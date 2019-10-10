Northstar Improves Parking Management

Northstar California announced it will implement an updated strategic parking management plan. The overall plan will preserve and maximize the resort’s parking capacity while expediting incoming traffic and reducing congestion on Northstar Drive, according to a press release.

Past traffic flow patterns at Northstar have strained resources and congested Northstar Drive because guests would bypass Castle Peak parking lots to park in Village View parking lots, even when signage indicated Village View was full.

A separation of paid and free parking lots will lead to a reduction in traffic on Northstar Drive. Free parking will be available every day in the Castle Peak parking lot, the first available parking option on Northstar Drive. Complimentary shuttle service from Castle Peak will deliver guests steps from skiing and riding with a reliable schedule and wait time.

Northstar Parking Lot Map

Guests seeking premium parking options and closer proximity to the Village can now park at Village View for $10 Monday through Friday and $20 on weekends and holidays. Lower Village will remain $20 cash Monday through Friday and $40 cash on weekends and holiday timeframes and curbside parking with Northstar’s Valet will continue to be $60.

Village View will allow for payment to be made via the Passport Parking app and Passport Parking kiosks, requiring no entry gates and providing a fluid experience for guests entering paid parking lots. All daily fees will be effective between 5:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., with free parking available in all lots beginning at 3 p.m.

Northstar advises guests to arrive early, carpool, rideshare and utilize local shuttle options and public transportation when available. Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit buses drop guests directly at Northstar Village, only moments away from the gondola. | northstarcalifornia.com