Can Your Ashes to prevent fires

As the temperature drops in the Tahoe Sierra, and fireplaces and heating stoves are turned on, it’s important to remember a few safety tips and precautions. Heating equipment and improper ash disposal are leading causes of home and wildland fires during the fall and winter months.

According to the National Fire Protection Association from 2013 to 2017, charcoal or other solid-fueled grills were involved in 1,100 home fires per year, including 600 structure fires and 500 outside fires annually.

Be warm and safe this season and consider following these safety tips: