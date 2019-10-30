Tahoe Film & Foodie Guide

THE FILMS | THE FOOD | THE FILMMAKERS | THE FILM EDITS
The Films
Warren Miller Entertainment’s “Timeless”
Nov. 1 & 2 | Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley
Warren Miller Entertainment’s 70th full-length feature film, “Timeless,” narrated by Jonny Moseley. The shows start at 7:30 p.m. with advance tickets at Dave’s Skis & Boards (Truckee, Squaw Valley, Tahoe City, Kings Beach) or online. Tickets are $16. Seating is limited and the show often sells out. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. | warrenmillermovie.com
High Fives’ “Timeless” showing & vendor fair
Nov. 1 | Reno Ballroom | Reno, Nev.
High Fives Foundation presents a showing of Warren Miller Entertainment’s “Timeless,” along with the premiere of High Fives’s 10th installment in its documentary series B.A.S.I.C.S. The documentary will premier before the showing of “Timeless.” The evening also features winter sport vendors, raffle prizes, celebrity athletes including J.T. Holmes, Amie Engerbretson and Connery Lundin. All attendees will receive a 2-for-1 lift ticket to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. Tickets are $20. | highfivesfoundation.org
“Return to Earth” showing
Nov. 9 | Heavenly’s Cal Base Lodge | South Lake Tahoe
TAMBA features a showing of “Return to Earth,” mountain bike film about the simple act of living, at its annual party to celebrate another season of mountain biking and trail building at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and raffle; the film starts at 7 p.m. | tamba.org
Reno Pop Culture Con
Nov. 8-10 | Reno-Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.
This three-day, fan-focused extravaganza, attendees will have the opportunity to meet comics artists and writers, book authors and celebrity guests from film and tv, as well as shop for collectibles, attend panels and programming or visit the Pop Culture Classroom’s Kids’ Lab. | renopopculturecon.com
Wild & Scenic Film Festival
Nov. 10 | McKinley Arts & Culture Center | Reno, Nev.
Jan. 25 | McKinley Arts & Culture Center | Reno, Nev.
April 17 | Community Arts Center | Truckee
April 18 | Tahoe Art Haus | Tahoe City
The Wild & Scenic Film Festival combines stellar filmmaking, beautiful cinematography and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire and ignite solutions and possibilities to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for the next generation. | wildandscenicfilmfestival.org
Reel Rock 14
Nov. 15 | Cargo | Reno, Nev.
Get ready for climbing’s greatest stories, stars and sends coming with Reel Rock 14. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7. Tickets are $17. | reelrocktour.com
Winter is Coming Film Week
Nov. 15-20 | Tahoe Art Haus | Tahoe City
Tahoe Art Haus is bringing a week of ski films to Tahoe featuring Board the World Film Festival II on Nov. 15; Powder & Adventure with Cody Townsend and Josh Daiek at 5 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 16; Faction Ski’s “The Collective” on Nov. 19; and “Shelter” with Q&A with Jeremy Jones on Nov. 20. More films TBA for Nov. 17 and 18.
Backcountry Film Festival
Nov. 16 | Ali Ale Works Truckee Public Hour
Backcountry Film Festival is a celebration of the human-powered experience, hosted by Tahoe Mountain Sports, Tahoe Backcountry Alliance and Alibi Ale House. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10. | bit.ly/2m4dXBy
Stay Local Tahoe Film Crawl
Nov. 16 | The Hanger, Tahoe Ale Worx, South Lake Brewing Co. | South Lake Tahoe
Nov. 17 | Tahoe Sports Hub, Alibi Ale Works, Best Pies | Truckee
The inaugural Stay Local Tahoe Film Crawl features adventure sports documentaries, short films and episodic content with an ever-present emphasis on the environment, along with filmmaker conversations, panel discussions and live music. Each night, films will screen at three successive venues ending with a raffle. Featured films are “Color Rush,” “Fire & Ice,” “Tahoe Flame,” “Ramen Warriors,” “Lel,” “Another Way,” “Our Family,” “Range of Light” and “7 Stages of Blank.” Tickets are $20. | Stay Local Tahoe on Facebook
Environmental Film Night
Nov. 21 | Alpenglow Sports | Tahoe City
Alpenglow Sports presents the free Environmental Film Night hosted by Patagonia screening “Artifishal” and “Sacramento at Current Speed” at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. Bar proceeds benefit Tahoe Food Hub. | alpenglowsports.com
Warren Miller Entertainment’s “Timeless”
Nov. 22 & 23 | Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.
