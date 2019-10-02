Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals | Fall 2019 edition

CULINARY DELIGHTS | LIVE MUSIC | THE ARTS | FESTIVALS & FRIVOLITY
Culinary delights
Donner Summit Fest
Oct. 5 | Clair Tappaan Lodge | Norden
This Donner Summit fundraiser event offers beer tasting, traditional German food, live music, a bounce house, silent auction and scavenger hunt. The event includes a free 2-mile fun run. | clairtappaanlodge.com
Alibi Truckee Oktoberfest
Oct. 5 | Alibi Ale Works | Truckee
Get your lederhosen ready, it’s Alibi Truckee’s 3rd Annual Oktoberfest party with the parking lot turned into an outdoor beer garden from noon to 11 p.m. Featuring custom German steins, German-inspired food and playing Oktoberfest games all day long. | facebook.com
Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop
Oct. 5 | Downtown Truckee
The downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop returns for the 16th year to support selected nonprofits: Big Brothers, Big Sisters of North Lake Tahoe and Nevada County. This locals and visitors’ favorite brings 1,000 people downtown to enjoy wine tasting, food sampling and shopping. | truckee.com
Downtown Wine Walk
Oct. 5, Nov. 1 , Dec. 6 | Carson City, Nev.
Downtown Wine Walk is held the first Saturday of every month. Participants receive a commemorative wine glass and endless reasons to stroll through downtown sipping and tasting the afternoon away. | visitcarsoncity.com
Main Street Gardnerville’s Fall Fest
Oct. 5 | Heritage Park | Gardnerville, Nev.
The festival provides family fun with harvest events, vendors, scarecrow building, the fifth annual Coffin Races, Zombie Stretcher Races, face painting and more. | mainstreetgardnerville.org
Brewmaster’s Dinner
Oct. 5 | Kirkwood
10 Barrel Brewing will showing its beer selections and limited editions paired with the creations of Kirkwood chefs at 6:30 p.m. | kirkwood.com
Oktoberfest
Oct. 5-6 | Camp Richardson | South Lake Tahoe
This free family event offers traditional Bavarian food and games, a beer garden and live polka music. There will also be chances to win a mountain bike, yodeling and costume contests, pumpkin bowling and more. | camprichardson.com
Southern Fare on the Square
Oct. 5-6 | Victorian Square | Reno, Nev.
Enjoy down-home cookin’, music and Southern hospitality all weekend. It features live brass, Zydeco and Southern rock bands; fun crafts and favorite Southern food dishes. | nuggetcasinoresort.com
Toast of the Canyon Wine Train
Oct. 12 | Carson City
Relax on a train ride down the Carson River Canyon at 5 p.m. Snack on hors d’oeuvres with a glass of white wine and enjoy beautiful river views. Special guests include Civil War volunteer John Tyson. | vtrailway.com
Eldorado Great Italian Festival
Oct. 12-13 | Eldorado Resort Casino | Reno, Nev.
Eldorado Great Italian Festival transforms downtown Reno into Little Italy with a grape stomp, wine walk, an Italian farmers’ market, food booths and free, live entertainment all weekend long. | eldoradoreno.com
Wine Walk at the Carson Mall
Oct. 12, Nov. 9 & Dec. 14 | Carson Mall | Carson City, Nev.
Come sip and shop at the Carson Mall on the second Saturday of the month from 2 to 6 p.m. | visitcarsoncity.com
Wine & Dine
Oct. 16 | Dolan Lexus | Reno, Nev.
Edible Reno-Tahoe and Dolan Lexus present the fourth annual Wine & Dine, featuring culinary creations prepared by local chefs and fine wines provided by Tavern Craft Distributing. Proceeds benefit Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology’s culinary program. | ediblerenotahoe.com
Wine Walk
Oct. 19, Nov. 16 & Dec. 21 | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.
The Wine Walk along the Truckee River is from 2 to 5 p.m. on every third Saturday of the month. | renoriver.org
Grand Sierra Beer & Chili Festival
Oct. 19-20 | Grand Sierra Resort and Casino | Reno, Nev.
With the autumn chill beginning to settle into the air, nothing says fall quite like a hot bowl of chili. Admission is free; gates open from 1 to 5 p.m. Check out the live music and vendors, buy some chili and other cool stuff or get a pass for unlimited beer tasting. | gsrbeerandchili.com
Community Soup Nights
Oct. 22, Nov. 12 & 20 | Area venues
Slow Food Lake Tahoe brings community together for a warm, hearty bowl of soup. For $5, participants get soup and bread; for an additional $2 there’s salad. It’s a bring-your-own-bowl event at the Farm Shop on Oct. 22, Cottonwood Restaurant on Nov. 12 and Alibi Ale Works on Nov. 20 — all in Truckee. No RSVPs; all are welcome. | slowfoodlaketahoe.org
Battleborn Beerfest & Chili Cook-off
Oct. 25 | The Chateau | Incline Village, Nev.
Enjoy a beer festival and tasty chili cook-off at The Chateau from 4 to 8 p.m. to benefit youth education and Boys & Girls Club North Lake Tahoe. Enjoy craft beer tasting and Country Western music and line-dancing lessons. | battlebornbeerfest.com
South Lake Tahoe Food & Wine Festival
Oct. 25-27 | Harrah’s and Harvey’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.
The 10th annual South Lake Tahoe Food & Wine Festival features a weekend of food, fine wine and high spirits with dinners, concerts, parties and more. | caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe
Reno Beer Crawl
Oct. 26, Nov. 23 | The Library Tap House | Reno, Nev.
Attendees can sample domestic, nationally recognized and locally distributed craft beers across 15 different locations. This self-guided event is every fourth Saturday of the month. | renobeercrawl.com
An Evening of Food, Beer and Wine Tasting
Nov. 1 | Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.
Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe hosts this annual event to raise money for projects, grants and scholarships. Attendees sip wines from Northern California’s top wineries and sample delicious appetizers, entrees and desserts from local restaurants. | sislt.org
Tahoe Chocolate & Wine Festival
Nov. 2 | Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe | Incline Village, Nev.
Pure Imagination is the theme of the annual Tahoe Chocolate & Wine Festival. Enjoy sampling chocolate from local chefs paired with regional wines from Northern California. The event benefits Tahoe SAFE Alliance. | tahoechocolatefestival.org
Downtown Wine Walk
Nov. 2 & Dec. 7 | Carson City, Nev.
Take pleasure in a stroll through historic downtown while enjoying a wine walk on the first Saturday of every month from 1 to 5 p.m. | downtowncarson.org
Passport to Dining
Nov. 7 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach
Get your passport to 30 tasting stations from restaurants, caterers, breweries, wineries and distilleries. A raffle and a silent auction showcase Northern California getaway packages and many valuable items. | northtahoebusiness.org
Chemistry of the Cocktail
Nov. 8 | The Discovery | Reno, Nev.
Come as a flapper, gangster, silent film star or come as you are and explore 1920s-style libations and enjoy fare from local culinary purveyors at the museum’s premiere fundraiser. | nvdm.org
An Elegant Affair
Nov. 22 | Boatworks Mall | Tahoe City
Celebrate an elegant evening of tasty bites, fine wines and elegant attire to benefit North Tahoe Boosters from 6:30 to 9 p.m. | northtahoeboosters.org
Live Music
Offbeat Music Festival
Oct. 3-5 | Midtown Reno, Nev.
Hear more than 100 performances of the best homegrown musicians, regional bands and nationally recognized artists. Discover new music at unique and intimate locations around the core of midtown Reno. | offbeatreno.com
Classix Series: The Dawn of Beethoven
Oct. 5 & 6 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.
Maestro Laura Jackson and the Reno Phil Orchestra ring in the 51st season celebrating the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven, framing the season with some of his most iconic early and late works. | pioneercenter.com
Apex Concerts: Songs of Thanksgiving
Oct. 8 | Hall Recital Hall | Reno, Nev.
The multi-award-winning Brentano String Quartet, an ensemble-in-residence at the Yale School of Music, will perform a program featuring the works of Palestrina, Davidovsky and Beethoven Op. 132 mirrored by Mendelasohn Op. 13. | events.unr.edu
California Caravan to WonderGrass
Oct. 17-19 | Area venues
Ahead of its 2020 season, WinterWonderGrass Music & Brew Festival offers a way to celebrate the upcoming event and receive free tickets or buy advance one. The series will make stops in Truckee on Oct. 17 at Tahoe Food Hub, in Tahoe City on Oct. 18 at Moe’s Original BBQ and back to Truckee on Oct. 19 at Alibi Ale Works. The culminating event will end up in Manchester, Vt., on Oct. 26. | winterwondergrass.com
Carson Valley POPS Autumn Concert
Oct. 19 | CVIC Hall | Minden, Nev.
Carson Valley Pops Orchestra will delight young and old with a lineup of musical selections. The concert starts at 7 p.m. | cvpops.org
Reno Chamber Orchestra
Oct. 19 & 20 | UNR Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.
Featuring Donato Cabrera and Helen Kim on violin performing works from Wagner, S. Adams and Beethoven. | renochamberorchestra.org
“Overture of the Season”
Oct. 20 | Carson City Community Center | Carson City, Nev.
Carson City Symphony, directed by David Bugli, will open its 36th season with a concert featuring Carson City Symphony Concertmaster Brian Fox performing the Joseph Haydn Violin Concerto No. 1 in C Major. | ccsymphony.com
Nevada Wind Ensemble & Concert Winds
Oct. 23, Dec. 9 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.
Using one-per-part instrumentation, the Wind Ensemble performs a broad repertoire of classic and contemporary styles, ranging from large band works to chamber pieces. The ensemble tours regularly and provides the opportunity to collaborate with world-class guest conductors and guest artists. | unr.edu
Hangtown Music Festival
Oct. 24-27 | El Dorado County Fairgrounds | Placerville
The ninth annual Hangtown Music Festival includes the host band Railroad Earth plus Greensky Bluegrass, Dark Star Orchestra, The Wood Brothers and more. Expect food and drink vendors, a kids’ zone and camping. | hangtownfestival.com
An Evening with the Divas
Nov. 2 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City, Nev.
Cindy Sabatini, Christina Bourne, Khalilah Cage and Misty Rea with accompaniment by Phreenium will be gracing the Performance Hall Stage for one night only. A silent auction and specialty drinks and chocolate will all be available. All proceeds benefit the Brewery Arts Center. | breweryarts.org
Classix Series: Enigma Variations
Nov. 9 & 10 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.
The Reno Phil welcomes violinist Oliver Leitner performing Chausson’s rhapsodic Poème, an exquisite, lyrical showcase for the violin. Haydn’s Symphony No. 49 is a prime musical manifestation of the Sturm und Drang period in Germany. | renophil.com
Veteran’s Day Salute
Nov. 10 | UNR Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.
Reno Wind Symphony pays special tribute to the veterans of the armed forces. Radio personality Ross Mitchell will emcee. | renowindsymphony.com
Nevada Chamber Opera: Once Upon a Time
Nov. 15-16 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.
The University of Nevada, Reno presents a program of wonderful, lyrical scenes from musical theater and operas celebrating “The Royal Ball.” | events.unr.edu
Apex Concert: Young Beethoven
Dec. 5 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.
Apex Concerts begins early celebrations of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth with a program featuring the works from the early years of the master’s life. | events.unr.edu
“Spirit of the Season”
Dec. 6-8 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.
