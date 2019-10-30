Tahoe Film & Foodie Guide

THE FILMS | THE FOOD | THE FILMMAKERS | THE FILM EDITS

Warren Miller Entertainment’s “Timeless”

Nov. 1 & 2 | Resort at Squaw Creek | Olympic Valley

Warren Miller Entertainment’s 70th full-length feature film, “Timeless,” narrated by Jonny Moseley. The shows start at 7:30 p.m. with advance tickets at Dave’s Skis & Boards (Truckee, Squaw Valley, Tahoe City, Kings Beach) or online. Tickets are $16. Seating is limited and the show often sells out. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. | warrenmillermovie.com

High Fives’ “Timeless” showing & vendor fair

Nov. 1 | Reno Ballroom | Reno, Nev.

High Fives Foundation presents a showing of Warren Miller Entertainment’s “Timeless,” along with the premiere of High Fives’s 10th installment in its documentary series B.A.S.I.C.S. The documentary will premier before the showing of “Timeless.” The evening also features winter sport vendors, raffle prizes, celebrity athletes including J.T. Holmes, Amie Engerbretson and Connery Lundin. All attendees will receive a 2-for-1 lift ticket to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. Tickets are $20. | highfivesfoundation.org

“Return to Earth” showing

Nov. 9 | Heavenly’s Cal Base Lodge | South Lake Tahoe

TAMBA features a showing of “Return to Earth,” mountain bike film about the simple act of living, at its annual party to celebrate another season of mountain biking and trail building at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and raffle; the film starts at 7 p.m. | tamba.org

Reno Pop Culture Con

Nov. 8-10 | Reno-Sparks Convention Center | Reno, Nev.

This three-day, fan-focused extravaganza, attendees will have the opportunity to meet comics artists and writers, book authors and celebrity guests from film and tv, as well as shop for collectibles, attend panels and programming or visit the Pop Culture Classroom’s Kids’ Lab. | renopopculturecon.com

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Nov. 10 | McKinley Arts & Culture Center | Reno, Nev.

Jan. 25 | McKinley Arts & Culture Center | Reno, Nev.

April 17 | Community Arts Center | Truckee

April 18 | Tahoe Art Haus | Tahoe City

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival combines stellar filmmaking, beautiful cinematography and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire and ignite solutions and possibilities to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for the next generation. | wildandscenicfilmfestival.org

Reel Rock 14

Nov. 15 | Cargo | Reno, Nev.

Get ready for climbing’s greatest stories, stars and sends coming with Reel Rock 14. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7. Tickets are $17. | reelrocktour.com

Winter is Coming Film Week

Nov. 15-20 | Tahoe Art Haus | Tahoe City

Tahoe Art Haus is bringing a week of ski films to Tahoe featuring Board the World Film Festival II on Nov. 15; Powder & Adventure with Cody Townsend and Josh Daiek at 5 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 16; Faction Ski’s “The Collective” on Nov. 19; and “Shelter” with Q&A with Jeremy Jones on Nov. 20. More films TBA for Nov. 17 and 18.

Backcountry Film Festival

Nov. 16 | Ali Ale Works Truckee Public Hour

Backcountry Film Festival is a celebration of the human-powered experience, hosted by Tahoe Mountain Sports, Tahoe Backcountry Alliance and Alibi Ale House. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10. | bit.ly/2m4dXBy

Stay Local Tahoe Film Crawl

Nov. 16 | The Hanger, Tahoe Ale Worx, South Lake Brewing Co. | South Lake Tahoe

Nov. 17 | Tahoe Sports Hub, Alibi Ale Works, Best Pies | Truckee

The inaugural Stay Local Tahoe Film Crawl features adventure sports documentaries, short films and episodic content with an ever-present emphasis on the environment, along with filmmaker conversations, panel discussions and live music. Each night, films will screen at three successive venues ending with a raffle. Featured films are “Color Rush,” “Fire & Ice,” “Tahoe Flame,” “Ramen Warriors,” “Lel,” “Another Way,” “Our Family,” “Range of Light” and “7 Stages of Blank.” Tickets are $20. | Stay Local Tahoe on Facebook

Environmental Film Night

Nov. 21 | Alpenglow Sports | Tahoe City

Alpenglow Sports presents the free Environmental Film Night hosted by Patagonia screening “Artifishal” and “Sacramento at Current Speed” at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m. Bar proceeds benefit Tahoe Food Hub. | alpenglowsports.com

Tahoe Film Fest

Dec. 5-8 | Area venues | North Lake Tahoe

Tahoe Film Festival returns featuring “Marriage Story” on opening night starring Scarlett Johansson. Crystal Bay Crown Room will be screening a series of musical documentaries throughout the Festival, and enjoy a number of environmental and Latin films. The festival benefits UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center. | tahoefilmfest.org

Tahoe Adventure Film Festival

Dec. 7 | MontBleu Resort Casino | Stateline, Nev.

