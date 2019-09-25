Two days, two Oktoberfest celebrations

The 14th annual Kiwanis fundraiser Sierra SeptOberfest returns on Sept. 27 with a beer garden, wine tasting and a German buffet dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. at Montbleu. Guests will be greeted by German Maidens and an Oompah band. A DJ for dancing, stein holding contest, silent auction, live auction and envelope prizes round out the evening. The ticket price of $50 includes wine, beer and buffet dinner. Proceeds from the event benefit local children, with emphasis on at-risk kids. Also benefiting is the Kiwanis Aktion Club, a service club for adults living with disabilities. | tahoesierrakiwanis.org

Tahoe City Oktoberfest

Tahoe City’s annual lakeside Oktoberfest celebration at Commons Beach is on Sept. 28 from noon to 5 p.m. Revelers will enjoy craft beers from local microbreweries, food from local food trucks, traditional Bavarian-themed games and a craft vendor village. The crowd will also select the winner of the Best German-themed Costume contest. Music will be performed by Lumbercat, a Reno, Nev.-based, five-piece troupe known for blending groovy 1970s inspired rock ‘n’ roll with indie soul and a touch of funk.

This is a free community event. Commemorative Oktoberfest beer glasses will be available for $20 and include two drink tickets for guests ages 21 and older. Additional beer tickets will be sold for $5. Bavarian-themed food items will be available from Big Blue BBQ, Eats Cooking Co., Fuller’s, Men Wielding Fire, Mogrog Rotisserie and Rub Shack.

Children can enjoy face painting and pumpkin painting. Pumpkins will be free on a first-come, first-served basis; art supplies will be provided. | visittahoecity.org