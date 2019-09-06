When You’ve Got the Time

We increasingly live in a culture of distraction, constantly conducting our lives through 24/7 connectivity. We feed this attention economy with our most precious resource: Our time. Time is either spent wisely or it is just spent. Second after second, minute after minute, moment after moment, they’re all there for the taking.

“Return to Earth” is a feature mountain-bike film about the simple act of living in those moments. A cinematic journey connected by true-to-life examples set by riders of all ages around the world; the film will show that when we lose track of time, we make the most of it.

Local showings TBA. Download the film at returntoearth.movie.