Marking 17 years of adventure-sports cinematography and culture, Tahoe Adventure Film Festival is the annual gathering of the who’s who of outdoor adventure set in a hypnotic theatrical show of go-go dancers and dramatic action imagery by the best Tahoe photographers. | laketahoefilmfestival.com

Kirkwood Deep Riders Awards

Dec. 14 | Kirkwood

Enjoy the latest film edits from Kirkwood skiers and riders in this video competition awards ceremony and showing. | kirkwood.com

“Winterland” showing & dinner

Dec. 27 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Enjoy a showing of Teton Gravity Research’s “Winterland” along with a farm-to-table dinner, whiskey tasting. | squawalpine.com

Mountainfilm

Feb. 15 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Alpenglow Sports brings MountainFilm to Tahoe at 7 p.m. at part of the annual Mountain Festival. | alpenglowsports.com

Roses are RAD Film Festival

March 13 | Cargo | Reno, Nev.

The Roses are RAD Film Festival is an amateur film festival where Mt. Rose skiers and snowboarders have a chance to show off their editing skills on the big screen. | skirose.com

Diamond Cut

April 3 | The Chateau | Incline Village, Nev.

View the winning videos at The Diamond Cut Awards Ceremony and Screening. | diamondpeak.com

“The Movie To Keep Squaw True”

Available for streaming

Sierra Watch has released the film “The Movie to Keep Squaw True” for free streaming. The movie centers around efforts by a group of Tahoe locals to keep Alterra Mountain Company to build a development at Squaw Valley. | sierrawatch.org/keep-squaw-true-movie

Carson City Wine Walk

1st Saturday | Downtown Carson City, Nev.

Enjoy the Wine Walk from 1 to 5 p.m. while strolling through downtown sipping and tasting the afternoon away. | downtowncarson.org

Wine Walk at the Carson Mall

2nd Saturday | Carson Mall | Carson City, Nev.

Come sip and shop at the Carson Mall on the second Saturday of the month from 2 to 6 p.m. | visitcarsoncity.com

Wine Walk

3rd Saturday | Riverwalk District | Reno, Nev.

The Wine Walk along the Truckee River is from 2 to 5 p.m. on every third Saturday of the month. | renoriver.org

Reno Beer Crawl

4th Saturday | The Library Tap House | Reno, Nev.

Attendees can sample domestic, nationally recognized and locally distributed craft beers across 15 different locations. This self-guided event is every fourth Saturday of the month. | renobeercrawl.com

An Evening of Food, Beer and Wine Tasting

Nov. 1 | Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe hosts this annual event to raise money for projects, grants and scholarships. Attendees sip wines from Northern California’s top wineries and sample delicious appetizers, entrees and desserts from local restaurants. | sislt.org

Tahoe Chocolate & Wine Festival

Nov. 2 | Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe | Incline Village, Nev.

Pure Imagination is the theme of the annual Tahoe Chocolate & Wine Festival. Enjoy sampling chocolate from local chefs paired with regional wines from Northern California. The event benefits Tahoe SAFE Alliance. | tahoechocolatefestival.org

Downtown Wine Walk

Nov. 2 & Dec. 7 | Carson City, Nev.

Take pleasure in a stroll through historic downtown while enjoying a wine walk on the first Saturday of every month from 1 to 5 p.m. | downtowncarson.org

Passport to Dining

Nov. 7 | North Tahoe Event Center | Kings Beach

Get your passport to 30 tasting stations from restaurants, caterers, breweries, wineries and distilleries. A raffle and a silent auction showcase Northern California getaway packages and many valuable items. | northtahoebusiness.org

Chemistry of the Cocktail

Nov. 8 | The Discovery | Reno, Nev.

