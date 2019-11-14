Local Snowboarding Film Premieres

“The Glacier Express” film premiere is on Nov. 15 at Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema. The film, directed by Tahoe local Gray Thompson, follows Holden explorer Fredi Kalbermatten, filmmaker Gray Thompson and photographer Silvano Zeiter as they embark on a train travel adventure aboard Switzerland’s legendary Glacier Express. Traveling from Zermatt to St. Moritz on the world’s most scenic railway, the trio will explore pristine valleys, towering peaks and the fabled Swiss mountain towns in between.

The film is part of Board the World Film Festival II, four snowboarding films, which will show at 5 and 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale online. | tahoearthauscinema.com