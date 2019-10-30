Ride “The Polar Express”

Virginia & Truckee Railway will be taking passengers to the North Pole this holiday season when the “The Polar Express” returns to Carson City, Nev., from Nov. 18 to Dec. 30.

Set to the motion-picture soundtrack, pajama-clad children can relive the magical story as families are whisked away for an unforgettable ride to the North Pole. During the journey, the conductor will punch tickets and chefs will serve hot chocolate, followed by a reading of Van Allsburg’s classic. At the North Pole, Santa will step aboard and greet the children and each child will receive a silver bell.

“The Polar Express” rides depart at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays. | (775) 291-0208, vtrailway.com