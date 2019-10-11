Tahoe ski resorts eye 2019-20 season opening

The ski season in the Tahoe Sierra is approaching fast as Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is eyeing an Oct. 25 opening date; weather conditions permitting. The snow guns have been cranking out snow as conditions allow.
For those of you dreaming of ski days ahead, here’s a roundup of anticipated resort opening days; conditions permitted.
Tahoe ski resort opening days:
(Updated Oct. 11, 2019)
Alpine Meadows | TBA
Auburn Ski Club | TBA
Boreal | TBA
Diamond Peak | Opens Dec. 12
Donner Ski Ranch | TBA
Granlibakken | TBA
Heavenly | Opens Nov. 22
Homewood | Opens early December
Kirkwood | Opens Nov. 27
Mt. Rose | Opens Oct. 25
Northstar | Opens Nov. 22
Royal Gorge | TBA
Sierra-at-Tahoe | TBA
Soda Springs | TBA
Squaw Valley | Opens Nov. 15
Sugar Bowl | Opens Nov. 29
Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | TBA
Tahoe Cross Country | TBA
Tahoe Donner Cross Country | TBA
Tahoe Donner Downhill | TBA