Reno Philharmonic Orchestra delights audiences with this annual tradition. Dr. Jason Alteri leads with the renowned orchestra, Reno Phil Chorus, the Santa Tappers, singers, student performers and Santa Claus. | renophil.com
“Messiah”
Dec. 7-22 | Area venues
TOCCATA presents its annual grand performance of Handel’s classic with Maestro James Rawie. | toccatatahoe.com
The Arts
Valhalla’s Threesome of Comedies
Oct. 3-5 | Tallac Historic Site | South Lake Tahoe
These newly discovered comedy one-acts were chosen from more than 90 submitted for consideration in the 2019 Word Wave Play Competition. Theatrical Art professionals selected the top three one-acts to perform as full productions. | valhallatahoe.showare.com
“The Cake”
Until Oct. 19 | Redfield Studio Theater | Reno, Nev.
Della makes cakes, not judgment calls — those she leaves to her husband, Tim. But when the girl she helped raise comes back home to North Carolina to get married and the fiancé is actually a fiancée, Della’s life gets turned upside down. | unr.edu
“Harvey”
Until Oct. 19 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.
This Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy is the story of Elwood P. Dowd, a friendly man with a very strange best friend — a 6-foot, 3.5-inch invisible rabbit named Harvey. Elwood’s sister tries to have him committed at the sanatorium, but Elwood and Harvey have other plans. | renolittletheater.org
“Let the Right One In”
Until Oct. 26 | Good Luck Macbeth | Reno, Nev.
Oskar is a bullied lonely teenage boy living with his mother on a housing estate at the edge of town, when a spate of sinister killings rock the neighborhood. Eli is the young girl next door. Sensing in each other a kindred spirit, the two become devoted friends. | goodluckmacbeth.org
“The Legend of Georgia McBride”
Until Oct. 26 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.
This spirited comedy, written by Matthew Lopez and directed by Rod Hearn, takes improvisation to a sassy, new level. | bruka.org
Tahoe Art Walk
Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14 | Area venues | South Lake Tahoe
Tahoe Art Walk on the second Saturday of the month is coordinated by Make Tahoe and Scott Forrest Fine Art Studio. Go online to see a map of participating businesses and visit them between 4 to 8 p.m. It’s free. | maketahoe.com
MOMIX: Viva
Oct. 15 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.
Explore wonder through a lens that only MOMIX can provide. Viva is a mix-and-match variety of sections from their beloved shows. MOMIX takes you into a surreal fantasy world, with multi-layered performances engaging for all ages. | pioneercenter.com
Writers in the Woods
Oct. 18-19, Nov. 1-2 | Sierra Nevada College | Incline Village, Nev.
Sierra Nevada College hosts its Writers in The Woods series featuring author readings and workshops open to all. | sierranevada.edu
“Ironbound”
Oct. 18-Nov. 3 | Restless Artists Theatre | Reno, Nev.
At a bus stop, Darja, a Polish immigrant cleaning lady, is done talking about feelings; it’s time to talk money. She negotiates for her future with men who can offer her love or security, but never both. This is a darkly funny, heartbreaking portrait of a woman for whom love is a luxury. | rattheatre.org
“The Pillowman”
Oct. 24-Nov. 3 | Lake Tahoe Community College | South Lake Tahoe
With echoes of Stoppard, Kafka and the Brothers Grimm, “The Pillowman” centers on a writer in an unnamed totalitarian state, who is being interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories and their similarities to a series of child murders. The result is an examination of the nature and purpose of art. | ltcc.edu
“Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells, Santa Smells”
Nov. 3 | Atlantis Casino Resort | Reno, Nev.
TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada’s third annual Family Gala Fundraiser presents this holiday classic along with photos with Santa, face painting, arts and crafts, dinner and silent auction. | twnn.org
The Biggest Little Theatre & New Works Festival
Nov. 4-10 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.
Brüka Theatre presents a new series of plays, readings and workshops. | bruka.org
“The Light Burns Blue”
Nov. 6-16 | Damonte Ranch High School | Reno, Nev.
During the World War I, 17-year-old Elsie Wright fools the world into believing she has photographed fairies in her garden. An ambitious young reporter seeks to expose Elsie as a fraud. But there’s more to Elsie’s story than a simple hoax. | tmcc.edu
“Mathilda, The Musical”
Nov. 8-24 | Carson City Community Center | Carson City, Nev.
Roald Dahl’s internationally acclaimed, high-energy will play in Nevada for the first time. It is an absolute must for theater lovers of all ages. | wnmtc.com
“The Humans”
Nov. 15-30 | Reno Little Theater | Reno, Nev.
This 2016 Tony award-winning drama for Best Play tells the story of the Blake family’s Thanksgiving dinner where the heart and horrors of the fractured family are exposed.
| renolittletheater.org
“The Importance of Being Ernest”
Nov. 15-23 | Reno High School | Reno, Nev.
Oscar Wilde’s famous comedy is about John Worthing, a carefree gentleman and inventor of a fictitious brother, “Ernest,” whose wicked ways afford John an excuse to leave his country home from time to time and journey to London. | tmcc.edu
Handel: Messiah
Nov. 19 | Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.
Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with Handel’s “Messiah,” presented by the University Symphony Orchestra, University Symphonic Chorus, University Concert Chorus and University Chamber Singers. | events.unr.edu
Fall Dance Festival
Nov. 21-23 | Redfield Proscenium Theatre | Reno, Nev.
The Fall Dance Festival showcases UNR dance students in new choreographic works by faculty, guest artists and selected student choreographers. | unr.edu/cla/theatredance
“That’s Entertainment”
Nov. 22-23 | Dandini Campus | Reno, Nev.