Warren Miller Entertainment’s 70th full-length feature film, “Timeless,” narrated by Jonny Moseley. The shows start at 7:30 p.m. with advance tickets the Harrah’s box office and Ticketmaster. Seating is limited and the show often sells out. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. | warrenmillermovie.com
Tahoe Film Fest
Dec. 5-8 | Area venues | North Lake Tahoe
Tahoe Film Festival returns featuring “Marriage Story” on opening night starring Scarlett Johansson. Crystal Bay Crown Room will be screening a series of musical documentaries throughout the Festival, and enjoy a number of environmental and Latin films. The festival benefits UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center. | tahoefilmfest.org
Tahoe Adventure Film Festival
Dec. 7 | MontBleu Resort Casino | Stateline, Nev.
Marking 17 years of adventure-sports cinematography and culture, Tahoe Adventure Film Festival is the annual gathering of the who’s who of outdoor adventure set in a hypnotic theatrical show of go-go dancers and dramatic action imagery by the best Tahoe photographers. | laketahoefilmfestival.com
Kirkwood Deep Riders Awards
Dec. 14 | Kirkwood
Enjoy the latest film edits from Kirkwood skiers and riders in this video competition awards ceremony and showing. | kirkwood.com
“Winterland” showing & dinner
Dec. 27 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley
Enjoy a showing of Teton Gravity Research’s “Winterland” along with a farm-to-table dinner, whiskey tasting. | squawalpine.com
Mountainfilm
Feb. 15 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley
Alpenglow Sports brings MountainFilm to Tahoe at 7 p.m. at part of the annual Mountain Festival. | alpenglowsports.com
Roses are RAD Film Festival
March 13 | Cargo | Reno, Nev.
The Roses are RAD Film Festival is an amateur film festival where Mt. Rose skiers and snowboarders have a chance to show off their editing skills on the big screen. | skirose.com
Diamond Cut
April 3 | The Chateau | Incline Village, Nev.
View the winning videos at The Diamond Cut Awards Ceremony and Screening. | diamondpeak.com
“The Movie To Keep Squaw True”
Available for streaming
Sierra Watch has released the film “The Movie to Keep Squaw True” for free streaming. The movie centers around efforts by a group of Tahoe locals to keep Alterra Mountain Company to build a development at Squaw Valley. | sierrawatch.org/keep-squaw-true-movie
The Food
Carson City Wine Walk
1st Saturday | Downtown Carson City, Nev.
Enjoy the Wine Walk from 1 to 5 p.m. while strolling through downtown sipping and tasting the afternoon away. | downtowncarson.org
Wine Walk at the Carson Mall
2nd Saturday | Carson Mall | Carson City, Nev.
Come sip and shop at the Carson Mall on the second Saturday of the month from 2 to 6 p.m. | visitcarsoncity.com
Wine Walk
3rd Saturday | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.
The Wine Walk along the Truckee River is from 2 to 5 p.m. on every third Saturday of the month. | renoriver.org
Reno Beer Crawl
4th Saturday | The Library Tap House | Reno, Nev.
Attendees can sample domestic, nationally recognized and locally distributed craft beers across 15 different locations. This self-guided event is every fourth Saturday of the month. | renobeercrawl.com
An Evening of Food, Beer and Wine Tasting
Nov. 1 | Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.
Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe hosts this annual event to raise money for projects, grants and scholarships. Attendees sip wines from Northern California’s top wineries and sample delicious appetizers, entrees and desserts from local restaurants. | sislt.org
Tahoe Chocolate & Wine Festival
Nov. 2 | Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe | Incline Village, Nev.
Pure Imagination is the theme of the annual Tahoe Chocolate & Wine Festival. Enjoy sampling chocolate from local chefs paired with regional wines from Northern California. The event benefits Tahoe SAFE Alliance. | tahoechocolatefestival.org
Downtown Wine Walk
Nov. 2 & Dec. 7 | Carson City, Nev.
Take pleasure in a stroll through historic downtown while enjoying a wine walk on the first Saturday of every month from 1 to 5 p.m. | downtowncarson.org
Passport to Dining
Nov. 7 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach
Get your passport to 30 tasting stations from restaurants, caterers, breweries, wineries and distilleries. A raffle and a silent auction showcase Northern California getaway packages and many valuable items. | northtahoebusiness.org
Chemistry of the Cocktail
Nov. 8 | The Discovery | Reno, Nev.
