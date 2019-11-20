Interesting and provocative films at Tahoe Film Festival

Tahoe Film Fest celebrates its fifth year from Dec. 5 to 8 with a packed lineup of interesting and provocative films at venues in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nev., and Truckee.

The festivals opens with a showing of “Marriage Story,” featuring an all-star cast: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Merritt Wever and Julie Hagerty. It is directed by Academy Award nominee Noah Baumbach. The four days continue with a dozen environmentally oriented films, a group of noted productions about musicians and several films from Latin America.

“This year we have a stronger environmental section than we’ve ever had,” said event director Robert Roussel. “I’ve seen them all. We are really happy with this slate of films.” (Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Arts & Culture for the festival lineup.)

Films with an environmental focus include: “Sea of Shadows,” “The Map of Paradise,” “Artifishal,” “The Story of Plastic” and many more.

The series of films about musicians will be presented in Crystal Bay Casino’s Crown Room. They will include “Echo in the Canyon,” which celebrates the explosion of popular music that came out of Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles in the mid-1960s as told by Jakob Dylan, son of Bob Dylan. There are also films that profile one of rock’s first female stars – Linda Ronstadt – along with films on cultural force David Crosby and “Minister of Soul” Clarence Clemons.

“I’m also interested in Latin cinema. They have put out some outstanding films, We screened ‘Roma’ last year before we realized how successful it would be,” said Roussel. “There will be a documentary of Raul Julia, a great actor who died so young, and “Harvest Season” about immigrant Mexicans picking grapes in the Napa Valley.”

“The Two Popes” will close the Tahoe Film Fest on Dec. 8 at Incline Village Cinema. Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce star in this intimate look at a historic turning point in the power of the Catholic Church.

Roussel has been putting on film festivals for almost 30 years. He founded three renowned film festivals: the film series for New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Berkshire Film Festival and the Puerto Vallarta Film Festival with Anjelica Houston.

Roussel has been visiting Tahoe for many years and always thought it would be a beautiful place in which to host a festival.

“People like a destination so they can enjoy their time here as well as seeing the films,” he said.

He was visiting Incline Village five years ago when he saw a poster for a small festival in Tahoe City organized by Suzanne Wilkins.

“I told her I’ve been thinking of doing a festival and would love to help make this a stronger event. I attended the first one and started helping them with the second,” said Roussel. “It is very, very difficult to get film now because there are so many festivals reaching out for them. You really have to know people to get the filmmaker’s attention. Believe me, I’ve seen some films that I said, ‘No, that is not going to work.’”

According to Roussel, he starts looking for films in April: “I really research festivals. I look at their lineup and see what would suit Lake Tahoe.”

UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC) is the beneficiary of this year’s Tahoe Film Fest. The funds will support research at Lake Tahoe and will help provide science-based education programs for more than 14,000 locals and visitors annually,

“UC Davis is especially excited about sharing the film ‘The Story of Plastic’ at the Tahoe Film Fest because we are conducting microplastic research at Lake Tahoe and planning for a plastic-pollution-reduction campaign in collaboration with the Tahoe Water Suppliers Association and Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships nonprofit,” said Heather Segale, education and outreach director for TERC. “The story of plastic pollution is particularly timely and important to start a community dialogue.” | tahoefilmfest.com



Tahoe Film Fest

Dec. 5

6:30 p.m. | “Marriage Story” | Incline Village Cinema

9 p.m. | “Out of Bounds” | Crystal Bay Casino

Dec. 6

6 p.m. | “Collisions” | Incline Village Cinema

6:30 p.m. | “Clarence Clemmons: Who Do You Think I Am?” | Crystal Bay Casino

8 p.m. | “Artifishal” | Incline Village Cinema

9 p.m. | “Echo in the Canyon” | Crystal Bay Casino

Dec. 7

2 p.m. | “Sea of Shadows” | Incline Village Cinema

2 p.m. | “The Condor & The Eagle” | Village Cinemas at Northstar

4 p.m. | “The Story of Plastic” | Incline Village Cinema

4 p.m. | “The Map to Paradise” | Village Cinemas at Northstar

6:30 p.m. | “Midway” | Incline Village Cinema

6:30 p.m. | “Honeyland” | Village Cinemas at Northstar

6:30 p.m. | “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” | Crystal Bay Casino

8:45 p.m. | “The River and the Wall” | Village Cinemas at Northstar

9 p.m. | “Chicuarotes” | Incline Village Cinema

9 p.m. | “David Crosby: Remember My Name” | Crystal Bay Casino

Dec. 8

2 p.m. | “The Pollinators” | Incline Village Cinema

2 p.m. | “N. Scott Momaday: Words from a Bear” | Village Cinemas at Northstar

4 p.m. | “Right to Harm” | Incline Village Cinema

4 p.m. | “Harvest Season” | Village Cinemas at Northstar

6 p.m. | “The Two Popes” | Incline Village Cinema

6 p.m. | “Sea of Shadows” | Village Cinemas at Northstar

9 p.m. | “Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage” | Crystal Bay Casino