“That’s Entertainment” features an original program of song and dance from popular Broadway musicals in an exciting cabaret-style setting. Hear songs from contemporary productions with interpretations of the classics, too. | tmcc.edu
Santa’s Christmas Wonderland
Nov. 26-Dec. 29 | Eldorado Resort Casino | Reno, Nev.
Santa’s Christmas Wonderland features glittering costumes, sensational sets, a dazzling cast and the highest kicking chorus dancers this side of the North Pole. | eldoradoreno.com
A Christmas Story, The Musical”
Nov. 29-Dec. 1 | Pioneer Center | Reno, Nev.
This performance brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage. Set in 1940s Indiana, a young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. | pioneercenter.com
“Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge”
Nov. 29-Dec.21 | Good Luck Macbeth | Reno, Nev.
The premise of the parody is the question: What if Dickens’ Mrs. Cratchit wasn’t so goody-goody, but instead was an angry, stressed-out, modern-day, American woman who wanted out of this harsh London 1840s life? The main character is the hard-drinking, suicidal Gladys Cratchit. | goodluckmacbeth.org
“Son of a … Buttcracker 9”
Nov. 29-Dec. 21 | Brüka Theatre | Reno, Nev.
In this ridiculous parody of “The Nutcracker,” an outlandish underbelly of Mary Shelly-isms, neologisms and Brüka-isms abound.
A Classic Rock Christmas
Nov. 30 | Nugget Casino Resort | Sparks, Nev.
Take five phenomenally talented rock stars, singing the worlds most beloved Christmas songs combined with the chords and music of the top classic-rock hits of all time and you get what A Classic Rock Christmas starring December People is all about.
“4 X’mas”
Dec. 6-7 | Dandini Campus | Reno, Nev.
This is an evening of four short one-act plays including “Office Party,” “Santa’s Clara,” “The First Noel and Santa Comes to the King David.” “Yule Believe” finishes the evening. | tmcc.edu
“Frozen, Jr.”
Dec. 6-15 | Brewery Arts Center | Carson City, Nev.
The enchanting modern classic is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film. | wildhorsetheater.com
“Winter Dreams”
Dec. 6-22 | Sierra Marketplace | Reno, Nev.
The most unusual, breathtaking and hilarious performers come together in “Winter Dreams,” a blend of modern entertainment with Old-World artistry. Audiences of all ages will enjoy the skills honed by years of dedication and training. | magictheatercircus.com
“Hearts Like Fists
Dec. 6-22 | Restless Artists Theater | Reno, Nev.
This superhero noir comedy is about the dangers of love. Can the Crimefighters stop Doctor X? Do Peter and Lisa have a chance at love? And who is the girl with a face like a plate? | rattheatre.org
“A Year with Frog and Toad”
Dec. 14-15 | Damonte Ranch High School | Reno, Nev.
Two great friends, the cheerful Frog and the grumpy Toad, work and play their way through four fun-filled seasons. | sierraschoolofperformingarts.org
Festivals & Frivolity
Alpenglow Tailgate Talks
Oct. 3, 19, 24, 28, Nov. 21, Dec. 14 | Alpenglow Sports | Tahoe City
Alpenglow Sports’ Tailgate Talk series of Fall 2019 is the largest Tailgate Talk lineup to date for the mountain shop. Famed athletes, conservationists, photographers and others will give free talks at 7 p.m. Beverages are available for purchase; all proceeds go to a nonprofit beneficiary. | alpenglowsports.com
World Cowboy Fast Draw Championships
Oct. 3-6 | Churchill County Fairgrounds | Fallon, Nev.
Fast-draw enthusiasts from around the world compete with single-action revolvers, similar to those used in the Old West. Contestants dress in Western-style clothing and use pre-1900-style holsters. | cowboyfastdraw.com
Fall Fish Festival
Oct. 5-6 | Taylor Creek Visitor Center | South Lake Tahoe
The festival focuses on a variety of fish species that live in Lake Tahoe and its rivers. This free family event offers a wide variety of educational and entertaining activities, including fish painting, mascots Lulu the Lahontan Cutthroat and Sandy and Rocky Salmon, Smokey the Bear and booths. | fs.usda.gov
World Championship Outhouse Races
Oct. 5-6 | C Street | Virginia City
Teams of three costumed outhouse racers are pitted against each other in an all-out potty race. One person rides and the remaining team members push, pull or drag the decorated outhouses down the racetrack. Vote for the ugliest, the prettiest, the most unusual outhouses, during the People’s Choice Awards. | visitvirginiacitynv.com
Rebelle Rally
Oct. 10-19 | Area venues | California and Nevada
The 2019 edition of Rebelle Rally will start in Olympic Valley and end in San Diego. It will cover approximately 2,000 kilometers of California and Nevada desert driving via dirt roads, double tracks, trails and sand dunes. The course will cross iconic locations and off-road recreational vehicle venues. | rebellerally.com
Ultra4 National Championships
Oct. 12-13 | Wild West Motorsports Park | Sparks, Nev.
Fans call it the “King of The Hammers in a Short Course.” More than 120 of the best drivers in the sport compete in the high-flying action and extreme rock racing. | wildwestmotorsportspark.com
Wrangler/Professional’s Choice National Finals
Oct. 20-26 | Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center | Sparks, Nev.
