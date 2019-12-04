Diamond Peak opens Dec. 7

Diamond Peak Ski Resort will be opening a full week earlier on Dec. 7 due to the Thanksgiving storm cycle that delivered 40 inches of natural snow and recent cold temperatures that have allowed for nonstop snowmaking operations.

“With the amount of snow we just received and the conditions reports we’re getting from our Slope Maintenance team on the hill, we just had to open up a little early this year,” said Mike Bandelin, Diamond Peak general manager, in a press release. “We really hope that a lot of our passholders and other longtime friends will stop by and get in some early-season turns with us this December.”

Diamond Peak will open with top-to-bottom terrain and four chair lifts on the schedule — Crystal Express, Lakeview, Lodgepole and School House — accessing beginner, intermediate and advanced runs on the mountain. Diamond Peak’s full-service rental and repair shop will be open on Dec. 7 and all adult and child lesson programs will be available including beginner packages, private lessons and all Child Ski Center programs.

As a special perk for early-season skiers and riders, Diamond Peak will offer discounted Value Season pricing on all lift ticket, rental and lesson products from Dec. 7 to Dec. 20. | diamondpeak.com