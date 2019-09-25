Watercraft inspection stations closing for season

As of Oct. 1, watercraft inspection operations for Lake Tahoe will move from roadside inspection stations and occur at the launch ramps at Cave Rock on the East Shore and Lake Forest outside Tahoe City for the winter.

This season marks 11 years of Lake Tahoe’s Watercraft Inspection Program. Under the program, every motorized watercraft is inspected to ensure it is Clean, Drained, and Dry and not carrying aquatic invasive species before launching at Tahoe. Thanks to the diligence of boaters and inspectors, no new aquatic invasive species have been detected in Lake Tahoe since the program launched in 2008.

Inspectors examined nearly 8,000 watercraft this season, 50 percent of them arrived clean, drained, and dry. This is evidence that boaters continue to come to watercraft inspection stations prepared.

Eleven watercraft were found carrying invasive mussels and 29 were harboring other species. Vigilance is required to protect Lake Tahoe’s waters from new exposures to invasive species.

Each vessel found harboring invasive species was decontaminated before being allowed to launch in Lake Tahoe. The largest number of decontaminations occur on vessels containing standing water, which may harbor aquatic invasive species. Boaters are encouraged to continue to be a part of the solution by cleaning, draining, and drying their vessel before launching in any waterbody. This includes both motorized and nonmotorized watercraft.

During winter season operations, Tahoe Resource Conservation District inspectors will conduct aquatic invasive species inspections and decontaminations from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, weather permitting at Cave Rock and Lake Forest launch ramps. All motorized watercraft without intact Tahoe Inspection seals will be required to get an inspection during daylight hours. | tahoeboatinspections.com