WinterWonderGrass announces Tahoe lineup

WinterWonderGrass Music & Brew Festival returns to Tahoe from Marcy 27 to 29 featuring headliners The Devil Makes Three, The Infamous Stringdusters and Billy Strings. Included in other acts and special guests will be a collaborative WinterWonderWomen set.

WinterWonderGrass makes its way to the Tahoe region of California for its sixth consecutive year with three days of music at the base of Squaw Valley‘s legendary Tram Face. The full lineup is available at winterwondergrass.com.

A Mountaintop Dinner with Keller Williams will kick off the festivities on March 26. The event will include a ride up the Aerial Tram, a multi-course meal with locally sourced ingredients, wine and beer sampling, plus two sets by Williams. Additionally, the Grass After Dark Series will return for post-festival programming with more details coming soon.

A limited quantity of fee-free tickets to WinterWonderGrass will be available for purchase during the California Caravan to WonderGrass events on Oct. 18 at Moe’s Original BBQ in Tahoe City and on Oct. 19 at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee. | Tickets winterwondergrass.com