Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals | Fall 2019 edition

Culinary delights

Donner Summit Fest

Oct. 5 | Clair Tappaan Lodge | Norden

This Donner Summit fundraiser event offers beer tasting, traditional German food, live music, a bounce house, silent auction and scavenger hunt. The event includes a free 2-mile fun run. | clairtappaanlodge.com

Alibi Truckee Oktoberfest

Oct. 5 | Alibi Ale Works | Truckee

Get your lederhosen ready, it’s Alibi Truckee’s 3rd Annual Oktoberfest party with the parking lot turned into an outdoor beer garden from noon to 11 p.m. Featuring custom German steins, German-inspired food and playing Oktoberfest games all day long. | facebook.com

Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop

Oct. 5 | Downtown Truckee

The downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop returns for the 16th year to support selected nonprofits: Big Brothers, Big Sisters of North Lake Tahoe and Nevada County. This locals and visitors’ favorite brings 1,000 people downtown to enjoy wine tasting, food sampling and shopping. | truckee.com

Downtown Wine Walk

Oct. 5, Nov. 1 , Dec. 6 | Carson City, Nev.

Downtown Wine Walk is held the first Saturday of every month. Participants receive a commemorative wine glass and endless reasons to stroll through downtown sipping and tasting the afternoon away. | visitcarsoncity.com

Main Street Gardnerville’s Fall Fest

Oct. 5 | Heritage Park | Gardnerville, Nev.

The festival provides family fun with harvest events, vendors, scarecrow building, the fifth annual Coffin Races, Zombie Stretcher Races, face painting and more. | mainstreetgardnerville.org

Brewmaster’s Dinner

Oct. 5 | Kirkwood

10 Barrel Brewing will showing its beer selections and limited editions paired with the creations of Kirkwood chefs at 6:30 p.m. | kirkwood.com

Oktoberfest

Oct. 5-6 | Camp Richardson | South Lake Tahoe

This free family event offers traditional Bavarian food and games, a beer garden and live polka music. There will also be chances to win a mountain bike, yodeling and costume contests, pumpkin bowling and more. | camprichardson.com

Southern Fare on the Square

Oct. 5-6 | Victorian Square | Reno, Nev.

Enjoy down-home cookin’, music and Southern hospitality all weekend. It features live brass, Zydeco and Southern rock bands; fun crafts and favorite Southern food dishes. | nuggetcasinoresort.com

Toast of the Canyon Wine Train

Oct. 12 | Carson City

Relax on a train ride down the Carson River Canyon at 5 p.m. Snack on hors d’oeuvres with a glass of white wine and enjoy beautiful river views. Special guests include Civil War volunteer John Tyson. | vtrailway.com

Eldorado Great Italian Festival

Oct. 12-13 | Eldorado Resort Casino | Reno, Nev.

Eldorado Great Italian Festival transforms downtown Reno into Little Italy with a grape stomp, wine walk, an Italian farmers’ market, food booths and free, live entertainment all weekend long. | eldoradoreno.com

Wine Walk at the Carson Mall

Oct. 12, Nov. 9 & Dec. 14 | Carson Mall | Carson City, Nev.

Come sip and shop at the Carson Mall on the second Saturday of the month from 2 to 6 p.m. | visitcarsoncity.com



Wine & Dine

Oct. 16 | Dolan Lexus | Reno, Nev.

Edible Reno-Tahoe and Dolan Lexus present the fourth annual Wine & Dine, featuring culinary creations prepared by local chefs and fine wines provided by Tavern Craft Distributing. Proceeds benefit Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology’s culinary program. | ediblerenotahoe.com

Wine Walk

Oct. 19, Nov. 16 & Dec. 21 | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.

The Wine Walk along the Truckee River is from 2 to 5 p.m. on every third Saturday of the month. | renoriver.org

Grand Sierra Beer & Chili Festival

Oct. 19-20 | Grand Sierra Resort and Casino | Reno, Nev.

With the autumn chill beginning to settle into the air, nothing says fall quite like a hot bowl of chili. Admission is free; gates open from 1 to 5 p.m. Check out the live music and vendors, buy some chili and other cool stuff or get a pass for unlimited beer tasting. | gsrbeerandchili.com

Community Soup Nights

Oct. 22, Nov. 12 & 20 | Area venues

Slow Food Lake Tahoe brings community together for a warm, hearty bowl of soup. For $5, participants get soup and bread; for an additional $2 there’s salad. It’s a bring-your-own-bowl event at the Farm Shop on Oct. 22, Cottonwood Restaurant on Nov. 12 and Alibi Ale Works on Nov. 20 — all in Truckee. No RSVPs; all are welcome. | slowfoodlaketahoe.org

Battleborn Beerfest & Chili Cook-off

Oct. 25 | The Chateau | Incline Village, Nev.

Enjoy a beer festival and tasty chili cook-off at The Chateau from 4 to 8 p.m. to benefit youth education and Boys & Girls Club North Lake Tahoe. Enjoy craft beer tasting and Country Western music and line-dancing lessons. | battlebornbeerfest.com

South Lake Tahoe Food & Wine Festival

Oct. 25-27 | Harrah’s and Harvey’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

The 10th annual South Lake Tahoe Food & Wine Festival features a weekend of food, fine wine and high spirits with dinners, concerts, parties and more. | caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe



Reno Beer Crawl

Oct. 26, Nov. 23 | The Library Tap House | Reno, Nev.

