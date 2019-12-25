Backcountry Demo Days returns

Alpenglow Sports offers the 13th annual Lake Tahoe Backcountry Demo Days on Jan 4 and 5 at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort. The event, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, will perpetuate the enthusiasm for all aspects of in-area and back-country skiing.

There will be guides, forecasters, AIARE instructors and gear experts for a resort-based showcase of all things back country, including demos, avalanche education, guided tours and a raffle. The event is free, but participants must have a valid lift ticket or season pass for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, along with a driver’s license and credit card for deposit. | squawalpine.com