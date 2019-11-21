Afterglow podcast debuts Season 3

Season 3 of Afterglow, a mountain storytelling podcast, is underway for another deep dive into the minds, hearts and souls of eight world-renowned adventure athletes. Episode 1 with snowboarder Jeremy Jones is available now. Other episodes will include local ski guide Lel Tone, climbing photographer Jim Herrington, author Dierdre Wolownick Honnold, ski mountaineer and climate activist Caroline Gleich, 1970s Yosemite climber John Long and freeskier Glen Plake.

In the long-form conversations, these iconic athletes discuss what it means to lead an adventurous lifestyle. Topics include vulnerability, the vital need for connection, depression, substance abuse, failure, redemption and the depth of spirituality.

Through the conversations, these athletes show that no dream is too big, that we all have the gift of a life story that deserves to be shared and celebrated and that simple steps can open the doors of opportunity.

This podcast offers a glimpse into the minds of some of the top mountain adventure athletes of the day; and maybe in some small way listeners can apply these lessons in their own daily lives. Afterglow is the brainchild of Brendan Madigan, owner of Alpenglow Sports. | alpenglowsports.com

Episode 1, with Jeremy Jones, is out now. Afterglow can be found on all platforms where podcasts are enjoyed.