Attendees can sample domestic, nationally recognized and locally distributed craft beers across 15 different locations. This self-guided event is every fourth Saturday of the month. | renobeercrawl.com

An Evening of Food, Beer and Wine Tasting

Nov. 1 | Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe hosts this annual event to raise money for projects, grants and scholarships. Attendees sip wines from Northern California’s top wineries and sample delicious appetizers, entrees and desserts from local restaurants. | sislt.org

Tahoe Chocolate & Wine Festival

Nov. 2 | Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe | Incline Village, Nev.

Pure Imagination is the theme of the annual Tahoe Chocolate & Wine Festival. Enjoy sampling chocolate from local chefs paired with regional wines from Northern California. The event benefits Tahoe SAFE Alliance. | tahoechocolatefestival.org

Downtown Wine Walk

Nov. 2 & Dec. 7 | Carson City, Nev.

Take pleasure in a stroll through historic downtown while enjoying a wine walk on the first Saturday of every month from 1 to 5 p.m. | downtowncarson.org

Passport to Dining

Nov. 7 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach

Get your passport to 30 tasting stations from restaurants, caterers, breweries, wineries and distilleries. A raffle and a silent auction showcase Northern California getaway packages and many valuable items. | northtahoebusiness.org

Chemistry of the Cocktail

Nov. 8 | The Discovery | Reno, Nev.

Come as a flapper, gangster, silent film star or come as you are and explore 1920s-style libations and enjoy fare from local culinary purveyors at the museum’s premiere fundraiser. | nvdm.org

An Elegant Affair

Nov. 22 | Boatworks Mall | Tahoe City

Celebrate an elegant evening of tasty bites, fine wines and elegant attire to benefit North Tahoe Boosters from 6:30 to 9 p.m. | northtahoeboosters.org

Live Music

Offbeat Music Festival

Oct. 3-5 | Midtown Reno, Nev.

Hear more than 100 performances of the best homegrown musicians, regional bands and nationally recognized artists. Discover new music at unique and intimate locations around the core of midtown Reno. | offbeatreno.com

Classix Series: The Dawn of Beethoven

Oct. 5 & 6 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Maestro Laura Jackson and the Reno Phil Orchestra ring in the 51st season celebrating the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven, framing the season with some of his most iconic early and late works. | pioneercenter.com

Apex Concerts: Songs of Thanksgiving

Oct. 8 | Hall Recital Hall | Reno, Nev.

The multi-award-winning Brentano String Quartet, an ensemble-in-residence at the Yale School of Music, will perform a program featuring the works of Palestrina, Davidovsky and Beethoven Op. 132 mirrored by Mendelasohn Op. 13. | events.unr.edu

California Caravan to WonderGrass

Oct. 17-19 | Area venues

Ahead of its 2020 season, WinterWonderGrass Music & Brew Festival offers a way to celebrate the upcoming event and receive free tickets or buy advance one. The series will make stops in Truckee on Oct. 17 at Tahoe Food Hub, in Tahoe City on Oct. 18 at Moe’s Original BBQ and back to Truckee on Oct. 19 at Alibi Ale Works. The culminating event will end up in Manchester, Vt., on Oct. 26. | winterwondergrass.com

Carson Valley POPS Autumn Concert

Oct. 19 | CVIC Hall | Minden, Nev.

Carson Valley Pops Orchestra will delight young and old with a lineup of musical selections. The concert starts at 7 p.m. | cvpops.org

Reno Chamber Orchestra

Oct. 19 & 20 | UNR Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Featuring Donato Cabrera and Helen Kim on violin performing works from Wagner, S. Adams and Beethoven. | renochamberorchestra.org



“Overture of the Season”

Oct. 20 | Carson City Community Center | Carson City, Nev.

Carson City Symphony, directed by David Bugli, will open its 36th season with a concert featuring Carson City Symphony Concertmaster Brian Fox performing the Joseph Haydn Violin Concerto No. 1 in C Major. | ccsymphony.com



Nevada Wind Ensemble & Concert Winds

Oct. 23, Dec. 9 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Using one-per-part instrumentation, the Wind Ensemble performs a broad repertoire of classic and contemporary styles, ranging from large band works to chamber pieces. The ensemble tours regularly and provides the opportunity to collaborate with world-class guest conductors and guest artists. | unr.edu

Hangtown Music Festival

Oct. 24-27 | El Dorado County Fairgrounds | Placerville

The ninth annual Hangtown Music Festival includes the host band Railroad Earth plus Greensky Bluegrass, Dark Star Orchestra, The Wood Brothers and more. Expect food and drink vendors, a kids’ zone and camping. | hangtownfestival.com

An Evening with the Divas

Nov. 2 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City, Nev.

Cindy Sabatini, Christina Bourne, Khalilah Cage and Misty Rea with accompaniment by Phreenium will be gracing the Performance Hall Stage for one night only. A silent auction and specialty drinks and chocolate will all be available. All proceeds benefit the Brewery Arts Center. | breweryarts.org

Classix Series: Enigma Variations

Nov. 9 & 10 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

The Reno Phil welcomes violinist Oliver Leitner performing Chausson’s rhapsodic Poème, an exquisite, lyrical showcase for the violin. Haydn’s Symphony No. 49 is a prime musical manifestation of the Sturm und Drang period in Germany. | renophil.com

Veteran’s Day Salute

Nov. 10 | UNR Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Reno Wind Symphony pays special tribute to the veterans of the armed forces. Radio personality Ross Mitchell will emcee. | renowindsymphony.com

Nevada Chamber Opera: Once Upon a Time

Nov. 15-16 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

The University of Nevada, Reno presents a program of wonderful, lyrical scenes from musical theater and operas celebrating “The Royal Ball.” | events.unr.edu

Apex Concert: Young Beethoven

Dec. 5 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Apex Concerts begins early celebrations of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth with a program featuring the works from the early years of the master’s life. | events.unr.edu

“Spirit of the Season”

Dec. 6-8 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Reno Philharmonic Orchestra delights audiences with this annual tradition. Dr. Jason Alteri leads with the renowned orchestra, Reno Phil Chorus, the Santa Tappers, singers, student performers and Santa Claus. | renophil.com

“Messiah”

Dec. 7-22 | Area venues

TOCCATA presents its annual grand performance of Handel’s classic with Maestro James Rawie. | toccatatahoe.com

The Arts

Valhalla’s Threesome of Comedies

Oct. 3-5 | Tallac Historic Site | South Lake Tahoe

These newly discovered comedy one-acts were chosen from more than 90 submitted for consideration in the 2019 Word Wave Play Competition. Theatrical Art professionals selected the top three one-acts to perform as full productions. | valhallatahoe.showare.com

“The Cake”

Until Oct. 19 | Redfield Studio Theater | Reno, Nev.

Della makes cakes, not judgment calls — those she leaves to her husband, Tim. But when the girl she helped raise comes back home to North Carolina to get married and the fiancé is actually a fiancée, Della’s life gets turned upside down. | unr.edu

“Harvey”

Until Oct. 19 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

This Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy is the story of Elwood P. Dowd, a friendly man with a very strange best friend — a 6-foot, 3.5-inch invisible rabbit named Harvey. Elwood’s sister tries to have him committed at the sanatorium, but Elwood and Harvey have other plans. | renolittletheater.org

“Let the Right One In”

Until Oct. 26 | Good Luck Macbeth | Reno, Nev.

Oskar is a bullied lonely teenage boy living with his mother on a housing estate at the edge of town, when a spate of sinister killings rock the neighborhood. Eli is the young girl next door. Sensing in each other a kindred spirit, the two become devoted friends. | goodluckmacbeth.org

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”

Until Oct. 26 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

This spirited comedy, written by Matthew Lopez and directed by Rod Hearn, takes improvisation to a sassy, new level. | bruka.org

Tahoe Art Walk

Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14 | Area venues | South Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Art Walk on the second Saturday of the month is coordinated by Make Tahoe and Scott Forrest Fine Art Studio. Go online to see a map of participating businesses and visit them between 4 to 8 p.m. It’s free. | maketahoe.com

MOMIX: Viva

Oct. 15 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

Explore wonder through a lens that only MOMIX can provide. Viva is a mix-and-match variety of sections from their beloved shows. MOMIX takes you into a surreal fantasy world, with multi-layered performances engaging for all ages. | pioneercenter.com

Writers in the Woods

Oct. 18-19, Nov. 1-2 | Sierra Nevada College | Incline Village, Nev.

Sierra Nevada College hosts its Writers in The Woods series featuring author readings and workshops open to all. | sierranevada.edu

“Ironbound”

Oct. 18-Nov. 3 | Restless Artists Theatre | Reno, Nev.

At a bus stop, Darja, a Polish immigrant cleaning lady, is done talking about feelings; it’s time to talk money. She negotiates for her future with men who can offer her love or security, but never both. This is a darkly funny, heartbreaking portrait of a woman for whom love is a luxury. | rattheatre.org

“The Pillowman”

Oct. 24-Nov. 3 | Lake Tahoe Community College | South Lake Tahoe

With echoes of Stoppard, Kafka and the Brothers Grimm, “The Pillowman” centers on a writer in an unnamed totalitarian state, who is being interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories and their similarities to a series of child murders. The result is an examination of the nature and purpose of art. | ltcc.edu

“Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells, Santa Smells”

Nov. 3 | Atlantis Casino Resort | Reno, Nev.

TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada’s third annual Family Gala Fundraiser presents this holiday classic along with photos with Santa, face painting, arts and crafts, dinner and silent auction. | twnn.org

The Biggest Little Theatre & New Works Festival

Nov. 4-10 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

Brüka Theatre presents a new series of plays, readings and workshops. | bruka.org

“The Light Burns Blue”

Nov. 6-16 | Damonte Ranch High School | Reno, Nev.

During the World War I, 17-year-old Elsie Wright fools the world into believing she has photographed fairies in her garden. An ambitious young reporter seeks to expose Elsie as a fraud. But there’s more to Elsie’s story than a simple hoax. | tmcc.edu

“Mathilda, The Musical”

Nov. 8-24 | Carson City Community Center | Carson City, Nev.

Roald Dahl’s internationally acclaimed, high-energy will play in Nevada for the first time. It is an absolute must for theater lovers of all ages. | wnmtc.com

“The Humans”

Nov. 15-30 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.

This 2016 Tony award-winning drama for Best Play tells the story of the Blake family’s Thanksgiving dinner where the heart and horrors of the fractured family are exposed.

| renolittletheater.org

“The Importance of Being Ernest”

Nov. 15-23 | Reno High School | Reno, Nev.

Oscar Wilde’s famous comedy is about John Worthing, a carefree gentleman and inventor of a fictitious brother, “Ernest,” whose wicked ways afford John an excuse to leave his country home from time to time and journey to London. | tmcc.edu

Handel: Messiah

Nov. 19 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with Handel’s “Messiah,” presented by the University Symphony Orchestra, University Symphonic Chorus, University Concert Chorus and University Chamber Singers. | events.unr.edu

Fall Dance Festival

Nov. 21-23 | Redfield Proscenium Theatre | Reno, Nev.

The Fall Dance Festival showcases UNR dance students in new choreographic works by faculty, guest artists and selected student choreographers. | unr.edu/cla/theatredance



“That’s Entertainment”

Nov. 22-23 | Dandini Campus | Reno, Nev.

