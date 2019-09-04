Tahoe’s Secret Season no longer a secret

I was reminiscing recently with another long-time local about how the Tahoe Sierra used to be nearly devoid of people and activities after the Labor Day holiday when I first moved here in 1998. While locals have long enjoyed the months after Labor Day for its glorious days filled with hiking, biking, water sports and beach days without the traffic and the crowds, we also lamented the lack of business that keep many workers employed.

Much of that has long since passed thanks to efforts and funding by local organizations, visitors authorities, business associations and community advocates to ensure a vibrant economy in the Tahoe Sierra. That translates to more fun for visitors and locals going well into October.

September and October are some of my favorite months when the weather is beautiful, the snow won’t blanket the hiking trails for quite a while, it’s a bit less crowded, and there are so many fun events to enjoy.

As I have been doing nearly every year since its inception, I’ll be enjoying the Trails & Vistas Art Hike this weekend and attending their World Concert. If you haven’t been, both events are must dos for my personal bucket list every year.

I’ve also poured over Lisa Berry’s suggestions for “September’s Wildflower Hot Spots” in this edition and am planning some hikes this month to explore the trails and enjoy the late-season wildflowers.

Enjoy Tahoe’s Secret Season and be sure to tell everyone.