Come as a flapper, gangster, silent film star or come as you are and explore 1920s-style libations and enjoy fare from local culinary purveyors at the museum’s premiere fundraiser. | nvdm.org
Community Soup Nights
Nov. 12 & 20 | Area venues
Slow Food Lake Tahoe brings community together for a warm, hearty bowl of soup. For $5, participants get soup and bread at Cottonwood Restaurant on Nov. 12 and Alibi Ale Works on Nov. 20 in Truckee. | slowfoodlaketahoe.org
Cadillac Ball
Nov. 16 | Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe | Truckee
Rotary Club of Truckee presents the 41st annual Cadillac Ball. The theme is Glitter & Gold; come in true glam fashion. The night features music by Groove Foundry, a gourmet buffet dinner, a silent auction, a costume contest for cash and a grand prize raffle. | cadillacball.com
An Elegant Affair
Nov. 22 | Boatworks Mall | Tahoe City
Celebrate an elegant evening of tasty bites, fine wines and elegant attire to benefit North Tahoe Boosters from 6:30 to 9 p.m. | northtahoeboosters.org
Grinch Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl
Dec. 7 | Downtown Virginia City, Nev.
Have some spirited fun in Virginia City saloons featuring specialty holiday drinks from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | visitvirginiacitynv.com
Reno Santa Pub Crawl
Dec. 14 | Reno Arch | Reno, Nev.
Get your jollies on and run those cookies off. Dress up like Santa and run around Reno with 20,000 others dressed in their best Santa costumes. Be under the Reno Arch at 10 p.m. | renosantacrawl.com
Moonlight Snowshoe Tour & Dinner
Dec. 14-19 | The Chalet | Alpine Meadows
After the mountain closes and the winter moon rises, experience a snowshoe tour to the mid-mountain Chalet for an intimate seated dinner featuring Bavarian-inspired, multi-course cuisine created by Executive Chef Steve Anderson. | squawalpine.com
S’moresapalooza
Dec. 21, Jan. 18, Feb. 1 & 15, March 7 & 14 | Northstar California
Enjoy creative, delicious s’mores in the Village at Northstar. | northstarcalifornia.com
Farm to Table Dinner with Olympians
Dec. 26 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley
Enjoy a cozy, family-friendly dinner in the company of some of the region’s most renowned athletes. Gather beside local legends for an intimate evening of stories, camaraderie and history in the making over a buffet-style dinner. | squawalpine.com
WhiSki Farm to Table Dinner & “Winterland” showing
Dec. 27 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley
Enjoy a holiday Farm to Table dinner and whiskey tasting, followed by dessert, a showing of Teton Gravity Research’s “Winterland” and Q&A with the athletes. | squawalpine.com
Farm to Table Dinner & movie
Dec. 29-30 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley
Guests will enjoy a cozy, family-friendly, buffet-style meal beside the grand fireplace following by a showing of “The Lion King.” | squawalpine.com
German Beer Garden
Jan. 4 | Winters Creek Lodge | Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe
Enjoy beers and brats for the annual German Beer Garden from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music and Stein Races. | skirose.com
First Tracks Breakfast
Jan. 25, Feb. 9 & March 1 | Homewood Mountain Resort
Early birds looking for the freshest snow can load Madden Chair from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and take laps on Old Homewood Express before the slopes open to the public. Grab a breakfast burrito at the bottom of Madden Chair and hit the slopes. Free to passholders. | RSVP skihomewood.com
Last Tracks Wine & Beer
Feb. 1-April 11 (Saturdays) | Diamond Peak Ski Resort
Intermediate and advanced skiers and snowboarders can take the last chairlift up to the mid-mountain Snowflake Lodge and enjoy wine or beer tastings and appetizers before skiing down a freshly groomed run at sunset Reservations recommended; no event Feb. 15. | diamondpeak.com
Reno Onesie Crawl
Feb. 8 | Downtown Reno, Nev.
With more than 70 bars, restaurants and nightclubs within walking distance, downtown Reno has established itself as the undisputed bar crawl capital. Each event is themed. Party until the sun comes up. | crawlreno.com
Ability Bash
Feb. 8 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley
Get your tickets to the 26th Annual Achieve Tahoe Gala feature amazing food and wine selections to benefit Achieve Tahoe. | achievetahoe.org
200-Foot Banana Split Extravaganza
March 14 | Tahoe Donner Downhill
Help devour an incredible 200-foot banana split at 1:30 p.m. for free. | tahoedonner.com
Beer & Gear
March 21-22 | Homewood Mountain Resort
Guests can sample new suds and find a new favorite board or skis, including a sneak peak of 2020-21 gear. Don’t miss the action at the 4th annual “Homewood King of the Hill Race” on The Face on March 21. | skihomewood.com