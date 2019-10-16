Halloween balls & bashes

Get out your best costumes for parties, balls, bashes and frightful events this Halloween season throughout the Tahoe Sierra. Visit TheTahoeWeekly.com: Event Calendar for all of the Halloween events throughout the Tahoe-Reno region to enjoy.

Truckee Haunted Historic Tour

Oct. 17-18 | Downtown Truckee

Part fact and part fiction, this spooky nighttime tour begins and ends at Moody’s Bistro Bar. The tour takes guests through historic downtown accompanied by hilarious and outrageous performers from the Old West. | truckeehistorytour.org

The Haunting

Oct. 24 | West Shore Café | Homewood

This Halloween dinner experience won’t be for the faint of heart. Guests will first gain VIP access to Homewood’s haunted chairlift ride before they are served a spooky supper. Expect killer cocktails, swamp juice, treacle tarts, bat wings, cauldrons of eyeballs and finger foods. | westshorecafe.com

Zombie Cabaret & Walk

Oct. 25-26 | Hard Rock | Stateline, Nev.

Hard Rock hosts a weekend of festivities with the Living Dead DJ on the Guitar Plaza and Center Bar, as well as the Zombie Cabaret in Vinyl on Oct. 25. The haunts continue on Oct. 26 with the Zombie Walk in Guitar Plaza, the return of the Living Dead DJ, and the Zombie Cabaret and Costume Contest in Vinyl. | hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

Halloweekend at Homewood

Oct. 25-27 | Homewood Mountain Resort | Homewood

When the sun goes down the goblins, ghosts, and ghouls come out from 3 to 9 p.m. there will be a peak-to-shore fright-fest featuring spooky fun for the whole family. Take a stroll through the trick-or-treat village at South Base featuring free scary movie showings, face painting, pumpkin decorating, and surprises from local vendors. | skihomewood.com

Freakers’ Ball

Oct. 26 | MontBleu Resort | Stateline, Nev.

The 41st annual Freakers’ Ball, Lake Tahoe’s largest and most extravagant Halloween party, offers three parties in one. It has become legendary due to partygoers who take risqué to the limit. DJs, go-go dancers, laser lights and $10,000 in contest prizes. | montbleuresort.com

Halloween Monsters & Metal Bash

Oct. 26 | Alibi Ale Works | Incline Village, Nev.

All you ghouls, zombies and monsters, it’s time for Alibi Ale Works-Incline 1st Halloween Party from 9 p.m. to midnight featuring Metal Echo. Come in costume and skip the cover; prizes for Best Costume. | facebook.com

Creeper’s Ball

Oct. 26 | Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, Nev.

The Creeper’s Ball returns to the casino’s Crown Room with Tainted Love, guest DJs and Halloween after party. | crystalbaycasino.com

Halloween Bash and Costume Party

Oct. 31 | The Loft | South Lake Tahoe

There will be a slew of mind-bending fun as world-class magicians make their way through The Loft Theatre featuring DJ Jos Beatz. Prizes for best costumes. | thelofttahoe.com

Hole-O-ween

Oct. 31 | Tahoe Biltmore | Crystal Bay, Nev.

Wormhole Tahoe and Rambo Party Productions are teaming up to bring one haunted, hell of a night, in all the best ways: Hole-O-ween featuring Stylust, with support from LabRat, Dastardly and Rambo. | tahoebiltmore.com

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Oct. 31 | Tahoe Art Haus | Tahoe City

Relive this 1975 cult classic through the elaborate dances and rock songs. For the first time, there will be a live shadow cast by Amber’s Sweets who will act out the movie and sell props. Dress up as your favorite character and be prepared to sing along to the Time Warp starting at 10 p.m. | tahoearthauscinema.com