“That’s Entertainment” features an original program of song and dance from popular Broadway musicals in an exciting cabaret-style setting. Hear songs from contemporary productions with interpretations of the classics, too. | tmcc.edu

Santa’s Christmas Wonderland

Nov. 26-Dec. 29 | Eldorado Resort Casino | Reno, Nev.

Santa’s Christmas Wonderland features glittering costumes, sensational sets, a dazzling cast and the highest kicking chorus dancers this side of the North Pole. | eldoradoreno.com

A Christmas Story, The Musical”

Nov. 29-Dec. 1 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.

This performance brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage. Set in 1940s Indiana, a young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. | pioneercenter.com

“Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge”

Nov. 29-Dec.21 | Good Luck Macbeth | Reno, Nev.

The premise of the parody is the question: What if Dickens’ Mrs. Cratchit wasn’t so goody-goody, but instead was an angry, stressed-out, modern-day, American woman who wanted out of this harsh London 1840s life? The main character is the hard-drinking, suicidal Gladys Cratchit. | goodluckmacbeth.org

“Son of a … Buttcracker 9”

Nov. 29-Dec. 21 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.

In this ridiculous parody of “The Nutcracker,” an outlandish underbelly of Mary Shelly-isms, neologisms and Brüka-isms abound.

A Classic Rock Christmas

Nov. 30 | Nugget Casino Resort | Sparks, Nev.

Take five phenomenally talented rock stars, singing the worlds most beloved Christmas songs combined with the chords and music of the top classic-rock hits of all time and you get what A Classic Rock Christmas starring December People is all about.

“4 X’mas”

Dec. 6-7 | Dandini Campus | Reno, Nev.

This is an evening of four short one-act plays including “Office Party,” “Santa’s Clara,” “The First Noel and Santa Comes to the King David.” “Yule Believe” finishes the evening. | tmcc.edu

“Frozen, Jr.”

Dec. 6-15 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City, Nev.

The enchanting modern classic is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film. | wildhorsetheater.com



“Winter Dreams”

Dec. 6-22 | Sierra Marketplace | Reno, Nev.

The most unusual, breathtaking and hilarious performers come together in “Winter Dreams,” a blend of modern entertainment with Old-World artistry. Audiences of all ages will enjoy the skills honed by years of dedication and training. | magictheatercircus.com

“Hearts Like Fists

Dec. 6-22 | Restless Artists Theater | Reno, Nev.

This superhero noir comedy is about the dangers of love. Can the Crimefighters stop Doctor X? Do Peter and Lisa have a chance at love? And who is the girl with a face like a plate? | rattheatre.org

“A Year with Frog and Toad”

Dec. 14-15 | Damonte Ranch High School | Reno, Nev.

Two great friends, the cheerful Frog and the grumpy Toad, work and play their way through four fun-filled seasons. | sierraschoolofperformingarts.org

Festivals & Frivolity

Alpenglow Tailgate Talks

Oct. 3, 19, 24, 28, Nov. 21, Dec. 14 | Alpenglow Sports | Tahoe City

Alpenglow Sports’ Tailgate Talk series of Fall 2019 is the largest Tailgate Talk lineup to date for the mountain shop. Famed athletes, conservationists, photographers and others will give free talks at 7 p.m. Beverages are available for purchase; all proceeds go to a nonprofit beneficiary. | alpenglowsports.com

World Cowboy Fast Draw Championships

Oct. 3-6 | Churchill County Fairgrounds | Fallon, Nev.

Fast-draw enthusiasts from around the world compete with single-action revolvers, similar to those used in the Old West. Contestants dress in Western-style clothing and use pre-1900-style holsters. | cowboyfastdraw.com

Fall Fish Festival

Oct. 5-6 | Taylor Creek Visitor Center | South Lake Tahoe

The festival focuses on a variety of fish species that live in Lake Tahoe and its rivers. This free family event offers a wide variety of educational and entertaining activities, including fish painting, mascots Lulu the Lahontan Cutthroat and Sandy and Rocky Salmon, Smokey the Bear and booths. | fs.usda.gov

World Championship Outhouse Races

Oct. 5-6 | C Street | Virginia City

Teams of three costumed outhouse racers are pitted against each other in an all-out potty race. One person rides and the remaining team members push, pull or drag the decorated outhouses down the racetrack. Vote for the ugliest, the prettiest, the most unusual outhouses, during the People’s Choice Awards. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Rebelle Rally

Oct. 10-19 | Area venues | California and Nevada

The 2019 edition of Rebelle Rally will start in Olympic Valley and end in San Diego. It will cover approximately 2,000 kilometers of California and Nevada desert driving via dirt roads, double tracks, trails and sand dunes. The course will cross iconic locations and off-road recreational vehicle venues. | rebellerally.com



Ultra4 National Championships

Oct. 12-13 | Wild West Motorsports Park | Sparks, Nev.

Fans call it the “King of The Hammers in a Short Course.” More than 120 of the best drivers in the sport compete in the high-flying action and extreme rock racing. | wildwestmotorsportspark.com

Wrangler/Professional’s Choice National Finals

Oct. 20-26 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center | Sparks, Nev.

