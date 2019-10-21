Truckee Community Gears Up for Christmas

Truckee Community Christmas invites locals to plan ahead and contribute to the town’s ripple-effect of kindness. The nonprofit’s board members work with area schools and agencies such as the Family Resource Center of Truckee and Project MANA now part of Sierra Community House, to identify local individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet.

Beginning Nov. 30, almost 50 locations in Truckee will feature donation bins for the community to conveniently drop off items to be delivered to low-income families, teenage moms and their babies and low-income and homebound seniors in our community.

It’s easy to get involved this year. Simply donate clean, gently used, warm winter coats or purchase them new for people of all ages and sizes. Coats are accepted at Church of the Mountains in downtown Truckee and at Tahoe Forest Church on Hirschdale Road.

Pick up extra nonperishable food items and dried pantry staples to help make meals easier. Food items can be dropped off at Safeway, SaveMart and La Galleria.

The toy drive features almost 20 locations around town where fun gifts can be dropped off. The Web site features complete list of drop-off locations for the coat, toy and food drives.

Those seeking volunteer opportunities sorting and packing donated items, can join Truckee Community Christmas members in the small gym at the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District office on Dec. 12 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For those who prefer to give a tax-deductible contribution, checks can be mailed to Truckee Community Christmas, P.O. Box 2955, Truckee, CA 96160. | (530) 587-2757, truckeecommunitychristmas.com