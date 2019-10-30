A decade ago, there were few events to enjoy in the Tahoe Sierra from October until the Christmas holiday each year, making it a season for locals to close up their businesses and take a vacation during the so-called Shoulder Season between summer and ski season (which also used to traditionally start between late-November and mid-December; investments in snowmaking has changed that).

Today, Shoulder Season is almost gone and what’s emerged is an event season we’re coining Tahoe’s Film & Foodie Season. To celebrate these fun events (many of which are also local fundraisers), Tahoe Weekly presents the inaugural Tahoe Film & Foodie Guide featuring film showings, food, wine and beer events, new films by local filmmakers and local ski film contests to enjoy in the coming months and throughout the winter.

Snowmobile access

Sean McAlindin continues our coverage of public access issues in the Tahoe Sierra with his in-depth look at the U.S. Forest Service’s proposed snowmobile management plan for the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, the district that encompasses the Tahoe Basin.

This proposal is open until Nov. 19 for public comment and impacts snowmobilers and snowbikers, as well as backcountry skiers and snowshoers. It proposes closing some areas to snowmobilers, while opening up other areas, and also looks at new Sno-Parks in the Basin and increased parking for winter trail access.

This is an important issue that will guide who and what will have access to public lands in the Basin in the future. I urge you to read our coverage, review the plans, and voice your opinions on this issue.

Ski season open

Yes, I’m not kidding, ski season is open in Tahoe. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe kicked off the season opening the Wizard lift on Oct. 25, with Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows opening on Nov. 15. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Out & About: Winter for all of the ski resort opening dates.