Tahoe ski season in full swing

There may not be snow at lake level yet, but most Tahoe ski resorts have been making snow for weeks (some for the last month) in preparation for the start of the 2019-20 Winter Season, which is in full swing. Several local resorts have been open to early-season skiing and riding already including Mt. Rose, Boreal and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

To celebrate the start of the ski season, Tahoe Weekly presents our 19th Annual Downhill Ski Guide in this edition and at TheTahoeWeekly.com all season (click on Out & About: Winter) featuring the latest news from the slopes from new lifts, new eateries and new ski deals (there’s some great kids deals this season) to fun events on the horizon. Enjoy the guide and then make plans to visit all of the ski areas in the Tahoe Sierra; they all have something unique to offer skiers and riders of all abilities.

Winter weather

Looking at the start of the 2019-20 Winter, Priya Hutner talks to long-time locals and weather forecasters on “The Lore of Winter Weather Predictions,” while historian Mark McLaughlin takes a look back at the 2018-19 Winter that brought 41 feet to the region. What Mark and other forecasters agree on is that there’s no way to predict winter weather beyond a few weeks at most.