American Cowboys Team Roping Association attracts competitors from across the country. Young and old, men and women compete in the hopes of capturing the national title. | actra.org
Classic Car Show & Old Car Giveaway
Oct. 18-20 | Heavenly Village | South Lake Tahoe
South Shore-based nonprofit Good Sam Safe Ride presents the South Lake Tahoe Classic Car Show & Old Car Giveaway, free for both participants and attendees. True to its name, the event is an appreciation of old, classic automobiles. | goodsamsaferide.com
TEDx South Lake Tahoe
Oct. 19 | Lake Tahoe Community College
Join the 4th annual TEDx event with more than 10 speakers talking about a myriad of topics around this year’s theme of “Elevating Humanity.” | tedxsouthlaketahoe.com
Big Truck Day
Oct. 19 | Town Corporation Yard | Truckee
Climb in, hop on, honk the horns and learn about some big trucks. Meet the people who drive these vehicles and the important jobs they have in the community. | tdrpd.org
Walk for Freedom
Oct. 19 | Nevada State Capitol | Carson City, Nev.
A21 is a nonprofit organization fueled by radical hope that human beings everywhere will be rescued from bondage and completely restored. A21 are the abolitionists of the 21st Century. Walk to bring awareness to human trafficking. | visitcarsoncity.com
Truckee River Day and Fair
Oct. 20 | Truckee River venues
Truckee River Watershed Council’s 23nd annual Truckee River Day and Fair is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join the community for a day of river, meadow and wetland restoration. The River Fair is at Granite Flat from 1 to 4 p.m. | RSVP truckeeriverwc.org
Nevada Day 2019
Oct. 26 | Carson Street | Carson City, Nev.
Nevada Day commemorates the 36th state’s entry into the Union on Oct. 31, 1864, with three day of celebrations including the annual parade as part of the longest running admission’s day celebration in the nation. More than 200 entries include floats, marching bands, horses, entertainers, youth groups, celebrity guests and Burning Man creations. | nevadaday.com
Nevada Day Beard Contest
Oct. 26 | McFadden Plaza | Carson City, Nev.
Dozens of beard wearers competed in 10 categories: longest beard, best groomed beard, scruffiest beard, fullest beard, best red beard, best white beard, best black beard, best salt and pepper beard, the best bearded community, and the best overall beard, a fan favorite award. | nevadaday.com
Nevada Statehood Ball
Oct. 26 | Piper’s Opera House | Virginia City, Nev.
This annual event commemorates Nevada’s statehood and celebrates Virginia City’s role in Nevada becoming the 36th state of the union. | visitvirginiacitynv.com
Snowbomb’s Ski & Snowboard Festival
Nov. 1-17 | Northern California venues
Snowbomb will be at San Francisco Pier 35 on Nov. 1 to 3, at Santa Clara County Fairgrounds on Nov. 8 to 10 and Sacramento Cal Expo Center on Nov. 16 and 17. The events include up to 75 percent off of skis, boards, apparel and more, plus exhibits and sponsor booths. There will be entertainment, beer and wine tastings, complimentary lift tickets and prizes. | sfskifest.com
Heavenly Holiday Faire
Nov. 2 | Carson Valley Methodist Church | Gardnerville, Nev.
Handcrafted gifts, holiday décor and bake sale, silent auction, Kids’ Market (only kids allowed) and storytelling with Santa. Cornbread, salad and chili lunch for $5. | visitcarsonvalley.org
Young at Heart Holiday Craft Fair
Nov. 8 | Douglas County Community & Senior Center | Gardnerville, Nev.
This is the biggest free indoor craft fair in the Carson Valley. More than 100 vendors from around the region will offer top-quality handmade crafts, raffle prizes and food and drinks. | communityservices.douglascountynv.gov
Wellness Weekend
Nov. 8-10 | Granlibakken | Tahoe City
The eighth annual Wellness Weekend offers yoga, informational seminars and workshops that inspire and educate the mind, body and soul. It will feature interactive educational seminars, movement classes and a marketplace of unique, local artisans and health-care lines. | granlibakken.com
Reno Pop Culture Con
Nov. 8-10 | Reno-Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.
At this three-day, fan-focused extravaganza, attendees will have the opportunity to meet comics artists and writers, book authors and celebrity guests, as well as shop for collectibles, attend panels and programming or visit the Pop Culture Classroom’s Kids’ Lab. | renopopculturecon.com
Veterans’ Day Parade
Nov. 11 | Virginia Street Bridge | Reno, Nev.
The annual parade marches through the heart of downtown Reno and honors veterans and those currently serving in the military. Opening ceremonies start at Virginia Street Bridge at 11:11 a.m.; the parade follows and continues downtown. | veterans.nv.gov
“Polar Express” train
Nov. 15-Dec. 243 | Carson City Eastgate Depot | Carson City, Nev.
This magical adventure is a one-hour diesel train ride to the North Pole and back. While you won’t disembark the train, you will see Santa, his elves and the North Pole in all its splendor. | visitcarsoncity.com
Cadillac Ball
Nov. 16 | Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe | Truckee
Rotary Club of Truckee presents the 41st annual Cadillac Ball. The theme is Glitter & Gold; come in true glam fashion. The night features music by Groove Foundry, a gourmet buffet dinner, a silent auction, a costume contest for cash and a grand prize raffle. | cadillacball.com
Valhalla Winter Fest
Nov. 22-24 | Valhalla Grand Hall | South Lake Tahoe
Activities celebrating the season include the popular Holiday Faire featuring a variety of local and regional arts and crafts vendors, the Grand Hall decked out in traditional holiday style, refreshments, photos with Santa, a raffle and holiday cheer. | valhallatahoe.com
Magical Markleeville Christmas Faire
Nov. 23 | Markleeville
Visit with Santa and enjoy crafters, food and a cookie contest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | alpinecounty.com
Crafts for Christmas
Nov. 29-Dec. 1 | Nugget Casino Resort | Sparks, Nev.
This holiday season, Crafts for Christmas returns with three days of activities, including gift booths, holiday food and drink demonstrations, ideas for festive Christmas parties and more. Local musical groups will be performing. | Facebook Nugget Casino Resort
Candy Cane Express trains
Nov. 29-Dec. 15 | V&T Depot | Virginia City, Nev.