American Cowboys Team Roping Association attracts competitors from across the country. Young and old, men and women compete in the hopes of capturing the national title. | actra.org



Classic Car Show & Old Car Giveaway

Oct. 18-20 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe

South Shore-based nonprofit Good Sam Safe Ride presents the South Lake Tahoe Classic Car Show & Old Car Giveaway, free for both participants and attendees. True to its name, the event is an appreciation of old, classic automobiles. | goodsamsaferide.com

TEDx South Lake Tahoe

Oct. 19 | Lake Tahoe Community College

Join the 4th annual TEDx event with more than 10 speakers talking about a myriad of topics around this year’s theme of “Elevating Humanity.” | tedxsouthlaketahoe.com

Big Truck Day

Oct. 19 | Town Corporation Yard | Truckee

Climb in, hop on, honk the horns and learn about some big trucks. Meet the people who drive these vehicles and the important jobs they have in the community. | tdrpd.org

Walk for Freedom

Oct. 19 | Nevada State Capitol | Carson City, Nev.

A21 is a nonprofit organization fueled by radical hope that human beings everywhere will be rescued from bondage and completely restored. A21 are the abolitionists of the 21st Century. Walk to bring awareness to human trafficking. | visitcarsoncity.com

Truckee River Day and Fair

Oct. 20 | Truckee River venues

Truckee River Watershed Council’s 23nd annual Truckee River Day and Fair is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join the community for a day of river, meadow and wetland restoration. The River Fair is at Granite Flat from 1 to 4 p.m. | RSVP truckeeriverwc.org

Nevada Day 2019

Oct. 26 | Carson Street | Carson City, Nev.

Nevada Day commemorates the 36th state’s entry into the Union on Oct. 31, 1864, with three day of celebrations including the annual parade as part of the longest running admission’s day celebration in the nation. More than 200 entries include floats, marching bands, horses, entertainers, youth groups, celebrity guests and Burning Man creations. | nevadaday.com

Nevada Day Beard Contest

Oct. 26 | McFadden Plaza | Carson City, Nev.

Dozens of beard wearers competed in 10 categories: longest beard, best groomed beard, scruffiest beard, fullest beard, best red beard, best white beard, best black beard, best salt and pepper beard, the best bearded community, and the best overall beard, a fan favorite award. | nevadaday.com

Nevada Statehood Ball

Oct. 26 | Piper’s Opera House | Virginia City, Nev.

This annual event commemorates Nevada’s statehood and celebrates Virginia City’s role in Nevada becoming the 36th state of the union. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Snowbomb’s Ski & Snowboard Festival

Nov. 1-17 | Northern California venues

Snowbomb will be at San Francisco Pier 35 on Nov. 1 to 3, at Santa Clara County Fairgrounds on Nov. 8 to 10 and Sacramento Cal Expo Center on Nov. 16 and 17. The events include up to 75 percent off of skis, boards, apparel and more, plus exhibits and sponsor booths. There will be entertainment, beer and wine tastings, complimentary lift tickets and prizes. | sfskifest.com

Heavenly Holiday Faire

Nov. 2 | Carson Valley Methodist Church | Gardnerville, Nev.

Handcrafted gifts, holiday décor and bake sale, silent auction, Kids’ Market (only kids allowed) and storytelling with Santa. Cornbread, salad and chili lunch for $5. | visitcarsonvalley.org

Young at Heart Holiday Craft Fair

Nov. 8 | Douglas County Community & Senior Center | Gardnerville, Nev.

This is the biggest free indoor craft fair in the Carson Valley. More than 100 vendors from around the region will offer top-quality handmade crafts, raffle prizes and food and drinks. | communityservices.douglascountynv.gov

Wellness Weekend

Nov. 8-10 | Granlibakken | Tahoe City

The eighth annual Wellness Weekend offers yoga, informational seminars and workshops that inspire and educate the mind, body and soul. It will feature interactive educational seminars, movement classes and a marketplace of unique, local artisans and health-care lines. | granlibakken.com

Reno Pop Culture Con

Nov. 8-10 | Reno-Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.

At this three-day, fan-focused extravaganza, attendees will have the opportunity to meet comics artists and writers, book authors and celebrity guests, as well as shop for collectibles, attend panels and programming or visit the Pop Culture Classroom’s Kids’ Lab. | renopopculturecon.com

Veterans’ Day Parade

Nov. 11 | Virginia Street Bridge | Reno, Nev.

The annual parade marches through the heart of downtown Reno and honors veterans and those currently serving in the military. Opening ceremonies start at Virginia Street Bridge at 11:11 a.m.; the parade follows and continues downtown. | veterans.nv.gov

“Polar Express” train

Nov. 15-Dec. 243 | Carson City Eastgate Depot | Carson City, Nev.

This magical adventure is a one-hour diesel train ride to the North Pole and back. While you won’t disembark the train, you will see Santa, his elves and the North Pole in all its splendor. | visitcarsoncity.com

Cadillac Ball

Nov. 16 | Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe | Truckee

Rotary Club of Truckee presents the 41st annual Cadillac Ball. The theme is Glitter & Gold; come in true glam fashion. The night features music by Groove Foundry, a gourmet buffet dinner, a silent auction, a costume contest for cash and a grand prize raffle. | cadillacball.com

Valhalla Winter Fest

Nov. 22-24 | Valhalla Grand Hall | South Lake Tahoe

Activities celebrating the season include the popular Holiday Faire featuring a variety of local and regional arts and crafts vendors, the Grand Hall decked out in traditional holiday style, refreshments, photos with Santa, a raffle and holiday cheer. | valhallatahoe.com

Magical Markleeville Christmas Faire

Nov. 23 | Markleeville

Visit with Santa and enjoy crafters, food and a cookie contest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | alpinecounty.com

Crafts for Christmas

Nov. 29-Dec. 1 | Nugget Casino Resort | Sparks, Nev.

This holiday season, Crafts for Christmas returns with three days of activities, including gift booths, holiday food and drink demonstrations, ideas for festive Christmas parties and more. Local musical groups will be performing. | Facebook Nugget Casino Resort

Candy Cane Express trains

Nov. 29-Dec. 15 | V&T Depot | Virginia City, Nev.

