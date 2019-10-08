Party on “The Christina”

“The Christina,” a 65-foot yacht turned art car, will berth at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe on Nov. 1 and 2 for a welcome home party. The celebration on the pool deck will feature DJs, Boots N’ Cats Gogo, Fire Dancers and a giant hot tub, starting at 6 p.m. each night. Nationally acclaimed DJ Justin Martin will headline on Nov. 1 and pioneer of the mashup movement DJ Z-Trip will headline on Nov. 2. Other DJs and special guests will be announced later.

Flipper Manchester, a South Lake Tahoe construction company owner, was originally hired to demolish the yacht. Instead, he saved her after years of being dry-docked at Tahoe Keys Marina and converted her into an art car for Burning Man. He “sailed” her on the playa for eight years, transporting up to 140 revelers per voyage; she was designated “Queen of Black Rock.” The 35-foot-tall vessel will be dismantled in three layers for its return to South Lake in early to mid-October.

Tickets are $25 for one day; $45 for both nights. Daybeds, cabanas and reserved tables with bottle service are also available. | dockedathardrock.com