Begin the holiday season aboard vintage, heated coaches traveling along the historic Virginia & Truckee route to Gold Hill. Savor hot chocolate, candy canes and cookies during this magical trip. | virginiatruckee.com
Tahoe City Holiday Hop
Nov. 30 | Downtown | Tahoe City
Kick off the holiday season in style at the Tahoe City Holiday Hop. Stroll and shop through local stores while enjoying wine, snacks, good cheer and festive surroundings Pick up a Shop Local card for a chance to win prizes. | visittahoecity.org
Christmas Holidays in Genoa
Nov. 30-Dec. 1 | Genoa, Nev.
Enjoy Christmas caroling, Genoa Tree Lighting and visit with Santa’s, holiday refreshments and more on Nov. 30. Kids can join Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. | genoanevada.org
Christmas on the Comstock
Dec. 1-31 | Area venues | Virginia City, Nev.
Celebrate Christmas as they did in the 19th Century in this month-long celebration. Historic Virginia City hosts a Sierra Concert with the Comstock Cowboys at Piper’s Opera House, the Grinch Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl, Parade of Lights, photos with Santa and V&T Candy Cane Express. | visitvirginiacitynv.com
Hometown Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
Dec. 6-7 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.
This Northern Nevada tradition features marching bands, Christmas costumes, adorable animals and festive floats all representing “A Season of Giving.” The tree lighting is on Dec. 6 and the parade on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. | cityofsparks.us
Parade of Lights
Dec. 5, 6, 7 | Area venues | Carson City, Nev.
The kickoff starts in Gardnerville on Dec. 5 with the lighting of heritage Park. On Dec. 6 the gazebo in Minden is lighted. The annual parade on Dec. 7 offers floats, marching bands, color guard and a special guest from the North Pole. The parade goes along State Route 395 from Heritage Park to Minden Park. The theme is favorite holiday movie. | visitcarsonvalley.org
Festival of Trees and Lights
Dec. 6 & 8 | Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.
A multi-day holiday extravaganza featuring lavishly decorated holiday trees, wreaths and decor, local entertainment, a kids’ craft area, photos with Santa, and a Teddy Bear Hospital. | bartonhealth.org
At the movies
Manhattan Short Film Festival
Oct. 4-6 | UNR Crowley Student Union | Reno, Nev.
The Final Ten Manhattan Short finalists hail from seven countries with films from France, Iran, Canada, Germany and Finland alongside two films from USA and a record three from the United Kingdom. | manhattanshort.com
“Romance”
Oct. 5-6 | The Hanger | South Lake Tahoe
“Romance,” the final chapter of annual films by Level 1, captures a modern-day golden age in skiing. Sierra-at-Tahoe is hosting a showing from 6 to 10 p.m. | sierraattahoe.com
Snow Stoke: Ski/Snowboard Movie Series
Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30 | Community Arts Center | Truckee
Every Wednesday in October from 7 to 9 p.m., there will be a showing of one ski and one snowboard movie from years past to light the fire for the upcoming winter. | tdrpd.org
“Winterland”
Oct. 10 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev.
Teton Gravity Research filmmakers collaborated with 23 of the world’s most accomplished freeskiers and snowboarders to make “Winterland” and to showcase thrilling and extreme footage. At its core, the film is a celebration of ski and snowboard culture. | tetongravity.com
“Roadless”
Oct. 13 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley
This one-night-only premiere of Teton Gravity Research’s new feature-length snowboard film, “Roadless, “ features local Jeremy Jones, Travis Rice and Bryan Iguchi on a foot-powered mission through some of the most remote terrain in the lower 48. | tetongravity.com
Reel Rock 14
Oct. 25, Nov. 15 | Area venues
Get ready for climbing’s greatest stories, stars and sends coming with Reel Rock 14. This season’s tour features new short films that will deliver heart-thumping action at Lake Tahoe Community College in South Lake Tahoe on Oct. 25 and Cargo in Reno, Nev., on Nov. 15. | reelrocktour.com
Wild & Scenic Film Festival
Nov. 10 | McKinley Arts & Culture Center | Sparks, Nev.
Wild & Scenic films combine stellar filmmaking, beautiful cinematography and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire and ignite solutions and possibilities to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for the next generation. | blackrockdesert.org
Backcountry Film Festival
Oct. 25 & Nov. 16 | Area venues
Backcountry Film Festival is a celebration of the human-powered experience. The Oct. 25 showing is at 7 p.m. at the Patagonia Outlet in Reno, Nev., with two showings on Nov. 16 at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee starting at 6:30 p.m. | winterwildlands.org
Kirkwood Deep Riders
Dec. 14 | Kirkwood Mountain Resort
The season’s best edits directly from skiers and riders will be featured in this annual ode to Kirkwood. Skiers and riders can enter videos until Nov. 15. | kirkwood.com
Tahoe Film Fest
Dec. 5-8 | Area venues | North Lake Tahoe
Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships’ annual environmental film festival will present an important section of new and exciting productions from the U.S. and Latin America that have been screened in various festivals throughout the world. | tahoefilmfest.org
Tahoe Adventure Film Festival
Dec. 7 | MontBleu Resort Casino | Stateline, Nev.
Marking 17 years of adventure-sports cinematography and culture, Tahoe Adventure Film Festival is the annual gathering of the who’s who of outdoor adventure set in a hypnotic theatrical show of go-go dancers and dramatic action imagery by the best Tahoe photographers. | laketahoefilmfestival.com
Howlin’ Good Times
Hauntober
Until Oct. 31 | Virginia City, Nev.
