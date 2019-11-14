Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows opens for season

After weeks of preparation and snowmaking at every opportunity, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will celebrate opening day for the 2019-20 season on Nov. 15 with skiing, riding, snow tubing and swag giveaways.

Guests will have access to intermediate terrain on Kangaroo trail at Alpine Meadows and beginner terrain and snow tubing at SnoVentures Activity Zone at Squaw Valley. Squaw Kids area will also be open for children’s lessons. Lifts will spin from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadow has invested $9 million in snowmaking over the past nine years. The system encompasses more than 300 snowmaking guns, many of which are now fully automated: Automatic air and temperature sensors allow snowmakers to determine the optimal time to make the best snow and remotely control the quality and quantity of snow.The resort team will continue to make snow at every opportunity and open more terrain as weather and conditions allow. | squawalpine.com