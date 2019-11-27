Shakespeare announces 2020 Tahoe Season

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival 2020 is scheduled from July 3 to Aug. 23 at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park and for the 48th season will feature “Much Ado About Nothing,” Shakespeare’s battle of wits and wills, and “Mamma Mia!,” the feel-good musical. Both productions will be performed in rotating repertory, Tuesdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m.

Discounted early-bird tickets and two-show subscription packages are on sale now. Adult early-bird tickets range from $30 to $94.Youth early-bird tickets range from $15 to $25. Early-bird ticket discounts will be offered through Dec. 31. | (800) 747-4697, laketahoeshakespeare.com