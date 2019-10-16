Tahoe’s fiery fall display

The fall colors are still exploding in fiery bursts of reds and golds, setting the mountainsides ablaze well into mid=October; which is late for the season in the Tahoe Sierra.

We feature two great outings in this issue to explore and enjoy the fall display – Snowshoe Thompson Cave near Hope Valley and the Moraine Trail at Fallen Leaf Lake in South Lake Tahoe. Find more fall outings at TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Out & About: Fall.

It’s also time for lots of family friendly and adult-themed Halloween parties and events throughout the region from trick or treating for the tykes to all-night Halloween bashes and, of course, a showing of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Find the details in this edition and online; click on Event Calendar.

The ski season is getting closer as Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has been blasting its snowmaking guns with a planned Oct. 25 opening; weather permitting. To whet your appetite for the season, check out the latest news on the mountain at Northstar, Boreal and Squaw (hint: you can get a free pass), or check out one of the ski film showings coming to Tahoe. For a list of all of the latest ski resort opening dates, visit TheTahoeWeekly.com; click on Out & About: Winter.