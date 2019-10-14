New Tahoe Dave’s location to open

Tahoe Dave’s Skis & Boards will open an additional store in Truckee on Thanksgiving weekend. The additional location, known as Tahoe Dave’s Truckee West, will open off Interstate 80 in the Sears Outlet Mall at 12047 Donner Pass Road It will offer easy access to rentals and returns for ski, snowboard and snowshoe rentals as well as demos and repairs.

“As Truckee continues to grow and traffic becomes more interesting, this additional location right off the freeway and at the base of Tahoe Donner just made a ton of sense for our customers and staff,” said Dave Wilderotter, owner of Tahoe Dave’s, in a press release.

Tahoe Dave’s Truckee West will remain open through the end of the winter ski and snowboard season. | tahoedaves.com/locations