Begin the holiday season aboard vintage, heated coaches traveling along the historic Virginia & Truckee route to Gold Hill. Savor hot chocolate, candy canes and cookies during this magical trip. | virginiatruckee.com

Tahoe City Holiday Hop

Nov. 30 | Downtown | Tahoe City

Kick off the holiday season in style at the Tahoe City Holiday Hop. Stroll and shop through local stores while enjoying wine, snacks, good cheer and festive surroundings Pick up a Shop Local card for a chance to win prizes. | visittahoecity.org

Christmas Holidays in Genoa

Nov. 30-Dec. 1 | Genoa, Nev.

Enjoy Christmas caroling, Genoa Tree Lighting and visit with Santa’s, holiday refreshments and more on Nov. 30. Kids can join Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. | genoanevada.org

Christmas on the Comstock

Dec. 1-31 | Area venues | Virginia City, Nev.

Celebrate Christmas as they did in the 19th Century in this month-long celebration. Historic Virginia City hosts a Sierra Concert with the Comstock Cowboys at Piper’s Opera House, the Grinch Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl, Parade of Lights, photos with Santa and V&T Candy Cane Express. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Hometown Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

Dec. 6-7 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.

This Northern Nevada tradition features marching bands, Christmas costumes, adorable animals and festive floats all representing “A Season of Giving.” The tree lighting is on Dec. 6 and the parade on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. | cityofsparks.us

Parade of Lights

Dec. 5, 6, 7 | Area venues | Carson City, Nev.

The kickoff starts in Gardnerville on Dec. 5 with the lighting of heritage Park. On Dec. 6 the gazebo in Minden is lighted. The annual parade on Dec. 7 offers floats, marching bands, color guard and a special guest from the North Pole. The parade goes along State Route 395 from Heritage Park to Minden Park. The theme is favorite holiday movie. | visitcarsonvalley.org

Festival of Trees and Lights

Dec. 6 & 8 | Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

A multi-day holiday extravaganza featuring lavishly decorated holiday trees, wreaths and decor, local entertainment, a kids’ craft area, photos with Santa, and a Teddy Bear Hospital. | bartonhealth.org

At the movies



Manhattan Short Film Festival

Oct. 4-6 | UNR Crowley Student Union | Reno, Nev.

The Final Ten Manhattan Short finalists hail from seven countries with films from France, Iran, Canada, Germany and Finland alongside two films from USA and a record three from the United Kingdom. | manhattanshort.com

“Romance”

Oct. 5-6 | The Hanger | South Lake Tahoe

“Romance,” the final chapter of annual films by Level 1, captures a modern-day golden age in skiing. Sierra-at-Tahoe is hosting a showing from 6 to 10 p.m. | sierraattahoe.com

Snow Stoke: Ski/Snowboard Movie Series

Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

Every Wednesday in October from 7 to 9 p.m., there will be a showing of one ski and one snowboard movie from years past to light the fire for the upcoming winter. | tdrpd.org



“Winterland”

Oct. 10 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev.

Teton Gravity Research filmmakers collaborated with 23 of the world’s most accomplished freeskiers and snowboarders to make “Winterland” and to showcase thrilling and extreme footage. At its core, the film is a celebration of ski and snowboard culture. | tetongravity.com

“Roadless”

Oct. 13 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

This one-night-only premiere of Teton Gravity Research’s new feature-length snowboard film, “Roadless, “ features local Jeremy Jones, Travis Rice and Bryan Iguchi on a foot-powered mission through some of the most remote terrain in the lower 48. | tetongravity.com

Reel Rock 14

Oct. 25, Nov. 15 | Area venues

Get ready for climbing’s greatest stories, stars and sends coming with Reel Rock 14. This season’s tour features new short films that will deliver heart-thumping action at Lake Tahoe Community College in South Lake Tahoe on Oct. 25 and Cargo in Reno, Nev., on Nov. 15. | reelrocktour.com

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Nov. 10 | McKinley Arts & Culture Center | Sparks, Nev.

Wild & Scenic films combine stellar filmmaking, beautiful cinematography and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire and ignite solutions and possibilities to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for the next generation. | blackrockdesert.org

Backcountry Film Festival

Oct. 25 & Nov. 16 | Area venues

Backcountry Film Festival is a celebration of the human-powered experience. The Oct. 25 showing is at 7 p.m. at the Patagonia Outlet in Reno, Nev., with two showings on Nov. 16 at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee starting at 6:30 p.m. | winterwildlands.org

Kirkwood Deep Riders

Dec. 14 | Kirkwood Mountain Resort

The season’s best edits directly from skiers and riders will be featured in this annual ode to Kirkwood. Skiers and riders can enter videos until Nov. 15. | kirkwood.com

Tahoe Film Fest

Dec. 5-8 | Area venues | North Lake Tahoe

Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships’ annual environmental film festival will present an important section of new and exciting productions from the U.S. and Latin America that have been screened in various festivals throughout the world. | tahoefilmfest.org

Tahoe Adventure Film Festival

Dec. 7 | MontBleu Resort Casino | Stateline, Nev.

Marking 17 years of adventure-sports cinematography and culture, Tahoe Adventure Film Festival is the annual gathering of the who’s who of outdoor adventure set in a hypnotic theatrical show of go-go dancers and dramatic action imagery by the best Tahoe photographers. | laketahoefilmfestival.com

Howlin’ Good Times

Hauntober

Until Oct. 31 | Virginia City, Nev.

