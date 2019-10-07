Lahontan Cutthroat Trout re-released in Tahoe

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s Lahontan National Fish Hatchery Complex, for the first time, have stocked Pilot Peak Lahontan cutthroat trout into their home waters of Lake Tahoe.

With Nevada Department of Wildlife, the hatchery stocked 12- to 14-inch fish on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. More than 5,000 fish were released, all adipose fin clipped, to help identify them. The fish released in Nevada received a fish tag to assist Nevada Department of Wildlife in tracking their movements in the lake after release.

Stocking will enhance angling opportunities in Lake Tahoe and improve the visibility of this important native trout in local communities and for those recreating in the area.

The Lahontan cutthroat trout is the largest inland cutthroat trout in the world and the only trout native to the Tahoe Basin. The iconic lake form of this species was once the top predator in the area, but eventually disappeared from Lake Tahoe due to land use changes and overfishing. | fws.gov/lahontannfhc