Truckee River Winery tasting room closing

Truckee River Winery is closing its tasting room at 11467 Brockway Road in Truckee in January because the property is being sold. The winery will continue to make and sell wine through online sales and its wine club.

An updated online Web store will roll out in December to help customers through this transitional process. Additionally, the wine club will find an improved Web experience and easier sign-up process. The winery will continue to have wine club allocations and pick-up parties. The next one is on Dec. 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the tasting room.

Beginning on Dec. 4, customers can expect the following discounts: 10 percent on four bottles of wine, 15 percent on six bottles of wine, 20 percent on 12 bottles of wine and 20 percent discount on all retail and food items. | truckeeriverwinery.com