Otherworldly “haunts” exist during Halloween as Virginia City celebrates its ghostly history and offers a month of ghost experiences. See the places and feel the chill with Bats in the Belfry Ghost Tours or jump on board the V & T Railroad Halloween train for a spooky trip. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Reno Fright Fest

Until Oct. 31 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev.

Fans can hop aboard the “Terror Train” for a haunted ride or visit “Slaughter House,” the largest indoor haunted house in Nevada. | renofrightfest.com

Zombie Prom

Oct. 12 | Cargo Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Get your best zombie costume on for the Zombie Prom from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring a DJ, live band, free prom photos, costume contests with prizes, professional zombie makeovers, raffle and the crowning of the prom king and queen. 21+. | renozombieprom.com

Truckee Haunted Historic Tour

Oct. 17-18 | Downtown Truckee

Part fact and part fiction, this spooky nighttime tour begins and ends at Moody’s Bistro Bar. The tour takes guests through historic downtown accompanied by hilarious and outrageous performers from the Old West. | truckeehistorytour.org

Tahoe Terror

Oct. 18, 19, 20 | Tallac Historic Site | South Lake Tahoe

High-school students perform as the ghosts of past famed occupants of the site and haunted tour guides include interpretive and educational information on the estates’ histories as they escort guests around the sites. | tahoeheritage.org

Ghost Walk

Oct. 19 | Carson City, Nev.

Carson City’s spooky and intriguing history is explored and theatrically re-lived in the 27th annual Carson City Ghost Walk. Guided tours depart from the corner of Third and Curry streets from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with Madame Curry & The Vampire Hunters. | carsoncityghostwalk.com

The Haunting

Oct. 24 | West Shore Café | Homewood

This Halloween dinner experience won’t be for the faint of heart. Guests will first gain VIP access to Homewood’s haunted chairlift ride before they are served a spooky supper. Expect killer cocktails, swamp juice, treacle tarts, bat wings, cauldrons of eyeballs and finger foods. | westshorecafe.com

Ghost Tour

Oct. 24, Nov. 14 & 28 | Gold Hill Hotel | Gold Hill, Nev.

What better place to explore for spirits than the oldest hotel in Nevada, the Gold Hill Hotel, established in 1861. Explore in small groups, various sites in and around the hotel, with several Northern Nevada Ghost Hunters guiding the way. | comstockfoundation.org

“Witches Brouhaha”

Oct. 24 | UNR Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.

Experience the ghostly sounds of Halloween when the Reno Wind Symphony performs spooky musical selections. Wear your most frightful costumes. | renowindsymphony.com

Zombie Cabaret & Walk

Oct. 25-26 | Hard Rock | Stateline, Nev.

Hard Rock hosts a weekend of festivities with the Living Dead DJ on the Guitar Plaza and Center Bar, as well as the Zombie Cabaret in Vinyl on Oct. 25. The haunts continue on Oct. 26 with the Zombie Walk in Guitar Plaza, the return of the Living Dead DJ, and the Zombie Cabaret and Costume Contest in Vinyl. | hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

Halloweekend at Homewood

Oct. 25-27 | Homewood Mountain Resort | Homewood

When the sun goes down the goblins, ghosts, and ghouls come out from 3 to 9 p.m. there will be a peak-to-shore fright-fest featuring spooky fun for the whole family. Take a stroll through the trick-or-treat village at South Base featuring free scary movie showings, face painting, pumpkin decorating, and surprises from local vendors. | skihomewood.com

Reno Zombie Crawl

Oct. 26 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.

The Reno Zombie Crawl is back for its 10th year. USA Today puts this zombie bar crawl in the Top 10 of costumed Halloween parties. Participants buy a crawl cup with a map of 40 bars in the downtown area. Costumes are a must. | crawlreno.com

Freakers’ Ball

Oct. 26 | MontBleu Resort | Stateline, Nev.

The 41st annual Freakers’ Ball, Lake Tahoe’s largest and most extravagant Halloween party, offers three parties in one. It has become legendary due to partygoers who take risqué to the limit. DJs, go-go dancers, laser lights and $10,000 in contest prizes. | montbleuresort.com

Halloween Monsters & Metal Bash

Oct. 26 | Alibi Ale Works | Incline Village, Nev.

All you ghouls, zombies and monsters, it’s time for Alibi Ale Works-Incline 1st Halloween Party from 9 p.m. to midnight featuring Metal Echo. Come in costume and skip the cover; prizes for Best Costume. | facebook.com

Creeper’s Ball

Oct. 26 | Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, Nev.

The Creeper’s Ball returns to the casino’s Crown Room with Tainted Love, guest DJs and Halloween after party. | crystalbaycasino.com

Halloween Bash and Costume Party

Oct. 31 | The Loft | South Lake Tahoe

There will be a slew of mind-bending fun as world-class magicians make their way through The Loft Theatre featuring DJ Jos Beatz. Prizes for best costumes. | thelofttahoe.com

Hole-O-ween

Oct. 31 | Tahoe Biltmore | Crystal Bay, Nev.

Wormhole Tahoe and Rambo Party Productions are teaming up to bring one haunted, hell of a night, in all the best ways: Hole-O-ween featuring Stylust, with support from LabRat, Dastardly and Rambo. | tahoebiltmore.com

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Oct. 31 | Tahoe Art Haus | Tahoe City

Relive this 1975 cult classic through the elaborate dances and rock songs. For the first time, there will be a live shadow cast by Amber’s Sweets who will act out the movie and sell props. Dress up as your favorite character and be prepared to sing along to the Time Warp starting at 10 p.m. | tahoearthauscinema.com





Lil pumpkins

Harvest Festival & Pumpkin Patch

Until Oct. 31 | Corley Ranch | Gardnerville, Nev.