Otherworldly “haunts” exist during Halloween as Virginia City celebrates its ghostly history and offers a month of ghost experiences. See the places and feel the chill with Bats in the Belfry Ghost Tours or jump on board the V & T Railroad Halloween train for a spooky trip. | visitvirginiacitynv.com
Reno Fright Fest
Until Oct. 31 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev.
Fans can hop aboard the “Terror Train” for a haunted ride or visit “Slaughter House,” the largest indoor haunted house in Nevada. | renofrightfest.com
Zombie Prom
Oct. 12 | Cargo Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.
Get your best zombie costume on for the Zombie Prom from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring a DJ, live band, free prom photos, costume contests with prizes, professional zombie makeovers, raffle and the crowning of the prom king and queen. 21+. | renozombieprom.com
Truckee Haunted Historic Tour
Oct. 17-18 | Downtown Truckee
Part fact and part fiction, this spooky nighttime tour begins and ends at Moody’s Bistro Bar. The tour takes guests through historic downtown accompanied by hilarious and outrageous performers from the Old West. | truckeehistorytour.org
Tahoe Terror
Oct. 18, 19, 20 | Tallac Historic Site | South Lake Tahoe
High-school students perform as the ghosts of past famed occupants of the site and haunted tour guides include interpretive and educational information on the estates’ histories as they escort guests around the sites. | tahoeheritage.org
Ghost Walk
Oct. 19 | Carson City, Nev.
Carson City’s spooky and intriguing history is explored and theatrically re-lived in the 27th annual Carson City Ghost Walk. Guided tours depart from the corner of Third and Curry streets from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with Madame Curry & The Vampire Hunters. | carsoncityghostwalk.com
The Haunting
Oct. 24 | West Shore Café | Homewood
This Halloween dinner experience won’t be for the faint of heart. Guests will first gain VIP access to Homewood’s haunted chairlift ride before they are served a spooky supper. Expect killer cocktails, swamp juice, treacle tarts, bat wings, cauldrons of eyeballs and finger foods. | westshorecafe.com
Ghost Tour
Oct. 24, Nov. 14 & 28 | Gold Hill Hotel | Gold Hill, Nev.
What better place to explore for spirits than the oldest hotel in Nevada, the Gold Hill Hotel, established in 1861. Explore in small groups, various sites in and around the hotel, with several Northern Nevada Ghost Hunters guiding the way. | comstockfoundation.org
“Witches Brouhaha”
Oct. 24 | UNR Nightingale Concert Hall | Reno, Nev.
Experience the ghostly sounds of Halloween when the Reno Wind Symphony performs spooky musical selections. Wear your most frightful costumes. | renowindsymphony.com
Zombie Cabaret & Walk
Oct. 25-26 | Hard Rock | Stateline, Nev.
Hard Rock hosts a weekend of festivities with the Living Dead DJ on the Guitar Plaza and Center Bar, as well as the Zombie Cabaret in Vinyl on Oct. 25. The haunts continue on Oct. 26 with the Zombie Walk in Guitar Plaza, the return of the Living Dead DJ, and the Zombie Cabaret and Costume Contest in Vinyl. | hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com
Halloweekend at Homewood
Oct. 25-27 | Homewood Mountain Resort | Homewood
When the sun goes down the goblins, ghosts, and ghouls come out from 3 to 9 p.m. there will be a peak-to-shore fright-fest featuring spooky fun for the whole family. Take a stroll through the trick-or-treat village at South Base featuring free scary movie showings, face painting, pumpkin decorating, and surprises from local vendors. | skihomewood.com
Reno Zombie Crawl
Oct. 26 | Area venues | Reno, Nev.
The Reno Zombie Crawl is back for its 10th year. USA Today puts this zombie bar crawl in the Top 10 of costumed Halloween parties. Participants buy a crawl cup with a map of 40 bars in the downtown area. Costumes are a must. | crawlreno.com
Freakers’ Ball
Oct. 26 | MontBleu Resort | Stateline, Nev.
The 41st annual Freakers’ Ball, Lake Tahoe’s largest and most extravagant Halloween party, offers three parties in one. It has become legendary due to partygoers who take risqué to the limit. DJs, go-go dancers, laser lights and $10,000 in contest prizes. | montbleuresort.com
Halloween Monsters & Metal Bash
Oct. 26 | Alibi Ale Works | Incline Village, Nev.
All you ghouls, zombies and monsters, it’s time for Alibi Ale Works-Incline 1st Halloween Party from 9 p.m. to midnight featuring Metal Echo. Come in costume and skip the cover; prizes for Best Costume. | facebook.com
Creeper’s Ball
Oct. 26 | Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, Nev.
The Creeper’s Ball returns to the casino’s Crown Room with Tainted Love, guest DJs and Halloween after party. | crystalbaycasino.com
Halloween Bash and Costume Party
Oct. 31 | The Loft | South Lake Tahoe
There will be a slew of mind-bending fun as world-class magicians make their way through The Loft Theatre featuring DJ Jos Beatz. Prizes for best costumes. | thelofttahoe.com
Hole-O-ween
Oct. 31 | Tahoe Biltmore | Crystal Bay, Nev.
Wormhole Tahoe and Rambo Party Productions are teaming up to bring one haunted, hell of a night, in all the best ways: Hole-O-ween featuring Stylust, with support from LabRat, Dastardly and Rambo. | tahoebiltmore.com
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”
Oct. 31 | Tahoe Art Haus | Tahoe City
Relive this 1975 cult classic through the elaborate dances and rock songs. For the first time, there will be a live shadow cast by Amber’s Sweets who will act out the movie and sell props. Dress up as your favorite character and be prepared to sing along to the Time Warp starting at 10 p.m. | tahoearthauscinema.com
Lil pumpkins
Harvest Festival & Pumpkin Patch
Until Oct. 31 | Corley Ranch | Gardnerville, Nev.
