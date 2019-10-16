Couple releases “Pow and Chow” | Plant-based cookbook for powder days

Quirky, outdoorsy illustrator Hannah Eddy and her husband Tim Eddy have been busy over the past year snowboarding, skateboarding, playing music, travelling and creating art, but the pair is also into sustainable cooking. They recently released a cookbook, “Pow and Chow: Plant-based Recipes for Ripping.”

Tim and Hannah have been talking about writing a cookbook for years. The idea began to form legs after Tim released a series of funny, short cooking videos on YouTube called “Pow and Chow.” In one 5-minute episode titled “Truck Yeah,” he makes hot and hearty oatmeal out of the back of his truck before riding powder at Mt. Baker Ski Area and ends his day back in the truck with a four-ingredient, one-pot Thai dinner.

“Nothin’ better than a pot of oats filled with all sorts of deliciousness and nutritious-ness. All right, now we’re getting breakfast out of the way. Let’s bash,” he says in the beginning of the video.

Tim was passionate about cooking even back when he was 13 years old. He realized how important it was to eat healthy in order to keep up with his active lifestyle.

Hannah experimented with baking after college while working at various pizza places and a cookie shop. She met Tim at the High Cascade Snowboard Camp in Oregon in 2007 and together they opened a food truck called Pizza Party in 2011. They made and sold three kinds of grilled personal pizzas along with chocolate-chip cookies. They sourced ingredients from the local commissary and farmers’ markets with the goal of bringing healthy food to campers.

“We learned a lot and had fun. People still ask where Pizza Party is,” Hannah says.

After the Eddys moved to Truckee, they thought more about how to integrate cooking into their lifestyle, which is where “Pow and Chow” was born. About two years ago, the couple adopted a plant-based diet and she says that both she and Tim feel amazing.

“Tim had a lot of reoccurring injuries and after three weeks [of eating a plant-based diet], his tendonitis went away,” Hannah says.

Through their research, they realized that the meat and dairy Tim was consuming was causing inflammation; coming up with recipes void of those ingredients greatly improved their health.

“We had a lot of fun experimenting and our friends were interested in it, but they didn’t know where to start,” Hannah says. “So, we came up with these plant-based recipes for ripping” she says.

What sets the Eddys apart from the other vegan-based athletes/low-key chefs out there is that they aren’t preachy or out to lecture people about their diets. Spend five minutes with either of them and you immediately understand that you are free to eat what you want.

Since many people are receptive to Tim’s lighthearted approach, the Eddys decided that creating a plant-based cookbook with all the proceeds going to Protect Our Winters (POW) would be a great step in helping powder-hound snowboarders learn how to cook and to help decrease carbon footprints.

“The main reason for going vegan was to help the environment. That’s why Tim couldn’t make it today, because he is in Washington, D.C., with POW lobbying to protect the climate,” Hannah says during the interview.

Some benefits of the book are that it’s small, lightweight, printed on recycled paper and all the recipes are simple and made with inexpensive ingredients. It’s also about using a minimal number of dishes; most meals can be made over a Jetboil, which also helps the environment.

Hannah’s favorite recipe is Overnight Oats.

“It’s perfect for powder-day mornings; you can make it the night before. I like a good breakfast that you don’t have to do much for, but it is still hearty and tasty,” she says.

The cookbook is 62 pages with 45 recipes including some sauces. All but one recipe can be made on a stove. According to Hannah, the sauces are incredibly simple: “With many of them, you just put the ingredients in a Mason jar and shake it up.”

The cookbook will be available online in mid-October at a suggested donation of $20 to POW.

“We just encourage people to donate to POW and get something that’s cool, fun and useful out of it,” Hannah says. | doradical.com



Overnight Oats

From the Kitchen of Hannah Eddy

¾ C oats (either quick or rolled)

½ t cinnamon

1 T chia seeds

2 T dried fruit

Pinch of salt

1 T maple syrup

1 C water or nut milk

Optional additions

½ t spirulina powder

½ t maca powder

½ t cacoa powder

Portion all ingredients into a Mason jar or other glass vessel with a lid. Mix well and store refrigerated overnight. In the morning, top with whatever fruit you have on hand and a fat scoop of nut butter.