The pumpkin patch is open every October with thousands of pumpkins. Kids can enjoy a hay slide, straw maze, miniature golf and bounce house. Join in on the pig races, take hay wagon rides or visit with farm animals. | corleyranch.com

Andelin Farm Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

Until Oct. 31 | Sparks, Nev.

The pumpkin patch features a variety of pick-your-own pumpkins and activities such as a hay ride, cow train, meeting the farm animals, lassoing, a corn shed, a hay bale maze for kids, cow milking, sling shooting, hamster wheel, bean bag toss, kids’ corn maze, the cart track, hay jump, farm tracks game in the kids corn maze, duck races and funny photo boards. | www.andelinfamilyfarm.com

Ferrari Farms Fall Festival

Until Oct. 31 | Reno, Nev.

The seasonal event features a variety of pumpkins, squash, gourds and decorations, a 5-acre corn maze, hayrides, farm animals and other attractions. | ferrarifarms.org

Halloween Hollow

Until Oct. 31 | Idlewild Park | Reno, Nev.

Halloween fun is kicked up a notch with free family entertainment and free trick-or-treating for children at this month-long event. | renoriver.org

Harvest Festival

Oct. 4-14 | Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley

Celebrate the changing of the seasons with Harvest games, caramel apple decorating, glow golf, apple bobbing and more. | destinationhotels.com

Fall Festival

Oct. 12 | Northwoods Clubhouse | Tahoe Donner

This popular, local festival offers something for everyone, including food, arts and crafts, vendors, entertainment, doggie dip, seasonal beer offerings, pumpkin patch and a carnival area for kids. | tahoedonner.com

Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch

Oct. 12 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

This fun-filled day of games and activities includes an obstacle course, carnival games, pie-eating contests and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Costumes are a must. All ages. | tcpud.org

Pumpkin Patch

Oct. 19 | Incline Park | Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Village Nursery School’s annual Pumpkin Patch is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entertainment includes bilingual DJ Felipe Leon, local dancers, a raffle and silent auction with grand prizes of Disneyland tickets, paddleboards, sports equipment and more. There are food trucks, bounce houses, bungee trampolines, face painting, pony rides, hay maze, pumpkins and more. | (775) 831 4040, ivns.vhost4.sierraweb.com

Harvest Train

Oct. 19-20 | Carson City, Nev.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum hosts the fifth annual Harvest Train with steam train rides, a pumpkin patch, craft fair and food trucks. | nvculture.org

Pumpkin Palooza

Oct. 20 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.

Expect all things pumpkin: pumpkinseed spitting contest, pumpkin-pie eating contest, a pumpkin beauty contest and a pumpkin derby. Include live music, zombie walk and scary tales in the schoolhouse and you got a full day of family fun. | pumpkinpalooza.org

Trail of Treats and Terror

Oct. 24 | Area venues | Incline Village, Nev.

Incline Parks & Recreation presents Trail of Treats and Terror from 4 to 7 p.m. Play ghoulish games, try terrifying treats, wiggle with daring dancing and capture a fun and wacky family portrait. | yourtahoeplace.com

Halloween Parade

Oct. 25 | Train Depot | Truckee

Kids of all ages can parade down Donner Pass Road to the Community Arts Center where they trick or treat with area nonprofits and businesses. The parade leaves the Train Depot at 6 p.m. | tdrpd.org

Halloween Trick or Treat

Oct. 26 | Discovery Museum | Reno , Nev.

For a hauntingly good time, visit the museum in costume and trick-or-treat from gallery to gallery. There’ll be spooky decorations and delicious treats for all of the friendly or scary ghosts, ghouls and goblins who dare to attend. | nvdm.org

Hugs N Heroes

Oct. 27 | JUSTin Hope Center | Sparks, Nev.

Hugs N Heroes is a fun, safety carnival that allows special needs families to interact with local first responders. Dress up as your favorite superhero. This event is free of charge. | justinhope.org

Boo-Nanza

Oct. 29 | Carson City Community Center | Carson City, Nev.

Celebrate Halloween with the whole family at the Carson City Community Center and the library for trick or treating, a haunted house, a costume contest, games, crafts and more. | visitcarsoncity.com

Tahoe City Trick-or-Treat

Oct. 31 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City

Trick or Treat for kids of all ages is from 4 to 6 p.m. starting at Heritage Plaza. Local businesses will pass out candy to those in costume. Pick up a free glow necklace and treat bag. | tcpud.org

Halloween Carnival

Oct. 31 | Kahle Community Center | Stateline, Nev.

Kiwanis of Lake Tahoe hosts a Halloween Carnival Celebration from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Carnival games, treats and community booths. | (775) 586-7271

Goblin Halloween Parade

Oct. 31 | VC Jerky Company | Virginia City, Nev.

Bring your favorite little goblin dressed to scare at 4 p.m. After the parade, enjoy a safe trick or treat on C Street with merchants and saloons. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Halloween Party and Hay Ride

Oct. 31 | Genoa Town Hall | Genoa, Nev.

This fun party and hay ride at 5:30 p.m. winds around Genoa. Parents bring their ghosts and ghouls for a safe Halloween gathering. The town will provide a main dish and soft drinks. Parents bring a side dish and adult beverages. | genoanevada.org

Trick or Treat Safety Street

Oct. 31 | CVI C Hall | Minden, Nev.

With a small admission fee, Trick-or-Treaters can walk through a maze of more than 20 local business and enter into a raffle for a chance to win prizes and one of three costumes contests. Awards will be given for the best child, adult and family costumes. | visitcarsonvalley.org