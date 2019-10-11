Tahoe ski resorts eye 2019-20 season opening

The ski season in the Tahoe Sierra is approaching fast as Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is eyeing an Oct. 25 opening date; weather conditions permitting. The snow guns have been cranking out snow as conditions allow.

For those of you dreaming of ski days ahead, here’s a roundup of anticipated resort opening days; conditions permitted.

Tahoe ski resort opening days:

(Updated Oct. 11, 2019)

Alpine Meadows | TBA

Auburn Ski Club | TBA

Boreal | TBA

Diamond Peak | Opens Dec. 12

Donner Ski Ranch | TBA

Granlibakken | TBA

Heavenly | Opens Nov. 22

Homewood | Opens early December

Kirkwood | Opens Nov. 27

Mt. Rose | Opens Oct. 25

Northstar | Opens Nov. 22

Royal Gorge | TBA

Sierra-at-Tahoe | TBA

Soda Springs | TBA

Squaw Valley | Opens Nov. 15

Sugar Bowl | Opens Nov. 29

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | TBA

Tahoe Cross Country | TBA

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | TBA

Tahoe Donner Downhill | TBA