 p.m. High Holidays schedule & activities on Web site. Rabbi Evon Yakar. | (530) 546-0895, tahoetemple.org

Temple Bat Yam, 3260 Pioneer Trail, South Lake Tahoe. Rabbi Evon J. Yakar. Thursday Torah at the Lake at 12 p.m. Friday Shabbat services at 6 p.m. Phone for schedule. Rabbi Evon Yakar. | (530) 542-1211, tbytahoe.org

LATTER-DAY SAINTS



Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Highway 267 at Kingswood Way, Kings Beach. Sunday service at 10 a.m. Bishop Kenneth Craig. | (530) 546-3065

Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 3460 Spruce Ave., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday service at 10 a.m. Bishop Ellis. | (530) 544-4477

LUTHERAN



Christ the King, 3125 N. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City. Sunday worship & Sunday School at 9 a.m. Pastor Ed Hilton. | (530) 583-1222, ctktahoe.net



Hope Lutheran Church of the Sierra, 930 Julie Lane, South Lake Tahoe. Sunday service w/Communion 10 a.m. Nursery care & Children’s Time provided during service. Rev. Diana Turner. | (530) 541-1975, Hope at Lake Tahoe on Facebook

Truckee Lutheran Presbyterian Church, 11662 Hope Court, near the intersection of Brockway Road & Highway 267, Truckee. Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. Rev. Jeanie Shaw. | (530) 582-4243, tlpc.org

METHODIST



Church of the Mountains, Open Hearts, Open Minds, Open Doors, 10079 Church St., Truckee. Sunday service at 10 a.m. Sunday school & small groups from 9 a.m. Women’s Bible study Mondays at 10 a.m. Morning Centering Prayer Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. Pastor Donna Farrell. | (530) 587-4407, churchofthemountains.com



Lake Tahoe United Methodist Church and Retreat Center, 8425 Dolly Varden at Bear, Kings Beach. Dinner Church, Tuesdays 6-7:30 p.m. Simple, affordable retreat accommodations for 1 to 30 persons. Rev. Lisa Jean Hoefner, director/pastor. | (530) 546-2290, kbumc.org

NONDENOMINATIONAL



Cornerstone Community Church, 300 Country Club Drive, Incline Village, Nev. Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. with Children & Youth services. Monday Community dinner at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday prayer & worship night at 6:30 p.m. Women’s Bible study Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. or Thursday at 9:30 a.m. On Dec. 20, Good Old-Fashioned Family Christmas Party, featuring Julie Elias and Ken Hartley at 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service featuring Julie Elias from 5 to 7 p.m. Pastor Tony Slavin. | (775) 831-6626, cornerstonecommunity.net

Fallen Leaf Lake Church operated by St. Francis of the Mountains in the summer, 280 Fallen Leaf Road, South Lake Tahoe. June-September Sunday services at 8 & 10 a.m. All denominations welcome. Call to confirm. | (530) 544-6635

Tahoe Resort Ministries, weekly Sunday services at 2 p.m. at local ski resorts from Dec. 31 through Easter Sunday, April 21. Services are 15-20 minutes. Services at Squaw Valley, top of Big Blue Express. Alpine Meadows, top of Roundhouse. Northstar, top of Vista Express. Homewood Mountain Resort, top of Madden. Diamond Peak, top of Lakeview Quad. Mt. Rose, top of Lakeview. Sierra-at-Tahoe, top of Easy Rider Express. Bethany Hansen. | (530) 583-7458, tahoeministries.com

Unity at the Lake, 870 Emerald Bay Rd., South Lake Tahoe. Sunday meditation at 9 a.m. Sunday celebration at 10 a.m. Youth Empowerment Program during celebration. Ministers Stew & Hillary Bittman. | (530) 544-2266, unityatthelake.org

PRESBYTERIAN



Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church, due to a fire, currently meeting at Temple Bat Yam, 3260 Pioneer Trail, South Lake Tahoe. Sunday services at 8 & 10 a.m. Adult Sunday school at 9 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and Pre-Sunday School at 10 a.m. Childcare for newborn to age 3 during 10 a.m. service. Rev. Bob Kelley. | (530) 544-3757, tahoepres.org



Truckee Lutheran Presbyterian Church, 11662 Hope Court, near the intersection of Brockway Road & Highway 267, Truckee. Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. Rev. Jeanie Shaw. | (530) 582-4243, tlpc.org

The Village Church, Mt. Rose Highway, 736 McCourry Blvd., Incline Village, Nev. Sunday services at 8 (traditional) & 10 a.m. (blended), Youth Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. Pastors Jeffrey Ogden and Tony Conragan. | (775) 831-0784, thevillagechurchnv.org

RELIGIOUS SCIENCE

Center for Spiritual Living Tahoe-Truckee, 215 Carnelian Bay Ave., Carnelian Bay. Sunday Service at 10 a.m. Meditation at 9:25 a.m.| (530) 553-1700, tahoecsl.org

SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

Heavenly Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3609 Vanda Lee Way, South Lake Tahoe. Sabbath school at 10 a.m., worship at 11:15 a.m. followed by potluck brunch. Pastor Tony Brandon. | (530) 544-3525, tahoeadventist.org

Truckee Seventh Day Adventist Church, 11662 Hope Court off Brockway, Truckee. Sabbath Services at 10 a.m. | (530) 587-5067, Truckee SDA on Facebook