The pumpkin patch is open every October with thousands of pumpkins. Kids can enjoy a hay slide, straw maze, miniature golf and bounce house. Join in on the pig races, take hay wagon rides or visit with farm animals. | corleyranch.com
Andelin Farm Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze
Until Oct. 31 | Sparks, Nev.
The pumpkin patch features a variety of pick-your-own pumpkins and activities such as a hay ride, cow train, meeting the farm animals, lassoing, a corn shed, a hay bale maze for kids, cow milking, sling shooting, hamster wheel, bean bag toss, kids’ corn maze, the cart track, hay jump, farm tracks game in the kids corn maze, duck races and funny photo boards. | www.andelinfamilyfarm.com
Ferrari Farms Fall Festival
Until Oct. 31 | Reno, Nev.
The seasonal event features a variety of pumpkins, squash, gourds and decorations, a 5-acre corn maze, hayrides, farm animals and other attractions. | ferrarifarms.org
Halloween Hollow
Until Oct. 31 | Idlewild Park | Reno, Nev.
Halloween fun is kicked up a notch with free family entertainment and free trick-or-treating for children at this month-long event. | renoriver.org
Harvest Festival
Oct. 4-14 | Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley
Celebrate the changing of the seasons with Harvest games, caramel apple decorating, glow golf, apple bobbing and more. | destinationhotels.com
Fall Festival
Oct. 12 | Northwoods Clubhouse | Tahoe Donner
This popular, local festival offers something for everyone, including food, arts and crafts, vendors, entertainment, doggie dip, seasonal beer offerings, pumpkin patch and a carnival area for kids. | tahoedonner.com
Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch
Oct. 12 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City
This fun-filled day of games and activities includes an obstacle course, carnival games, pie-eating contests and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Costumes are a must. All ages. | tcpud.org
Pumpkin Patch
Oct. 19 | Incline Park | Incline Village, Nev.
Incline Village Nursery School’s annual Pumpkin Patch is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entertainment includes bilingual DJ Felipe Leon, local dancers, a raffle and silent auction with grand prizes of Disneyland tickets, paddleboards, sports equipment and more. There are food trucks, bounce houses, bungee trampolines, face painting, pony rides, hay maze, pumpkins and more. | (775) 831 4040, ivns.vhost4.sierraweb.com
Harvest Train
Oct. 19-20 | Carson City, Nev.
The Nevada State Railroad Museum hosts the fifth annual Harvest Train with steam train rides, a pumpkin patch, craft fair and food trucks. | nvculture.org
Pumpkin Palooza
Oct. 20 | Victorian Square | Sparks, Nev.
Expect all things pumpkin: pumpkinseed spitting contest, pumpkin-pie eating contest, a pumpkin beauty contest and a pumpkin derby. Include live music, zombie walk and scary tales in the schoolhouse and you got a full day of family fun. | pumpkinpalooza.org
Trail of Treats and Terror
Oct. 24 | Area venues | Incline Village, Nev.
Incline Parks & Recreation presents Trail of Treats and Terror from 4 to 7 p.m. Play ghoulish games, try terrifying treats, wiggle with daring dancing and capture a fun and wacky family portrait. | yourtahoeplace.com
Halloween Parade
Oct. 25 | Train Depot | Truckee
Kids of all ages can parade down Donner Pass Road to the Community Arts Center where they trick or treat with area nonprofits and businesses. The parade leaves the Train Depot at 6 p.m. | tdrpd.org
Halloween Trick or Treat
Oct. 26 | Discovery Museum | Reno , Nev.
For a hauntingly good time, visit the museum in costume and trick-or-treat from gallery to gallery. There’ll be spooky decorations and delicious treats for all of the friendly or scary ghosts, ghouls and goblins who dare to attend. | nvdm.org
Hugs N Heroes
Oct. 27 | JUSTin Hope Center | Sparks, Nev.
Hugs N Heroes is a fun, safety carnival that allows special needs families to interact with local first responders. Dress up as your favorite superhero. This event is free of charge. | justinhope.org
Boo-Nanza
Oct. 29 | Carson City Community Center | Carson City, Nev.
Celebrate Halloween with the whole family at the Carson City Community Center and the library for trick or treating, a haunted house, a costume contest, games, crafts and more. | visitcarsoncity.com
Tahoe City Trick-or-Treat
Oct. 31 | Commons Beach | Tahoe City
Trick or Treat for kids of all ages is from 4 to 6 p.m. starting at Heritage Plaza. Local businesses will pass out candy to those in costume. Pick up a free glow necklace and treat bag. | tcpud.org
Halloween Carnival
Oct. 31 | Kahle Community Center | Stateline, Nev.
Kiwanis of Lake Tahoe hosts a Halloween Carnival Celebration from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Carnival games, treats and community booths. | (775) 586-7271
Goblin Halloween Parade
Oct. 31 | VC Jerky Company | Virginia City, Nev.
Bring your favorite little goblin dressed to scare at 4 p.m. After the parade, enjoy a safe trick or treat on C Street with merchants and saloons. | visitvirginiacitynv.com
Halloween Party and Hay Ride
Oct. 31 | Genoa Town Hall | Genoa, Nev.
This fun party and hay ride at 5:30 p.m. winds around Genoa. Parents bring their ghosts and ghouls for a safe Halloween gathering. The town will provide a main dish and soft drinks. Parents bring a side dish and adult beverages. | genoanevada.org
Trick or Treat Safety Street
Oct. 31 | CVI C Hall | Minden, Nev.
With a small admission fee, Trick-or-Treaters can walk through a maze of more than 20 local business and enter into a raffle for a chance to win prizes and one of three costumes contests. Awards will be given for the best child, adult and family costumes. | visitcarsonvalley.org