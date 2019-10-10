Woodward Mountain Parks debuts

The Boreal ski and ride experience will be reimagined with Woodward Mountain Parks, which will feature fun, new and engaging terrain features for everyone, from beginners to pros of all ages, for the 2019-20 winter season.

Woodward Mountain Park will feature an all-new Woodward Start Park located steps from Boreal’s Base Lodge, a signature experience bringing the Woodward magic to mountain guests with a bigger and better introductory learning zone in an easy-to-access location.

“Woodward Mountain Parks are all about creating more fun on the mountain for everyone,” says Wade Martin, POWDR co-president, said in a press release. “Woodward is a leader in designing innovative environments that make it naturally fun to learn and we are excited to bring that expertise to POWDR’s mountain resorts.”

Woodward Mountain Park is a network of Woodward-designed terrain zones that create a fun and intuitive on-mountain experience. Woodward Mountain Park has three types of featured terrain venues – Learning, Experiential and Performance – and within each venue are different zones designed to provide innovative ways to teach, learn, coach, progress and win. Skiers and riders can choose his or her own path, build skills and enjoy at one’s own pace.

There will be different Woodward Mountain Park zones, including:

Woodward Start Park

Woodward Progression Park

Woodward Peace Park

The Woodward Peace Park will return for a second year in a new location with additional, enhanced terrain features and will be accessible with a season pass or resort lift ticket.

Produced in partnership with Danny Davis, Peace Park founder, Dew Tour Champion, X Games Gold Medalist, Grand Prix Winner and U.S. Snowboard Olympian, Woodward Peace Park is a unique, ever-evolving terrain park designed to maximize creativity, organic flow and progression with a focus on fun.

Relive the 2019 Woodward Peace Park Championships action with riders Danny Davis, Jamie Anderson, Red Gerard, Ben Ferguson, Mark McMorris and others on ESPN’s World of X show airing on ABC Nov. 3.