Snowmobile comment period extended

The Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit will host two informational open houses on the proposed Winter Recreation and Over Snow Vehicle (OSV) Travel Management Project for the Lake Tahoe Basin, the district announced in a press release.

The first open house will take place on Nov. 13 from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Parasol Building in Incline Village, Nev. The second open house will be held on Nov. 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Forest Supervisor’s Office in South Lake Tahoe.

LTBMU has extended the comment period through Dec. 9. To review the project, visit go.usa.gov/xmgxT. Scroll down and select the “Winter Recreation and Over Snow Vehicle Travel Management” link. The Proposed Action and other supporting documents are on this project Web page under the “Scoping” tab.

To comment, follow the “Comment/Object on Project” link under the right-hand column heading “Get connected” and follow the instructions. Electronic comments must be submitted through this comment form on the project Web site.

In September, LTBMU released the Proposed Action for the Winter Recreation and OSV Travel Management Project. The Proposed Action was developed based on Forest Service criteria and feedback received from stakeholders during the Forest Plan Revision process, open house meetings and winter recreation collaborative meetings that occurred between 2011 and 2016.

In the fall of 2016, LTBMU began the process of analyzing areas and trails open to OSV use in the Tahoe Basin under Forest Service Travel Management guidelines. Under this proposal, LTBMU would direct project-specific management activities that include designating routes and areas open to OSV use; designating areas suitable for groomed OSV trails; allowing areas for grooming for non-motorized use only; designating locations suitable for snow play; identifying areas suitable for snow plowing; constructing additional winter parking and identifying changes to opening/closing dates and seasonal designation of motorized roads. The project also proposes to amend the LTBMU Forest Plan to reflect the designation of OSV areas and trails.

For requests for reasonable accommodation access to the open houses or proceedings, contact Adrian Escobedo at (530) 543-2758 or [email protected].