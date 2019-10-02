Fall in Tahoe packed with festival fun

The fall winds are blowing and the leaves are changing as autumn’s hues emerge for a spectacular, although brief, showing. Fall also brings with it festivals and pumpkin patches, Halloween bashes and balls, ski film showings and pub crawls, and loads of fun for all ages. Plan your fun fall outings with our Fall Tahoe Music, Events & Festivals guide, with festivities and celebrations to enjoy from now until mid-December.

Favorite fall Tahoe outings

The fall colors are starting to explode across the Tahoe Sierra. Here’s a few of our favorite fall outings to visit and we invite you to explore other areas, as well:

East Shore | Marlette & Spooner Lakes

Mount Rose | Mount Rose trail to Galena Falls & Tahoe Meadows Nature Trail

Hope Valley & beyond | Everywhere in Hope Valley; Big Meadows, Round Lake & Meiss Meadows on the Tahoe Rim Trail; climbing Phantom Spires; road biking Carson Pass & Blues Lakes; and Frog Lake on the Pacific Crest Trail

South Shore | Lam Watah Trail/Rabe Meadows & Taylor Creek

Truckee | Donner Rim Trail, Euer Valley from Tahoe Donner Cross Country or Negro Canyon via the Wendin Way Trail at Tahoe Donner

West Shore | Page Meadows, ride to the top of Barker Pass or kayak or paddleboard in Hurricane Bay