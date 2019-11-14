Conservation of Olympic Valley Land on Hold

The campaign to conserve nearly 30 acres of creek and meadow in the heart of Olympic Valley is on hold, but Squaw Valley Public Service District and Truckee Donner Land Trust are still committed to seeing the land conserved and made available for the community to enjoy, according to a press release from the Land Trust.

A public financing package was slated for consideration by voters in Olympic Valley on the ballot on Nov. 5, but the measure was withdrawn due to technical concerns with the measure. Additionally the sellers, the Poulsen Family Trust and the buyers ran into unexpected complications with the purchase process that need further clarification.

The Public Service District, the Land Trust and the Poulsen Family Trust all remain steadfast in the importance of this property for conservation, outdoor recreation and community benefit. The property, at the intersection of Squaw Valley Road and Squaw Creek Road, contains the foot of Olympic Meadow and a stretch of Squaw Creek and is the first sweeping view residents and visitors alike are greeted with when entering the valley.

“The Land Trust is confident that after this legal wrinkle is ironed out, this iconic property will be preserved,” said Perry Norris, TDLT executive director, in the press release. “There’s no other opportunity like this in the valley.”

The two entities began working together in the winter of 2019 to put a down payment on the property and to create a fundraising strategy.

“The district’s board and staff carefully evaluate opportunities to improve services for our constituents who have been requesting park services for years. We hope to expand our parks services by creating public access to Squaw Creek and the meadow as well. We are confident the opportunity remains to deliver this recreational asset to our community and its visitors” said Mike Geary, Public Service District general manager, in the press release.

The developable portion of the land could be built up to nearly 300-bedroom units under another buyer, which would forever impact the property, the potential for public access and the incredible viewshed, according to the Land Trust. What is planned are trails, benches and picnic tables and public access to the open space, with the potential for limited construction of a to-be-determined community asset within the footprint already developed as the Poulsen family home. | truckeedonnerlandtrust.org