Come as a flapper, gangster, silent film star or come as you are and explore 1920s-style libations and enjoy fare from local culinary purveyors at the museum’s premiere fundraiser. | nvdm.org

Community Soup Nights

Nov. 12 & 20 | Area venues

Slow Food Lake Tahoe brings community together for a warm, hearty bowl of soup. For $5, participants get soup and bread at Cottonwood Restaurant on Nov. 12 and Alibi Ale Works on Nov. 20 in Truckee. | slowfoodlaketahoe.org

Cadillac Ball

Nov. 16 | Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe | Truckee

Rotary Club of Truckee presents the 41st annual Cadillac Ball. The theme is Glitter & Gold; come in true glam fashion. The night features music by Groove Foundry, a gourmet buffet dinner, a silent auction, a costume contest for cash and a grand prize raffle. | cadillacball.com

An Elegant Affair

Nov. 22 | Boatworks Mall | Tahoe City

Celebrate an elegant evening of tasty bites, fine wines and elegant attire to benefit North Tahoe Boosters from 6:30 to 9 p.m. | northtahoeboosters.org

Grinch Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl

Dec. 7 | Downtown Virginia City, Nev.

Have some spirited fun in Virginia City saloons featuring specialty holiday drinks from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | visitvirginiacitynv.com

Reno Santa Pub Crawl

Dec. 14 | Reno Arch | Reno, Nev.

Get your jollies on and run those cookies off. Dress up like Santa and run around Reno with 20,000 others dressed in their best Santa costumes. Be under the Reno Arch at 10 p.m. | renosantacrawl.com

Moonlight Snowshoe Tour & Dinner

Dec. 14-19 | The Chalet | Alpine Meadows

After the mountain closes and the winter moon rises, experience a snowshoe tour to the mid-mountain Chalet for an intimate seated dinner featuring Bavarian-inspired, multi-course cuisine created by Executive Chef Steve Anderson. | squawalpine.com

S’moresapalooza

Dec. 21, Jan. 18, Feb. 1 & 15, March 7 & 14 | Northstar California

Enjoy creative, delicious s’mores in the Village at Northstar. | northstarcalifornia.com

Farm to Table Dinner with Olympians

Dec. 26 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Enjoy a cozy, family-friendly dinner in the company of some of the region’s most renowned athletes. Gather beside local legends for an intimate evening of stories, camaraderie and history in the making over a buffet-style dinner. | squawalpine.com

WhiSki Farm to Table Dinner & “Winterland” showing

Dec. 27 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Enjoy a holiday Farm to Table dinner and whiskey tasting, followed by dessert, a showing of Teton Gravity Research’s “Winterland” and Q&A with the athletes. | squawalpine.com

Farm to Table Dinner & movie

Dec. 29-30 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Guests will enjoy a cozy, family-friendly, buffet-style meal beside the grand fireplace following by a showing of “The Lion King.” | squawalpine.com

German Beer Garden

Jan. 4 | Winters Creek Lodge | Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Enjoy beers and brats for the annual German Beer Garden from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music and Stein Races. | skirose.com

First Tracks Breakfast

Jan. 25, Feb. 9 & March 1 | Homewood Mountain Resort

Early birds looking for the freshest snow can load Madden Chair from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and take laps on Old Homewood Express before the slopes open to the public. Grab a breakfast burrito at the bottom of Madden Chair and hit the slopes. Free to passholders. | RSVP skihomewood.com

Last Tracks Wine & Beer

Feb. 1-April 11 (Saturdays) | Diamond Peak Ski Resort

Intermediate and advanced skiers and snowboarders can take the last chairlift up to the mid-mountain Snowflake Lodge and enjoy wine or beer tastings and appetizers before skiing down a freshly groomed run at sunset Reservations recommended; no event Feb. 15. | diamondpeak.com

Reno Onesie Crawl

Feb. 8 | Downtown Reno, Nev.

With more than 70 bars, restaurants and nightclubs within walking distance, downtown Reno has established itself as the undisputed bar crawl capital. Each event is themed. Party until the sun comes up. | crawlreno.com

Ability Bash

Feb. 8 | Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Get your tickets to the 26th Annual Achieve Tahoe Gala feature amazing food and wine selections to benefit Achieve Tahoe. | achievetahoe.org

200-Foot Banana Split Extravaganza

March 14 | Tahoe Donner Downhill

Help devour an incredible 200-foot banana split at 1:30 p.m. for free. | tahoedonner.com

Beer & Gear

March 21-22 | Homewood Mountain Resort

Guests can sample new suds and find a new favorite board or skis, including a sneak peak of 2020-21 gear. Don’t miss the action at the 4th annual “Homewood King of the Hill Race” on The Face on March 21. | skihomewood.com