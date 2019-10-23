Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will be the first Tahoe area resort to open for skiing and riding when it starts spinning the Wizard chairlift on Oct. 25.

Over the summer, the resort expanded its snowmaking system and will offer access to beginner trails in the Enchanted Forest area that create a wide, top-to-bottom run off of the Wizard lift.

The Wizard beginner lift will spin from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday serving three trails: Merlin, Witches Brew and Spellbound. Lift tickets are $20 and will be sold at the Main Lodge.

The improvements are part of the $1.5 million Mt. Rose will unveil to guests this season. Read more about all of the improvements.

“At 8,260 feet, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has the highest base area elevation in Tahoe. We’re ready to take advantage of this as winter weather moves in so we can open even more terrain as quickly as possible,” said Mike Pierce, director of marketing, in a press release.

The Lodgepole Café and Timbers Bar will also be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ski lessons and 431 Sports will not be available; however, skiers and riders can pick up season leases and purchase season passes. All parking will be at the Main Lodge. | skirose.com

Tahoe ski resort opening days:

(Updated Oct. 23, 2019)

Alpine Meadows | TBA

Auburn Ski Club | TBA

Boreal | TBA

Diamond Peak | Opens Dec. 12

Donner Ski Ranch | TBA

Granlibakken | TBA

Heavenly | Opens Nov. 22

Homewood | Opens early December

Kirkwood | Opens Nov. 27

Mt. Rose | Opens Oct. 25

Northstar | Opens Nov. 22

Royal Gorge | TBA

Sierra-at-Tahoe | TBA

Soda Springs | TBA

Squaw Valley | Opens Nov. 15

Sugar Bowl | Opens Nov. 29

Tahoe City Winter Sports Park | Opens Nov. 29

Tahoe Cross Country | TBA

Tahoe Donner Cross Country | TBA

Tahoe Donner Downhill | TBA