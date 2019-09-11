Tailgate Talks return in October

Alpenglow Sports will launch the Fall 2019 Tailgate Talks on Oct. 3 with Tahoe local Alenka Vrecek.

The Tailgate Talk lineup is one of the biggest to date with four shows in October and two more in November and December. As the days grow shorter and colder and winter inches closer, come get together with the Tahoe community to celebrate life in a mountain town and the people who inspire us.

Vrecek will talk about a life-changing solo bike ride she took from the Sierra to Mexico. This feat came on the tail end of a breast cancer diagnosis for Vrecek and a Parkinson’s diagnosis for her husband. Despite the odds, Vrecek decided not only to persevere but to thrive and push herself to do even more.

All the events will take place in the shop in Tahoe City with the door opening at 6:30 p.m.: the show will begin at 7 p.m. Every show is free. Beverages will be available for purchase with all proceeds going to a nonprofit beneficiary. | alpenglowsports.com

Schedule

Oct. 19 | John Long, climber and writer

Oct. 24 | Brennan Lagasse, conservationist

Oct. 28 | Corey Rich, climber and photographer

Nov. 21 | Environmental Film Night with Patagonia

Dec. 14 | Scott Rokis, photographer