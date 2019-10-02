Fall Fish Festival returns

Taylor Creek Visitors Center in South Lake Tahoe will host the Fall Fish Festival on Oct. 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival focuses on a variety of fish species — kokanee, Lahontan cutthroat trout, speckled dace and others — that live in Lake Tahoe and its rivers.

The festival encourages participation by children and their parents through a variety of educational booths and entertaining activities such as fish painting and streamside talks with Forest Service rangers along the Rainbow Trail. Stand at the creek where kokanee spawn or visit the underground Stream Profile Chamber.

Mascots Lulu the Lahontan Cutthroat Trout and Sandy and Rocky Salmon will be there with Smokey the Bear. The tail of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s giant, inflatable fish serves as the gateway to fun activity stations. | fs.usda.gov